Pearl Jam releases poster depicting dead president and burning White House

Pearl Jam ‘s latest concert poster is causing a stir for depicting a burning White House and a dead President Trump.
The band shared the poster to Instagram as an endorsement for Jon Tester, a Democratic Senator from Montana, who is running for reelection.
But it’s getting the most attention for depicting the White House in flames, the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial falling down, and the body of President Donald J. Trump reaching for a briefcase with the communist hammer and sickle emblem on it, while getting picked at by a bald eagle.
Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night's show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote pic.twitter.com/CQI4chGEjs
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 14, 2018
A lot to unpack.
The poster, which was posted before the band’s show at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. on Monday, was co-created by bassist Jeff Ament and artist Bobby “Draws Skullz” Brown. Ament, who is from Montana, said in a statement accompanying the poster on a Twitter post that, “We’re at a tipping point and it’s time to take action. Jon Tester is the real deal and no one cares more about our country and especially Montana.”
Tester is depicted in the poster flying over the burning White House driving a tractor, while his opponent Matt Rosendale, is seen in the corner with a lobster claw as a hand and a “Maryland” sign. Rosendale , who is originally from Maryland, called the poster “disgusting and reprehensible” and called on Tester “to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism.”
Pearl Jam have mentioned Trump is some of their recent shows.
According to Billboard , during a show in London in July while a giant Baby Trump balloon float nearby, lead singer Eddie Vedder said to the crowd: “I know at home it feels very divisive. It feels like he’s added such divisive energy into how we get along back home.
“Then I realized the other day watching all the protests here down in the square. [Trump’s] actually bringing people together in a great way. When you get 250,000 protestors of all ages, cultures, different sexual orientations… you know, maybe he’s uniting people in a way that is gonna be needed in the near future.”
During the Missoula show, Vedder urged fans to vote while pointing out the crowd size, “There is one crowd size that we would be proud of, and that we would brag about. And that is if the state of Montana had the largest youth vote, the largest crowd, that came together in this upcoming election. That I would brag about all day,” reported The Washington Post .
The poster has brought some hate to the band, with plenty of commenters on Instagram and Twitter calling out the band for attacking the president.
