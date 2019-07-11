Home » News

Pelosi Disrespectful: Ocasio-Cortez plays the race card

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am July 11, 2019
The radical squad.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez significantly upped the rhetorical ante in her feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, playing the race card.

In an interview with the Washington Post posted late Wednesday, the New York Democrat and socialist star accused Mrs. Pelosi of being “outright disrespectful” in her remarks toward minority lawmakers.

“When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” she told The Post.

However, she said Mrs. Pelosi has specifically referred to her and three other socialist women of color — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — in a dismissive manner.

“But the persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” she said.

Those four — known as “the Squad” — cast the only Democratic votes against a bipartisan bill to provide humanitarian assistance to illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers at the border.

Since then, Mrs. Pelosi has downplayed their influence.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said to The New York Times. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

The remarks also came just hours after a closed-door meeting of the Democratic caucus at which Mrs. Pelosi reportedly admonished lawmakers for publicly attacking one another and threatening primary challenges.

Things weren’t always thus.

Mrs. Pelosi, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Ms. Tlaib and Ms. Omar once posed laughingly and collegially in each others’ arms for the cover of Rolling Stone.

5 Comments

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
12:33 pm July 11, 2019 at 12:33 pm

Get the popcorn ready……………..this is only going to get worse for Pelosi. And I can’t wait to watch it.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:05 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    The aftermath isn’t going to be peaceful or fun to watch. Pelosi’s posse represents the last cracked brick of the wall of Law and Order.
    Once they are “retired” and the gloves are off the Commie Clan will release the cracked ones onto the streets and there will be no calling them to heel.

    Obama’s secret army, the camps of Islamist fighters and the Anti First Amendment folks will all be armed up (they have the gear already) and it is going to be bloody.

    There is no way they are going to drop their plans to rule the world when they have one Repulic left to dissolve.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
1:14 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:14 pm

Cortez you and your buddies need to get it together. Your race card BS is just that BS. You want respect from Nancy Pelosi you will have to earn it, and that not mean just running you igorant mouth. You and your buddies are going to have to prove you deserve respect from Nancy and everyone. All you have proved so far us that you are an ignorant bunch of loud mouths. You have a lot to prove. The more you use the race card the more it shows that you’ll are just full of BS and cannot backup anything you have to say.

thinkingclearly
thinkingclearly
1:14 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:14 pm

The saddest and most dangerous happening here, is that the socialist agenda, never mentioned a few years ago, has moved further toward coming to fruition under Trump, than all other administrations combined. It shows you the power of the globalist controlled media and amplifies the fact that a bottom up solution to a top down problem will never work. Trump must step out of the box and go viciously after those at the globalist top, regardless of the consequences! You can chip away at the bottom of the Illuminati pyramid, but bottom dwellers can be replaced with new, faster than you can eliminate the old. If NOT, the US is finished!

Stiller Fan!
Stiller Fan!
1:17 pm July 11, 2019 at 1:17 pm

The sad part is that the morons from Queens will gleefully send AOC back for another term in Congress next time around. Even after cheering the loss of the Amazon HQ, the childish outburst at the Mexico border, the embrace of socialism, the list goes on. They ditched at long serving Dem and committee chair for this folks!

