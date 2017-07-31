Pelosi: I am a master legislator

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended Sunday her skills as the top Democrat in the House and said she’s “very confident” about the support she has from her troops.
“Let me just say this: Self-promotion is a terrible thing, but somebody’s got to do it,” Mrs. Pelosi said on “Fox News Sunday,” responding to a question about whether Democrats now need new leaders with new ideas.
“I am a master legislator. I know the budget to the nth degree. I know the motivation of people. I respect the people who are in Congress,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.
“I think this is a great moment for those of us who understand what is at stake with the Affordable Care Act, what our possibilities are in terms of working together with the Republicans as has been our experience in the past,” she said.
“So, I feel very confident about the support I have in my caucus,” she said. “I have never not been opposed within my caucus.”
Asked about the prospects of Democrats winning back the House in 2018 and potentially running for speaker again, Mrs. Pelosi said the focus should be on the Democratic agenda right now and that there’s “unity” in the party in the wake of the health care fight.
After last year’s election, Mrs. Pelosi turned aside a challenge from Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, to continue serving as House minority leader.
The problem is, the RINOS will work with Pelosi to keep Obamacare. The RINOS are set on destroying Trump’s Presidency, as are the DemoRATS. The RINOS do not want what is best for the American people. They want what is best for themselves.
Just as pelosi made clear in it’s statement above. The people of this nation don’t even enter into it. It’s all about pelosi and her caucus of communist cohorts in crimes against the people of the USA.
perhaps Bator should be substituted for legislator???????????? Just wondering……
PeeLucely is, as are all democrats buying her votes for reelection. Power and control is the only thing they have on their mind. Perhaps by the end of this year the Republicans will have more control of their RINOS. then the conservative party such as it is will move forward.
was going to offer ‘baiter’ myself–ride the wave!
Which is why i feel they all deserve one punishment. BEING DRUG out of office, kicking and screaming to be HUNG!
Please pass the BARF BAG. This is a tough, which one is the most irritating
Nancy Pelosi or Dr Ezekiel Emanuel.???
More than Maxine? They are all part of the pelosi and her 40 thieves>>
It’s a hard call, but to me Maxine barely pips out Nancy as the worst of the bunch..
The democraps are well aware that they must all hang together, or they “will certainly all hang separately.”
They bloody well all deserve to hang. And i mean that literally..
Pelosi and the rest should have to be on Obama Care like the rest of us. then watch how fast they change their tune
Yes, dear deranged and deluded Nancy, you are, indeed, a master, but as you demonstrate your Lefty-Loony beliefs that feature ad hominem attacks, finding Russian agents everywhere, defending the invasion of our country by aliens, and dredging up all the charged words you can when trying to marginalize and/or silence non-Loonies, such as homophobe, Islamaphobe, sexist, and racist, a master you are, but not as legislator, but as baiter.
doced- spelling error, perchance????????????
You nailed it doced. She is a legend in her own mind.She’s been saying batty things lately and things that don’t make sense with many believing she is suffering from early stages of dementia. She keeps referring to Trump as President Bush.
The only thing imo she is a master of, is proving that some people are most definitely a waste of oxygen!
Master Swamp Dweller.
You NAILED it, Bob Pante!
I hope Nancy keeps her position because she is the best thing around to get Republicans elected. It is our duty to replace RINOS with real Republicans in the primaries. We need to make sure we have real control in both houses in 2018. Go Nancy go and help us get Republicans elected. The ACA needs to be eliminated and let the free market do its job. Get the government out of healthcare. They turn everything into a problem.
I disagree. She’s a detriment to this country and getting OUR will accomplished through Trump.. SHE HAS TO GO.
It’s a tossup between Nanny Paloser and Maxipad Waters as to which one is the looniest. I hope the Dimms keep them both.
Nancy with the spastic right hand and spread fingers. Looking and sounding like a lunatic.
[sarky]Yeah, and I’m a topper of a pilot, authorized to pilot everything from F-35 downwards![/sarky]
And I’m a brain surgeon–at least that’s how I’m “identifying” today. Hey–don’t the DEMS teach that we can “identify” as whatever the hell we WANT from day to day? I thought I’d take them up on it!
