Pelosi appears to throw cold water on impeaching Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to throw cold water Monday on a progressive push for impeaching President Trump, telling Democratic colleagues in a letter there’s less drastic options available to hold him “accountable.”

Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued the letter ahead of a Democratic caucus conference call on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and his refusal to exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice.

“While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth,” Pelosi said. “It is also important to know that the facts regarding holding the president accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings.”

The left-wing flank of the party argue Democrats need to cut straight to the chase and launch impeachment hearings in light of Mueller’s damning portrait of the president.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among a handful of progressive lawmakers who signed on to a resolution calling for impeachment proceedings within hours of the release of a redacted version of Mueller’s long-awaited report Thursday.

But Pelosi made a case for approaching the issue of impeachment with caution.

For starters, Pelosi argued lawmakers need to get their hands on Mueller’s unredacted report, which Attorney General William Barr has refused to release, citing confidentiality and privacy concerns.

“We insist on the public’s right to know, so that the American people can elarn the truth and Congress can make our decision on how to proceed,” she said.

The speaker also pointed fingers at Republicans for standing by the president despite Mueller’s damning findings on obstruction.

“Whether currently indictable or not, it is clear that the president has, at a minimum, engaged in highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior, which does not bring honor to the office he holds,” Pelosi said. “It is also clear that the congressional Republicans have an unlimited appetite for such low standards. The GOP should be ashamed of what the Mueller report has revealed, instead of giving the president their blessings.”

