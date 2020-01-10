Home » News

Pelosi gives bizarre, inappropriate press conference after plane crash

GOPUSA StaffCharles Hurt, Washington Times Posted On 6:53 am January 10, 2020
8

Authorities pick through the smoldering wreckage of a civilian airliner, apparently brought down by Iranian forces during a missile strike on U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. Among the 176 innocents dead are 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians, many of whom were students.

This came on the heels of 50 Iranian mourners killed in a stampede while burying a terrorist killed a week earlier by an American drone strike. The terrorist — an Iranian general — was killed in Iraq, where he was plotting further attacks on U.S. troops and diplomats.

Across the country, Americans of every stripe braced for what all the political and diplomatic experts assured us would be World War III.

In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — third in line to the presidency — strode to the podium to address reporters on these issues of death, war and terror amid her effort to remove President Trump from office.

Dressed in serious blue with an American flag brooch, her mask suddenly slipped. She smiled and her eyes turned into sugared gum drops.

“Today’s a happy day for us,” she said in a grating halt to the solemnity of the moment.

Almost in sing-song, she explained, “We are going to celebrate the wedding of Barbara Lee!”

It was jarring. Barbara Lee is one of her House lieutenants, but what her wedding had to do with any of the serious and pressing global matters at hand today was anybody’s guess.

Mrs. Pelosi stammered and stared around, apparently confused about when the wedding was, where the celebration would be or why any of it was relevant in this grave moment. She felt the urge to explain.

“I convey that to you because it is a source of joy to us, as she is a source of joy.” Silence was the only response from those gathered in the room with pen and pad looking on.

Apparently feeling that she had not made the case, Mrs. Pelosi quickly added: “And her service to the country. And her personal happiness is lovely.”

Her eyes glimmered and she smiled as if recalling a far-off memory from a place far, far away.

Third. In. Line. To. The. Presidency. This is a woman who should be carted off to the insane asylum, and not be leading Congress.

As terrifying as it is to watch Mrs. Pelosi bumble around talking about fantastical niceties during a national crisis, she is even more terrifying when she gets down to business.

“In any event, here we are,” she continued airily.

“We’ve got the ‘I’s.’ Imp — uh, Iran. Impeachment. Let me start with Iran,” she said as she shuffled notecards on the podium that appeared to confuse her.

She had some urgent legislation she would put on the House floor immediately dealing with Iran — entirely ceremonial legislation since the conflict with Iran appears to have died down after the Mullahs deployed Operation Pound Sand, in which thankfully no Americans were killed or injured.

But urgent nonetheless to her.

Was it to condemn Qassem Soleimani, the terrorist killed last week? Would the legislation celebrate his wonderful death?

Or maybe the Iranian regime? Mrs. Pelosi might offer legislation condemning the hostile and malign activity of the theocratic government of Iran. Or, might it warn them in no uncertain terms against continuing to spread terror and bloodshed around the globe?

Perhaps, more specifically, Mrs. Pelosi’s legislation would condemn Iran for shooting down a civilian airliner, killing 167 innocent people.

No. None of the above.

Mrs. Pelosi’s legislation was aimed at Mr. Trump. In all of the gravity and terror of the past week, Mrs. Pelosi’s only urgent response is to constrain the American president against Iran and the terrorists who chant, “Death to America!”

“The administration conducted a provocative, disproportionate airstrike against Iran, which endangered Americans and did so without informing Congress,” she sniffed.

What, precisely, would have been a more proportionate response for a terrorist plotting to kill American troops and diplomats Mrs. Pelosi did not say.

