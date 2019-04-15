Pelosi characterizes Trump’s 9/11 tweet as ‘hateful and inflammatory rhetoric’; demands it be taken down

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Sunday for President Trump to take down a video he tweeted shaming Rep. Ilhan Omar over her controversial remarks about the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, saying the tweet has put the freshman congresswoman’s life in danger.

The president’s tweet shows the Twin Towers falling while audio plays of Ms. Omar’s remarks during a speech last month. In the speech, the Minnesota Democrat described the terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people as “some people did something.”

“The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

“Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” the California Democrat added.

Trump responded with a new tweet this morning.

Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

A video of Rep. Omar’s speech, which was given at an event hosted by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March, was recently uploaded to the internet and sparked outrage, including among the lawmaker’s colleagues on Capitol Hill.

“Here’s the truth: Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” Ms. Omar told the crowd. “CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw said her 9/11 comment was “unbelievable.”

The Texas Republican, a former U.S. Navy Seal, tweeted Tuesday: “First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.'”

Mr. Trump weighed in on Friday, tweeting “WE WILL NEVER FORGET” and shared the video Mrs. Pelosi says is dangerous.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Ms. Omar has received at least one death threat.

Earlier Sunday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was a “good thing” the president was calling out Ms. Omar’s belittling comment.

Mrs. Sanders told ABC News that Ms. Omar’s characterization was “disgraceful and unbefitting of a member of Congress.”

She noted Ms. Omar has had a history of controversial remarks, some of which have been characterized as anti-Semitic. The freshman Democrat has criticized pro-Israel lobbying groups.

“It’s absolutely abhorrent the comments she continues to make and has made,” Mrs. Sanders said, questioning why Democrats haven’t spoken out against their colleague.

Ilhan Omar isn’t just anti-Semitic – she’s anti-American. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: “Some people did something.” Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect.pic.twitter.com/k3meEbUOAk — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 9, 2019

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, defended Ms. Omar, telling ABC News that the president was seizing on that moment and he didn’t see anything wrong with the speech.

“There are other issues we have to deal with,” Mr. Thompson said Sunday.

Defenders of Ms. Omar said she was trying to stress Muslims aren’t responsible for an act committed by extremists and shouldn’t face discrimination.

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019

We are stronger than this president’s hatred and Islamophobia. Do not let him drive us apart or make us afraid. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 13, 2019

After 9/11 we all said we were changed. That we were stronger and more united. That’s what “never forget” was about. Now, a president uses that dark day to incite his base against a member of Congress, as if for sport. As if we learned nothing that day about the workings of hate. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 13, 2019

President Trump's personal attack against Representative Omar is vile and shameful. It's not just below the office, it's dangerous and dishonest. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) April 13, 2019

For two years, this President has used the most powerful platform in the world to sow hate & division. He's done it again. Putting the safety of a sitting member of Congress @IlhanMN at risk & vilifying a whole religion is beyond the pale. I'll be blunt — we must defeat him. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 13, 2019

In a tweet Friday, Ms. Omar suggested she’s being criticized because she is a Muslim.

She quoted President George W. Bush, who after the 9/11 attacks said, “The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

“Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack? What if he was a Muslim,” Ms. Omar tweeted.

