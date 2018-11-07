Pelosi declares ‘new day in America’ as Democrats take House; GOP holds Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats seized the House majority from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party on Tuesday in a suburban revolt that threatened what’s left of the president’s governing agenda. But the GOP gained ground in the Senate and preserved key governorships, beating back a “blue wave” that never fully materialized.
The mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of Trump’s young presidency underscored the limits of his hardline immigration rhetoric in America’s evolving political landscape, where college-educated voters in the nation’s suburbs rejected his warnings of a migrant “invasion.”
Blue-collar voters and rural America embraced his aggressive talk and stances. The new Democratic House majority will end the Republican Party’s dominance in Washington for the final two years of Trump’s first term with major questions looming about health care, immigration and government spending.
But the Democrats’ edge in the House is narrow. With 218 seats needed for a majority, Democrats have won 219 and the Republicans 193, with winners undetermined in 23 races.
The president’s party will maintain control of the executive and judicial branches of the government, in addition to the Senate, but Democrats suddenly have a foothold that gives them subpoena power to probe deep into Trump’s personal and professional missteps — and his long-withheld tax returns.
“Tomorrow will be a new day in America,” declared House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who would be in line to become the next House speaker.
In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018
If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018
It could have been a much bigger night for Democrats, who suffered stinging losses in Ohio and in Florida, where Trump-backed Republican Ron DeSantis ended Democrat Andrew Gillum’s bid to become the state’s first African-American governor.
The 2018 elections also exposed an extraordinary political realignment in an electorate defined by race, gender, and education that could shape U.S. politics for years to come.
Related Story: Midterms 2018 – Incumbents ousted by opposition
The GOP’s successes were fueled by a coalition that’s decidedly older, whiter, more male and less likely to have college degrees. Democrats relied more upon women, people of color, young people and college graduates.
Record diversity on the ballot may have helped drive turnout.
Women won at least 85 seats in the House, a record. The House was also getting its first two Muslim women, Massachusetts elected its first black congresswoman, and Tennessee got its first female senator.
Three candidates had hoped to become their states’ first African-American governors, although just one — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams — was still in the running.
Overall, women voted considerably more in favor of congressional Democratic candidates — with fewer than 4 in 10 voting for Republicans, according to VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 115,000 voters and about 20,000 nonvoters — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
In suburban areas where key House races were decided, female voters skewed significantly toward Democrats by a nearly 10-point margin.
Democrats celebrated a handful of victories in their “blue wall” Midwestern states, electing or re-electing governors in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and in Wisconsin, where Scott Walker was defeated by state education chief Tony Evers.
The road to a House majority ran through two dozen suburban districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Democrats flipped seats in suburban districts outside of Washington, Philadelphia, Miami, Chicago and Denver. Democrats also reclaimed a handful of blue-collar districts carried by both former President Barack Obama and Trump.
The results were more mixed deeper into Trump country.
In Kansas, Democrat Sharice Davids beat a GOP incumbent to become the first gay Native American woman elected to the House. But in Kentucky, one of the top Democratic recruits, retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, lost her bid to oust to three-term Rep. Andy Barr.
Trump sought to take credit for retaining the GOP’s Senate majority, even as the party’s foothold in the House was slipping.
“Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!” Trump tweeted.
History was working against the president in both the House and the Senate: The president’s party has traditionally suffered deep losses in his first midterm election, and 2002 was the only midterm election in the past three decades when the party holding the White House gained Senate seats.
Democrats’ dreams of the Senate majority, always unlikely, were shattered after losses in top Senate battlegrounds: Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota and Texas.
Some hurt worse than others.
In Texas, Sen Ted Cruz staved off a tough challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke, whose record-smashing fundraising and celebrity have set off buzz he could be a credible 2020 White House contender.
Trump encouraged voters to view the 2018 midterms as a referendum on his leadership, pointing proudly to the surging economy at his recent rallies.