Actually, I think the Dems must have a “master brain surgeon” hidden away somewhere, and when somebody registers as a “Democrat,” they ship them off to the brain surgery center to have the “logic” portion of their brain removed and replaced with a “liberal logic” module. As near as I can figure, that is the ONLY way they still have anybody in their party!
Well, since we have people willfully cutting off limbs, cause they FEEL they are disabled, it certainly looks like they have a brain surgeon on tap, to MAKE THEIR brains so they have no logic centers..
Democrat, and Rino Obama care pays for transgender surgery etc. for Oregon’s malleable school children, without parents permission. Adult school teachers, and special interest group activists normalize morbid behaviors to recruit malleable school children, by rotten Democrat legislation.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence won the election because Democrats and Rino legislation corrupts society, even though the communist loving popular media influenced the public to elect Killory.
And what’s worse is they can, in some states now, GIVE a kid his or her hormone treatment WITHOUT The parents knowing let alone agreeing>>>!>!>
For once, I AGREE with Nancy Pelosi! Self-promotion IS a terrible thing. And she DID IT!
Why Chris Wallace would waste his time interviewing the Queen of the Moonbats–who is a PROVEN LIAR and an IDIOT in the bargain, is more than I can see. “Master legislator?” Oh, PUH-LEEZE, Nancy, you’re killin’ me! HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA!
Wallace is a libtard lapdog, that’s why.
Seriously…. Pelosi is a master legislator… THE VERY SAME NANCY PELOSI who helped push through the Obamacare health bill in the middle of the night, behind closed White House doors, requiring billions of dollars in bribes from Obama, to get the needed signatures to pass the bill, and then too boot, Pelosi said “We’ll have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it” because NOT ONE REPUBLICAN had been allowed time to read the bill. Further more, Mr. Gruber came out years after and said he’d written the bill for Obama and Pelosi and it was intended to be a financial SLAM to kick the butts of the American people (RAISE THEIR TAXES AND WIPE OUT FUNDS FOR MEDICARE, ETC. ETC. ETC. and guess what?????he got paid over a hundred thousand dollars to write the bill but suddenly Obama and Pelosi “DIDN’T KNOW WHO MR. GRUBER WAS; NEVER HEARD OF HIM” and, following that, poor Mr. Gruber crawled out of the media limelight for THE OBVIOUS REASONS possibly fearing for his life for daring to speak out. And we shouldn’t forget that Obama made a deal with OVER 1000 Unions, to not raise their taxes until 2018 so if you belonged to one of those unions, you got a big break for several years. But if you didn’t belong to one of those unions, if you were just a hard working non-union person, your taxes went up on a yearly basis from day one.
And don’t forget, 4usa421, Herr Gruber ALSO said that boondoggle mess NEVER would have passed “if not for the stupidity of the American voters!”
It wasn’t so much “stupidity” as it was “gullibility”. ANYBODY who believed Obama when he said, “If you like your plan/doctor you can keep them” HAS to be among the world’s most gullible people, because even a casual observation of Mr. Obama should have taught them that virtually every word out of his MOUTH was a LIE!
How anyone can, with a straight face, claim to be a ‘master legislator’ or to ‘know the budget to the nth degree’ when she had previously stated ‘we have to pass the bill to know what’s in it’ (especially since said bill affected 1/6 of our economy) defies reality. But then, Nancy and reality have not been on speaking terms for at least half a century.
‘ “I am a master legislator. I know the budget to the nth degree. I know the motivation of people. I respect the people who are in Congress,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.’
Yeah Nancy knows the motivation of Congressional Democrats; bribes from lobbyists disguised as campaign contributions! That’s the motivation of which she speaks, and “the public be damned!”
My dad once said, “Self praise stinks!” I don’t remember what that self-cogratulatory pat on the the back was for some sixty years ago but understood his meaning. Praise must come from someone else or it is merely an exercise in delusions of grandeur. When she chided to vote for an unread bill as a doorway to the future she was already unhinged. Maybe like James Cagney she thinks she’s on, “Top of the world!”
Pelosi, self proclaimed Master legislator, … “has no cloths” and is in need of serious help.