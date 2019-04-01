Pelosi doubles down on gun control in revamped Violence Against Women Act
Democrats will insist on new gun controls as part of their push to renew the Violence Against Women Act, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week.
She also brushed aside ‘threats’ that the National Rifle Association would work against the legislation.
“I don’t see that it has much impact on the passage of the bill,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters.
The California Democrat allowed the law to expire in February, in what appears to be an effort to create pressure to pass an update that includes the new gun controls.
The old law denied firearms to someone accused of abuse to a partner in a marriage, divorce or cohabitation. Mrs. Pelosi and fellow Democrats want to expand that to include people in dating relationships or convicted of stalking misdemeanors.
Democrats’ bill will come to the House floor for a vote next week, where it will likely pass. However, House Republicans say it’s unlikely this version will survive in the Senate.
The Violence Against Women Act first passed in 1994 and instituted a federal framework and funding for a host of programs dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes against women. Among other programs, it led to the creation of the National Domestic Abuse Hotline.
It was last reauthorized in 2013 and extended tribal court powers in crimes involving American Indian women and explicitly affirmed that same-sex relationships and transgender women are covered.
The gun is the great equalizer for a woman’s self-defense against a physically stronger man, and Yes, Once again Pelosi proposes more measures to make women they deceptively declare as “Strong Women” in words,,, weak and defenseless in their laws and actions which just spreads more of the social dependency that makes the leaders of their party necessary to a weakened formerly strong Republic, they would turn into facile and weak Democracy.
Again I ask the question of all Liberals- “Just how can you create and sustain a SELF-GOVERNING nation ruled by THE PEOPLE,,,,when all you do is weaken THE PEOPLE and their ability to govern and sustain their own persons?” Individual weakness leads to collective weakness which is the birth of Socialist collectivism and oppression. Socialism and these Pelosi type socialists disguised as Democrats are THE ENEMY of what all real Americans cherish.