Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez play nice after ‘productive’ chat

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 6:55 am July 27, 2019
Nancy Pelosi was all smiles as she left a meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggesting the two Democratic women may be close to ending their Capitol Hill feud.

“I don’t think we have that many differences,” Pelosi said. “We had a nice meeting. We had a nice meeting.”

“It’s just like you’re in a family,” she continued. “In a family you have your differences, but you’re still family.”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens) later told reporters the meeting with Pelosi had been positive and productive.

“I’m looking forward to us continuing our work,” she said

Pelosi put an “aw shucks” spin on the meeting that AOC billed as a chance to bridge their differences on impeachment, immigration and racial justice among other issues.

The powerful House Speaker, who slapped down AOC for trashing moderate Democrats, said she regularly meets unheralded with rank-and-file representatives.

Pelosi derided AOC’s progressive “squad” of four women lawmakers of color as a tiny group with no power in the caucus of 230 members.

AOC called Pelosi out for inappropriately “singling out” her and her allies.

The feud had already lost his edge as Democrats closed ranks against President Trump when he attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and his supporters trashed her with offensive “send her back” chants.

1 Comment

jbscpo
jbscpo
8:46 am July 27, 2019 at 8:46 am

New York Daily News? Never heard of it!
What is “women lawmakers of color” and WHY was it necessary to identify them as women AND as “colored”?
“… The feud had already lost his edge ….”[emphasis mine] – does the multiple gender generation now decree that we label verbs with a gender?
I’m confused!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