Nearly 40 percent of voters cast their ballots to express opposition to the president, according to AP VoteCast, the national survey of the electorate, while one-in-four said they voted to express support for Trump.
Overall, 6 in 10 voters said the country was headed in the wrong direction, but roughly that same number described the national economy as excellent or good. Twenty-five percent described health care and immigration as the most important issues in the election.
Nearly two-thirds said Trump was a reason for their vote.
The president bet big on a xenophobic closing message, warning of an immigrant “invasion” that promised to spread violent crime and drugs across the nation. Several television networks, including the president’s favorite Fox News Channel, yanked a Trump campaign advertisement off the air on the eve of the election, determining that its portrayal of a murderous immigrant went too far.
One of Trump’s most vocal defenders on immigration, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, lost his bid for governor.
Kobach had built a national profile as an advocate of tough immigration policies and strict voter photo ID laws. He served as vice chairman of Trump’s now-defunct commission on voter fraud.
The president found partial success despite his current job approval, set at 40 percent by Gallup, the lowest at this point of any first-term president in the modern era. Both Barack Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s numbers were 5 points higher, and both suffered major midterm losses of 63 and 54 House seats respectively.
Meanwhile, the close of the 2018 midterm season marked the unofficial opening of the next presidential contest.
Several ambitious Democrats easily won re-election, including presidential prospects Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. A handful of others played outsized roles in their parties’ midterm campaigns, though not as candidates, and were reluctant to telegraph their 2020 intentions before the 2018 fight was decided. They included New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Said Warren: “This resistance began with women and it is being led by women tonight.”
___
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller in Washington, Kantele Franko in Westerville, Ohio and Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The democrats win a slight majority in one half of one third of the federal government, and they and their lackeys in the media act as though they have a mandate. Delusional.
The delusional wicked witch of the West Coast could not deal with trump with a Republicans in the House majority lest the Republicans get credit for any success gleaned. If she is smart, which she is not, she will start to deal and get some things done in compromise before 2020 to take at least half the credit. Being Pelosi she will probably just torpedo the government in obstruction for 2 years and we will retake the house in 2020. Bear in mind Republicans still have a lame duck majority in BOTH houses for 2 more months so they better make hay while the sun shines. Get the wall built.
One needs to ask themselves: Are the Liberal Democrats trying to make America Great Again or are they trying and willing to damage the country in order to be in power over the citizens of the U.S.? Are the sanctuary cities good for the country, are the illegal immigrants that they encourage and support good for the country, is their hatred for anyone who has a different viewpoint from them good for the country?
Just look at the 8 year total decline under Tinkerbell obama and look at the last two year recovery and advancement under President Trump.
Wait until the invasion of the southern border and watch what happens. No matter what President Trump does or doesn’t do,
Nancy pea Pelosi and the Liberal Democrats are going to condemn him. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Yes, the Republicans need to work like the Army Corps of Engineers worked when they built the Can-Am Highway in a mere six months!
[One needs to ask themselves: Are the Liberal Democrats trying to make America Great Again or are they trying and willing to damage the country in order to be in power over the citizens of the U.S.?]
Oh most definitely the Bolded part!
IT maybe a new day for the DIMMS , but they keep right on peddling the same old tired line of BULL ****. NOTHING NEW FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS.
PLEASE tell me how I just said something ,when I just logged on. MORE OF BIG BROTHER STICKING THERE NOSE WHERE IUT DOSE NOT BELONG ???????????????????????????
Pete. DEMS are delusional period..
She is going to have her 2 years in the Sun…fleecing the American Taxpayers with Private Airplanes and over the top expenses as she did when she was speaker of the house.
Two more years in the sun? Please dim the lights! Unless someone has a huge magnifying glass?
That new day doesn’t begin until January 20th. So, Republicans can do much if they will put their efforts to it. Build the wall. Pass legislation on immigration, etc.
