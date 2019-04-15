Home » News

Pelosi characterizes Trump's 9/11 tweet as 'hateful and inflammatory rhetoric'; demands it be taken down

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am April 15, 2019
17

File Photo - (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Sunday for President Trump to take down a video he tweeted shaming Rep. Ilhan Omar over her controversial remarks about the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, saying the tweet has put the freshman congresswoman’s life in danger.

The president’s tweet shows the Twin Towers falling while audio plays of Ms. Omar’s remarks during a speech last month. In the speech, the Minnesota Democrat described the terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people as “some people did something.”

“The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

“Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” the California Democrat added.

Trump responded with a new tweet this morning.

A video of Rep. Omar’s speech, which was given at an event hosted by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March, was recently uploaded to the internet and sparked outrage, including among the lawmaker’s colleagues on Capitol Hill.

“Here’s the truth: Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” Ms. Omar told the crowd. “CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw said her 9/11 comment was “unbelievable.”

The Texas Republican, a former U.S. Navy Seal, tweeted Tuesday: “First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.'”

Mr. Trump weighed in on Friday, tweeting “WE WILL NEVER FORGET” and shared the video Mrs. Pelosi says is dangerous.

Ms. Omar has received at least one death threat.

Earlier Sunday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was a “good thing” the president was calling out Ms. Omar’s belittling comment.

Mrs. Sanders told ABC News that Ms. Omar’s characterization was “disgraceful and unbefitting of a member of Congress.”

She noted Ms. Omar has had a history of controversial remarks, some of which have been characterized as anti-Semitic. The freshman Democrat has criticized pro-Israel lobbying groups.

“It’s absolutely abhorrent the comments she continues to make and has made,” Mrs. Sanders said, questioning why Democrats haven’t spoken out against their colleague.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, defended Ms. Omar, telling ABC News that the president was seizing on that moment and he didn’t see anything wrong with the speech.

“There are other issues we have to deal with,” Mr. Thompson said Sunday.

Defenders of Ms. Omar said she was trying to stress Muslims aren’t responsible for an act committed by extremists and shouldn’t face discrimination.

In a tweet Friday, Ms. Omar suggested she’s being criticized because she is a Muslim.

She quoted President George W. Bush, who after the 9/11 attacks said, “The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

“Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim,” Ms. Omar tweeted.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:43 am April 15, 2019 at 8:43 am

this should leave no doubt who the real enemy within are.

the democrap party is soooooo anti american that it makes me SICK.

KARMALA HARRIS IS A FOOL!
BARRY SOTERO SOWED MORE HATE SEEDS IN 8 YEARS THAN ANYONE HAS SINCE THE SIXTIES.
the current democrap party needs to be defeated and dismantled then put it on the ash heep of history.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

Jacqueline Candello
Jacqueline Candello
8:52 am April 15, 2019 at 8:52 am

Islam is an ideology not a religion. It is dangerous and as anti-American as it gets. We as Americans and Christians have lost our way and are now paying the price.
God help us all.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (9 votes cast)

nylottoman
nylottoman
8:57 am April 15, 2019 at 8:57 am

Do the letters F. O. mean anything to you. Pelosi is an idiot, and a communist.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.4/5 (5 votes cast)

    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    10:37 am April 15, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Lottoman, Let's add A.D. (F.O.A.D.) to Pelosi and all the despicable America hating democrats!!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
BajaRon
BajaRon
9:00 am April 15, 2019 at 9:00 am

If this woman's life is in danger (and I hope it is not). It isn't because of anything Trump has done or said. It is 100% because this woman has presented herself, over and over, as an enemy of The United States. It's as simple as that.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

overlord
overlord
9:18 am April 15, 2019 at 9:18 am

At least one death threat? So she got one death threat. What about Maxine Waters telling people to commit violence against Trump supporters? What about that? That's OK?

Big woop. I bet a lot of congressmen get death threats.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    America weeps
    America weeps
    11:28 am April 15, 2019 at 11:28 am

    They're not death threats…They are just something that some people did!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
    America weeps
    America weeps
    11:28 am April 15, 2019 at 11:28 am

    They're not death threats…They are just something that some people did!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
ruffalo
ruffalo
9:18 am April 15, 2019 at 9:18 am

Isn't it time that Pelosi crawled back to Crap City, USA? She is no longer "in control."

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:19 am April 15, 2019 at 9:19 am

Hey, Nancy, get you little disgusting, rude and anti-sametic Muslum congress woman to quite with all her hate speech and may things will get better. Omhar is a problem for herself and you.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Overshadower
Overshadower
9:21 am April 15, 2019 at 9:21 am

Nancy and the Dems are soft on terrorism and Muslim encroachment in the world.

99% of the world's terrorism is tied to this military/political/false religious system.

America cannot afford to let it gain a foothold here to launch further terrorists attacks and divide the country.

I predict that Muslim refugees brought here under Obama may have to be deported back to their home countries.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Overshadower
Overshadower
9:22 am April 15, 2019 at 9:22 am

Pelosi's city, San Francisco, is in shambles. Druggies have taken over. She needs to resign from Congress as an absolute failure.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
9:27 am April 15, 2019 at 9:27 am

If the democrats don't like hearing what omar says when actually put out there next to what she was talking about then get her to shut her racist anti-Semitic mouth. But they would rather defend her hateful excuses and lies than set her straight concerning what really happened. The democrats are a sorry excuse for americans.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
9:30 am April 15, 2019 at 9:30 am

And to top it off the dems are playing right into the hands of president Trump with their defense of these American hating democrat congressmen. America is seeing them for the lowlifes they are.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Eric Haulenbeek
Eric Haulenbeek
9:37 am April 15, 2019 at 9:37 am

Pelosi talking about someone else's hateful rhetoric is an absolute joke. This woman is one of the most hateful, and hated members of Congress. A real hypocrite!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

genemz
genemz
9:50 am April 15, 2019 at 9:50 am

Worried that her life is in danger?
When she has committed political suicide?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

luve
luve
9:57 am April 15, 2019 at 9:57 am

It's normal in m uslim people to do their deed and then blame others, if she did that in her own country she wasn't alive . It is common tactic in communists to shout imaginary threats that doesn't exists, and this is what happening in here, m uslims using the communist party to cause a civil war which is their ultimate goal in this country, I heard a mu slims said it 12 years ago and they are working on it. Once the communist-democrat party is not of use to them anymore they will eliminate them. That is how they work. Anyway a Hurra for P. Trump for that video and as we all know was the normal answer to a verbal attack to our country, and those critics they and their party are selling-betraying our country, very like Judas in the Jesus story we are studying this week.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

