Pelosi: Impeachment not about Ukraine. It’s about Russia; Political risk ‘totally insignificant’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brushed off concerns about the risks impeachment poses for her vulnerable members on Thursday, saying the focus needs to be on the facts of the case.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with politics,” she said. “It’s totally insignificant. The oath of office we take to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. It’s about the president not honoring his oath of office.”

At the start of the Democrats’ investigation into allegations President Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden will be at the forefront of the articles there was a groundswell of public support for the inquiry.

However, after two weeks of public hearings held by the House Intelligence Committee laying out their case the support not only stalled but actually fell, particularly among key independent voters.

Republicans and their allies have been hammering moderate Democrats, particularly those from Trump-won districts in 2016, as doing nothing productive legislatively as impeachment raced ahead.

Mrs. Pelosi also pushed back on criticisms that Democrats are moving too fast, noting this has been building up since the Mueller investigation.

“It’s not about Ukraine. It’s about Russia. Who benefited from withholding that military assistance? Russia,” the California Democrat said. “All roads lead to Putin. Understand that.”