Get Jeff Sessions out and put in an aggressive AG.
Now, what’s going to happen with the caravan?
I hope the President will now declassify the FISA and all other information about the shady dealings of his election. Otherwise, it is all for naught. The people involved will never be exposed for what they are, and what was done to throw the election to Hillary. Now I’m waiting for Mueller’s report. It will surely be filled with lies and charges against President Trump. We all know the House will now do nothing other than spend all of their time undermining and investigating Trump. Our government is now on hold until 2020.
[That new day doesn’t begin until January 20th. So, Republicans can do much if they will put their efforts to it. Build the wall. Pass legislation on immigration, etc.
If they were willing to put their efforts into it, the dems shouldn’t have won.
While I adamantly disagree with and oppose the dems oft criminals strategies, abhorrent policies, and nation-defeating intent, I do see one quality that they have that our gop leadership appears to have never acquired nor seem able to embrace: to set aside their personal agendas and endeavoring to work together as a team…bonding together into a cohesive unit that gives them far more strength than those who are simply ego-driven, with rinos running amuck weakening decisions and outcomes, fightings amongst their own leadership simply to push to the forefront their own agendas. Sadly, as we have witnessed these past 2 years, ‘draining the swamp’ should have started within our own camp.
Although having found themselves in the minority, once again we see a cohesive hellbent group set aside their own internal qualms and bickering….to coalesce and push forward rendering those “incompetent to rule” yet again a decisive blow rendering them 2 more years of even less effective opportunity and results, and bringing more turmoil and turbidity to the kingdom. To the gop Trump has ‘shown them the way’…however most wish to hold onto their own failed-strategies, flawed histories, etc….and try, try again. (sigh). When the gop giant is given power to wield…..they have yet to discover that running in their own “me” cast-shadow, that sword can very easily indeed ‘put out their eye’.
God speed Mr Trump…indeed trying to MAGA!
“to set aside their personal agendas”
But that has been the characteristic of every horde who shared the goal of plunder
They have nothing to lose and everything to gain by acting as one
They don’t have any stuff to lose and are after yours
Republicans unify when they are all threatened by the same threat
People just don’t know how good they had it until it is gone and now we have the Democrats to show them what they lost
Here is the playbook, more propaganda from mainstream media to spin every bad thing the Democrats do, and even great censorship by technology companies
This is the communist way, they know if they can keep a person isolated from other views the person will doubt their own eyes
Democrats have a HIVE mentality. Republicans are individuals.
Hence my comparison of them, to the Borg from Star trek!
“…to set aside their personal agendas and endeavoring to work together as a team…bonding together into a cohesive unit….”
I remember the Clinton-Sanders team ticket very clearly. Must have been a tag team. “Tag!” you’re out, Bernie!
Piglosi, America is not a “Whitehall” system — and Senate win by Republicans (unfortunately, it was far short of the full-35) cancels your narrow retake of the House, so you can’t foist stuff like h0hellth!
Pelosi thinks she will be Speaker. Maybe not. Maybe the young socialists that got elected will refuse to vote for her. We’ll see.
Lets hope and pray she doesn’t win back speakership..
As a woman, I blame women for Republican losses. My county, Ft. Bend, west of Houston, has fallen completely to the dems. I blame stupid, lefty soccer moms whose brains have been fried by too much hair die, raising beta boys, hating men in general…
well educated college grads .
how about well indoctrinated socialist scum who are taught this in our own schools.
we can not win with these demons in control of the media and the brains of our youth.
period dot end of story.
“As a woman, I blame women for Republican losses”
Women, in general, are more likely to get their views and opinions from their social network
Thanks to Google, Twitter and Facebook censoring they had a lot less access to alternate views and opinions than was available two years ago and had a larger percentage of women voting alternatively
I blame Google, Twitter, and Facebook for their blatant undermining of freedom of speech
Not just social networks, but talk shows, like the view, magazines like life/time.. ALL OF which are decidedly liberal.
