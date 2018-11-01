Pelosi: Measured political rhetoric begins ‘when we win’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi used an appearance on “The Late Show” this week to echo sentiments by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: Measured discourse can happen when Democrats regain control in Washington.

The California Democrat told CBS host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night that her party was destined to win big in the upcoming midterm elections, which prompted him to ask about inflammatory rhetoric.

“There has been a lot of talk lately about lowering the temperature of political discourse,” the comedian said. “Have you seen evidence of that?”

“Well, I think when we win, you will see evidence of that. Because when we do win, we will have, as we open the new Congress, we will honor the vows of our founders, E pluribus unum, from many one,” the lawmaker replied. “It’s OK to disagree in the marketplace of ideas, that’s exciting, but it is also important to find solutions that unify and not divide.”

Mrs. Clinton voiced a similar message during an Oct. 9 interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” Mrs. Clinton said. “I believe if we are fortunate enough to take back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

Mr. Colbert’s audience cheered at the Minority Leader’s guaranteed victory for the midterm elections, but the host slightly grimaced.

“Please don’t say that. Please don’t say that,” he repeated. “Do you want to say that on Hillary’s fireworks barge that she canceled? Please don’t say that. … I feel like I should sacrifice a goat or something to take the hex off of what you just said.”

