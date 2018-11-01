Pelosi: Measured political rhetoric begins ‘when we win’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi used an appearance on “The Late Show” this week to echo sentiments by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: Measured discourse can happen when Democrats regain control in Washington.
The California Democrat told CBS host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night that her party was destined to win big in the upcoming midterm elections, which prompted him to ask about inflammatory rhetoric.
“There has been a lot of talk lately about lowering the temperature of political discourse,” the comedian said. “Have you seen evidence of that?”
“Well, I think when we win, you will see evidence of that. Because when we do win, we will have, as we open the new Congress, we will honor the vows of our founders, E pluribus unum, from many one,” the lawmaker replied. “It’s OK to disagree in the marketplace of ideas, that’s exciting, but it is also important to find solutions that unify and not divide.”
Mrs. Clinton voiced a similar message during an Oct. 9 interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” Mrs. Clinton said. “I believe if we are fortunate enough to take back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”
Mr. Colbert’s audience cheered at the Minority Leader’s guaranteed victory for the midterm elections, but the host slightly grimaced.
“Please don’t say that. Please don’t say that,” he repeated. “Do you want to say that on Hillary’s fireworks barge that she canceled? Please don’t say that. … I feel like I should sacrifice a goat or something to take the hex off of what you just said.”
If you win, then all of the rest of us loose.
It seems more like “GIVE US victory or else”..
If the Demoncrats ever again get total control in DC, The United States of America, the first and previously foremost Constitutional Republic on the earth, will cease to exist as there will no longer be Life, Liberty, or the pursuit of Happiness available within the borders [and likely no borders either].
Not interested if making that deal. if they win they will release the psychos and the gangs of hispanic mercenaries and nothing will ever be reported.
Let’s bring this out into the open where everyone can see. The first serious anti-First Amendment nazi casualties will reduce the ranks of participants. Snowflakes don’t like loud noises.
I expect the Wicked Witch of the West, Mad Maxie, Booker, Schumer, Feinstein, and all the other demented leftist Democrats to keep yelling, screaming, ranting and raving, and uttering threatening vitriol until it gives them a stroke or heart attack. They won’t win. Period.
I’d cheerif they all had a stroke, and croaked, because of their hyper blood pressure..
When they don’t win the screaming, name calling, wild accusations race agitating and general meltdown will begin. Personally, I’m getting more than a little bored with this soap opera.
nancy,nancy, nancy just say it “if we dont win we will start a war”
be careful babe the true americans are just about fed up with this charade you demons
planning to destroy capitolism and freedom and america.
true americans wont let it be.
And what i wanna know. Terrorism is defined as using violence for political ends.
SO HOW IS threats like hers “Give us the congress or there will be violence” (in effect that’s what she is saying), is not seen as making terroristic threats??
Nancy Pelosi’s face = your tax payer dollars hard at work. Some Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is no doubt billing the State of California for it. No wonder the potential repeal of the gas tax is so abhorrent.
I noticed that the crumpled ugly harridan has stolen some more money to have plastic infused into her face. too bad it isn’t in her throat. just looking at that walking rotting corpse defiles th the mind. it cannot be unseen. it cannot be unheard. that it lives is beyond all understanding.
Piglosi’s daffynition of “measured” = unrestrained, as proven beyond doubt 2009/01/20-2011/01/19!!!
They won’t win! But if they do or they keep this crap up we will shut them out all together and if they want a fight, we will fight because there is NO life without FREEDOM! We all know that one day soon they will get some power back because people will forget, just like they have forgotten 9/11, and we should give them the same civil disruption and threat they are giving us now! They must know they cannot act this way without paying a price.
Pelosi is such a hypocrite! You know darn well that if they do win, they won’t make any efforts to work with Republicans–they’ll take their standard “my way or the highway” approach to governing.
IMO that’s how they’ve always been. THEIR WAY OR THE HIGHWAY.
Nancy Pelosi’s promise that the left will start behaving with civility as soon as the voters return her party to power exposes the Democrats’ lack of a positive message for the voters and constitutes a pathetic attempt to gain control of the House and/or Senate by acting like a spoiled child. Hopefully, enough informed, intelligent voters will see through the Democrats’ conditional promise to keep them exactly where they belong – in the minority
Pass it to see what’s in it = Elect us to see what we have planned.
They have no plan for civility. We are past that. The Black Shirts have set the low tide mark of what they will do for no apparent reason.
Pelosi is saying what Muslims say” If you don’t agree you must be eliminated.”
They keep promising to do battle and conservatives, bless ’em all, keep pretending that there is a big “IF” in front of it.
Obama’s administration oversaw riots all over the place. Obama hosted Black Lives Matter in the White House on many occasions. Trump is elected….No riots. Magic!
So, what do you think is going to happen as soon as the Dems get their hands on the FBI, IRS, INS, CIA, and DOJ, etc., again?
Burn, Baby, Burn.
There is no “IF” about it.
do not refer to them as children. these are dangerous people.
Botox Betty {corrupt, lying Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)} proves every day that she is the south end of a north bound Democratic mule!
Colbert’s reading of goat entrails predicts that Pelosi will not be the next House Speaker!
What a joke. If they win they’ll notch down some of the rhetoric but not all of it. The only way they can ‘play nice’ is if things go their way. I don’t recall calls for a resistance movement, or violence, or support of groups such as antifa when Obama was President and those of us not in agreement with him or his policies had to suck it up and get on with life. They are like little children who throw tantrums when they don’t get their way. I’m wondering how they’ll react on Nov. 7th when they realize that their polls were wrong again.
Sure, you can trust Nancy, LOL.
If you believe that witch, I’ve got this great money-making Solar equipment business called Solyndra I’ll sell you.
Let me translate Nancy’s comments so conservatives can understand what she is saying, “once we get what we want, power, then everything will be great because it will be easier to beat the right into submission.” What a whack job, this old hack is the best thing to happen to republicans in a long time and she doesn’t even know it.
Democrats promise peace and harmony IF they win. We have already seen and heard the riots and hate after they lost in 2016.
Their promise is eerily similar to the Moslems’ claim that theirs is a religion of peace. For this to be accomplished, all that is needed is for every believer in another religion to have their head cut off.
All the communists need before their socialist utopia is fulfilled is for ALL human rights to be sacrificed for the benefit of the all-important central government; a brutal totalitarian dictatorship. THIS is the dream of the liberal Democrats; including Pelosi, Hillary, Schumer, Bernie, and other radical leftists. Remember this when you vote on November 6.
Nancy, I would suggest you look back into your parties political past and maybe try to revive the spirit of Tip O’Neill. He worked with the president to push the country forward. The modern Democrat party does not want a strong United States. They want a weak and submissive country willing to surrender its freedom to the “One World (Socialist) Government.” I suspect a loss by the Democrats is going to result in even more rioting and chaos by their brown-shirt enforcement squad, commonly referred to as the Antifa.
This woman is a liar to the core of her being. She believes in NOTHING the Founding Fathers of this nation promoted. Pelosi is a totalitarian communist to the core of her being. She doesn’t have a sub-atomic particle of decency in the totality of her entire existence. She is, in fact, evil personified and an absolute monster as a human being.