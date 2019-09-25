Pelosi CAVES to AOC, media on Trump impeachment? Leftists now push KIDS as climate experts

Did Nancy Pelosi cave to Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she called for an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump? The left trots out their next poster child for climate change, and Sheila Jackson-Lee proves once again that she has absolutely no business making legislation.

Nancy Pelosi has put off impeachment long enough. The pressure from the left coupled with the latest manufactured “scandal” was the tipping point for her to announce an official impeachment inquiry. It might make the left happy, but Pelosi and others are missing a crucial ingredient against the president: facts. They have nothing regarding this Ukraine conversation, and yet that was the basis of her press conference. This is going to be bad politics for the Democrats.

Greta Thunberg is the latest “sensation” to be trotted out by the left. At just 16 years old, she is apparently a global expert on climate change. Kind of like bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an expert too, right? Check out today’s show for all the details.

