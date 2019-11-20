Pelosi: It’s a ‘dangerous position’ to take a ‘let the election decide’ approach with Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it is too dangerous in 2020 to take a “let the election decide” approach with President Trump.
The California Democrat put out a Dear Colleague letter this week reiterating the importance of impeachment inquiries into Mr. Trump.
Mrs. Pelosi framed the Democrats’ actions as an example of “patriotic leadership” against a president who “abused his power for his own personal, political benefit.”
“The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide,'” she said Monday. “That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.'”
Mr. Trump ridiculed the statement Monday evening.
Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.” @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019
“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate,'” he tweeted. “In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”
Democrats maintain that delaying aid to Ukraine while the White House was inquiring into allegations of corruption by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son Hunter is an offense worthy of impeachment.
“The aid was only released after the whistleblower exposed the truth of the President’s extortion and bribery, and the House launched a formal investigation,” Ms. Pelosi wrote.
Pelosi issues rebuttal to GOP talking point in Dear Colleague letter: “The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.” pic.twitter.com/L3RFdcSSHb
— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) November 18, 2019
