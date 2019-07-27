Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez play nice after ‘productive’ chat

Nancy Pelosi was all smiles as she left a meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggesting the two Democratic women may be close to ending their Capitol Hill feud.

“I don’t think we have that many differences,” Pelosi said. “We had a nice meeting. We had a nice meeting.”

“It’s just like you’re in a family,” she continued. “In a family you have your differences, but you’re still family.”

Today, Congresswoman @RepAOC and I sat down to discuss working together to meet the needs of our districts and our country, fairness in our economy and diversity in our country. pic.twitter.com/eVp1LS0Gpw — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens) later told reporters the meeting with Pelosi had been positive and productive.

“I’m looking forward to us continuing our work,” she said

Pelosi put an “aw shucks” spin on the meeting that AOC billed as a chance to bridge their differences on impeachment, immigration and racial justice among other issues.

The powerful House Speaker, who slapped down AOC for trashing moderate Democrats, said she regularly meets unheralded with rank-and-file representatives.

Pelosi derided AOC’s progressive “squad” of four women lawmakers of color as a tiny group with no power in the caucus of 230 members.

AOC called Pelosi out for inappropriately “singling out” her and her allies.

The feud had already lost his edge as Democrats closed ranks against President Trump when he attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and his supporters trashed her with offensive “send her back” chants.