New day in America? It’ll be the same old lefty BS run by the usual dope smoking, Marxist loving, American hating, baby killing, commie liberal Democrats. Any questions?
You left out gun running and Jihad funding.
How many democrats who promised not to vote for “speaker” Pelosi will honor their word, I wonder…
If she retakes the gavel, the destruction of the left will continue.
We can only hope they do not honor their word
She is considered an idiot even among fellow Democrats
WHen have liberals EVER Honored their word?
When they dropped God from their platform and when they swore to protect the killing of innocents.
Just reinforced my decades long take on the American electorate; criminally insane, terminally stupid and/or developmentally disabled. Half the population doesn’t deserve to live here and enjoy the blessings paid for with the blood of patriots. This election should have been a red tsunami.
“This election should have been a red tsunami.”
If one looks at the math it was not possible because out of 435 legislative districts 190 are predominately liberal, 170 are predominately conservative
A party only needs 218 to be the majority
That means of the 75 swing districts the Democrats only need 28 of the 75 or 37%, Republicans need 48 of the 75 or 64% nearly a super majority
Senate seats are different because what needs to be done in legislative districts where a party dominates is dilute the majority vote
And that is the number to look at is how did the majority in predominate party legislative districts vote
I suspect Democrats had a weaker majority than previous
In the swing districts, one has to remember there was a lot of censorship of social media which allowed mass media to have the voters ear and that will continue with Democrats the majority in the House
Which means looking to a technical solution
All true, but it doesn’t mean that enough registered voters couldn’t have performed an autocraniorectalectomy, seen how much better the country has been doing for the past two years in spite of the treasonous and borderline illegal behavior of the “enemy domestic” and voted accordingly to continue the momentum to, AT LEAST, assist Trump in slowing the ultimate destruction of our Republic.
This slim win in the House alone was in no way a blue wave. The Senate is named the “Upper House” for a reason. Trump still has the Presidential veto, which will not be overridden, no matter how much money they pour into it.
The Dems would do themselves a big favor if they do NOT elect Pelosi as Speaker. She is a wasted old hag who should do the country a favor and retire. Her district of San Francisco is one of the worst in the country. All she has accomplished after many many years in congress was to enrich herself and do nothing for her constituents. Typical of Dems who elected a corrupt crook as Senator in New Jersey. Hopefully, Menendez’ victory will backfire and since he was never acquitted and thus double jeopardy would not apply, he should be hauled back into court and put on trial again. Interesting the one of the jurors in his trial who said she would have voted to acquit him was present at his victory party. Talk about conflict of interest. This woman needs to be called to task for her actions.
“The Dems would do themselves a big favor if they do NOT elect Pelosi as Speaker.”
But Pelosi would be doing Republicans a great favor in 2020 if the Democrats do choose her as leader.
And if they don’t choose her, I’d like to see Ocasio-Cortez wielding the gavel. lol!
Oh no, the horror begins again
Freddy Krueger is back ready to slash and slit the economy and everyone’s freedom
The Democrats who are suspected of having committed crimes should be investigated because it is the right thing to do for the American people, not because it is a strategic hand-slap for not cooperating.
I hope Trump didn’t mean what he said.
Now or never! But trump says “if they do this….maybe we will have to think about investigating them.” WRONG!
It is the right thing to do FOR THE PEOPLE.
If they did leaks of classified info, OF COURSE they should be investigated. PERIOD.
Good for the Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrats… I was sick and tired of the $118 extra a week in my pay because of the tax cuts… and really sick of not having enough illegal aliens sneaking into our country… and lets not forget that awful 401 k shooting off the charts that really was getting on my last nerve. How about the ever shrinking unemployment line… that just had to come to a complete stop.. and the bridgecards almost down to nothing… that just made me sick to my core. Go Nancy Go… someone has to put a stop to all that good fortune us pee on’s have.