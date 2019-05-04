Pelosi and Democrats draw immigration battle lines vilifying ICE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi buzzed into the Bay State yesterday and made it clear that the Democratic Party was pro-illegal immigrant and anti-ICE. She even expressed horror at President Trump’s criticism of two Massachusetts district attorneys during a Herald Radio interview, saying his words “took my breath away.”

As the Herald’s Lisa Kashinsky reported, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex DA Marian Ryan on Monday filed a lawsuit to block ICE agents from state courthouses. The same day, ICE agents arrested two gang-linked illegal immigrants in two Suffolk courthouses. Last week, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling charged Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph and a court officer with obstruction for allegedly helping an illegal immigrant evade ICE agents.

The issue is bound to loom large in the 2020 presidential race. “Suffice to say I think there’s again a mischaracterization of what is going on,” Pelosi said. “People are trying to do their best to recognize that we’re a nation of immigrants. Some people are not fully documented. How do we deal with that? And that doesn’t mean demanding that law enforcement become immigration officers.”

When asked by the Herald if these actions were setting up a war with ICE, Pelosi responded, “ICE has an important role to play, but it has to be done in a way that honors their values.”

ICE, of course, is a law enforcement agency and they have a mission, which is “to protect America from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security and public safety.”

Further, a quick jump over to ICE’s “What We Do” page explains the scope of its responsibilities: “Securing our nation’s borders and safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system is a primary focus of ICE officers and agents throughout the country. Immigration enforcement is the largest single area of responsibility for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and is a critical component of the overall safety, security, and well-being of our nation.”

ICE doesn’t hold ideological values, Speaker Pelosi; they have a job to do and the politicians, district attorneys and judges you are coddling are getting in the way.

When Trump called into Boston Herald Radio on Wednesday, he said of the two DAs: “These are people that probably don’t mind crime, they don’t mind what’s going on. You look at MS-13, they say in the world there’s nothing more evil. These are some very, very bad people. To try and protect them, I don’t think so.”

Most Americans consider illegal immigration a problem while there is large-scale disagreement on the solutions. To impede federal law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend dangerous criminals, however, will be a clear loser for Democrats.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, in fiscal year 2018, ICE arrested over 105,000 immigrants who were convicted criminals. Of these, 29,987 were convicted of assault, 54,630 were convicted of driving while intoxicated, 8,094 were convicted of weapons offenses, 3,740 were convicted of sexual assault and 1,641 were convicted of homicide.

Yes, there are some dangerous people out there enjoying special protections from federal law thanks to rogue judges and district attorneys, but the politicians who support them will have no such protection from the voters.