She was off to celebrate the wedding of Barbara Lee.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com and on Twitter on @charleshurt.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.3/10 (21 votes cast)
Pelosi gives bizarre, inappropriate press conference after plane crash, 9.3 out of 10 based on 21 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:45 am January 10, 2020 at 8:45 am

So in other words Nancy we are to impeach this President so your Iranian, Russian and other Foreign money laundering campaign donators can continue business as usual to keep the cost of American gas above $4.50 a gallon and take about $1500-$2000 per year out of the pockets of working commuting Self-governing American taxpayers to keep your socialist Pelosi Queen beehive party of socialists in control in more government dependency, as personal property stolen/socially redistributed tax slaves. I worked the crash scene in Chicago when in 1979 American dumped a DC-10 on takeoff from O’Hare near a Trailer Park located right next to a fuel dump. All 258 passengers and 13 crew on board were killed, and let me tell you dear there were plenty of your party created social dependency minions who rushed out of those trailer homes caught rifling through the dead bodies for cash and credit cards as we arrived on the scene to sort out the bodies, a prelude to the kind of California and City of Chicago you and your party of political criminal misfits have offered America in dependency to you, the American bride of Frankenstein, and your party of hunchbacked miscreants who broke the back of Chicago which used to be called the working city of broad shoulders.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:46 am January 10, 2020 at 8:46 am

Third. In. Line. To. The. Presidency. This is a woman who should be carted off to the insane asylum, and not be leading Congress.

BINGO!! Nancy Pelosi has driven herself insane with her unjustified all consuming hate for our great President Donald Trump.

“The administration conducted a provocative, disproportionate airstrike against Iran, which endangered Americans and did so without informing Congress,” she sniffed.

What, precisely, would have been a more proportionate response for a terrorist plotting to kill American troops and diplomats Mrs. Pelosi did not say.”

Maybe like Hil-Liar-y Clinton said while she was the Democrat Secretary of State:
Hillary Clinton said in the Benghazi inquiry: “With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans?
What difference at this point does it make?” 🙁 🙁 🙁

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (17 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
9:00 am January 10, 2020 at 9:00 am

Folks, this is what Korsakoff syndrome looks like. Confusion, confabulation, and the inability to stop talking.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

disqus_9927msQ8zP
disqus_9927msQ8zP
9:21 am January 10, 2020 at 9:21 am

“Disproportionate?” Every attack on an enemy should be disproportionate. This isn’t some diplomatic game, conducted by the State Dept. This is military, conducted by the Defense Department. Every attack should be intended to defeat an enemy, or at least, to get it to back off. These Democrats, like during Obama’s 8 LONG years in office, don’t have a clue. They dither, while our enemies get stronger and more belligerent. Each President’s job is to confront and eliminate or reduce the danger to our Country, not to kick the can down the road and pass the problem, perhaps enhanced, along to his successor.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (10 votes cast)

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
9:26 am January 10, 2020 at 9:26 am

Just another day in the life of the Idiot of the House. Just wait, when Trump is reelected, this woman and her fellow miscreants will go off the rails…completely.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

    kd6vkj
    kd6vkj
    9:53 am January 10, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Like they are not already off the rails! The DEMONcrat liberals have had their microscopic minds blowing all over the place, every thing that TRUMP does causes another mind to explode in a colorful display. That nasty pislousi should have been in the looney bin years ago, she\it uses way too much botox and other chemicals on its face. Yeah nasty pislousi the rambling bumbling blithering know nothing village idiot. That one needs to go back where it came from, san fransicko the city of poop and waste.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
9:36 am January 10, 2020 at 9:36 am

This dried up old prune has lost what ever common sense she ever had. Unfit for office, now on a power trip. Pampered by family because she is old and won’t be around long, so she thinks We The People are going to kiss her backside as well? “Well, forbid it Almighty God. I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

alethia
alethia
10:00 am January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am

I watched this painful news conference yesterday with Pelosi. There is definitely something wrong with this woman. She is either on drugs, drunk or has dementia. She probably doesn’t even know where the impeachment articles are, or the other scenario, the House is pouring over them to glean anything they can to stall the president in doing his duties for the American people. She was rambling, bumbling, stumbling all over the place yesterday and I shudder to think of her ascending the presidency. May God help us all if that happens. She is definitely being manipulated by AOC, Talaib, Omar, Pressley, et al. They see their opening to grab more power because Pelosi is weak and they are waiting to pounce. Whatever the problem, it is definitely painful to watch.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat