PBS CEO unhappy with cuts in taxpayer support

Officials with PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting are calling President Trump’s proposal of funding for the CPB a grave mistake that will hurt children’s programming and public-safety alerts.
The White House’s $4.4 trillion budget plan released Monday prioritizes immigration enforcement, infrastructure development and military programs, while planning “to eliminate Federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) over a two year period.”
Uncle Sam currently spends about $450 million per year on public broadcasting, but the proposal only provides about $15 million for each of the next two fiscal years “to conduct an orderly transition away from Federal funding.”
PBS CEO Paula Kerger released a statement Monday in protest of Mr. Trump’s plans for the CPB, which also supports National Public Radio and its affiliated stations.
“PBS, our 350 member stations and our legions of local supporters will continue to remind leaders in Washington of the significant benefits the public receives in return for federal funding, a modest investment of about $1.35 per citizen per year, which include school readiness for kids 2-8, support for teachers and homeschoolers, public safety communications and lifelong learning,” she said.
According to Patricia Harrison, the CEO of CPB, “there is no viable substitute for federal funding that would ensure this valued service continues.”
As a result, she said in a statement Monday, “the elimination of federal funding to CPB would at first devastate, and then ultimately destroy public media’s ability to provide early childhood content, life-saving emergency alerts, and public affairs programs.”
The budget document denies that would result, noting “that CPB grants represent a small share of the total funding for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), which primarily rely on private donations to fund their operations.”
Conservatives also frequently accuse public broadcasting of ideological bias and of being a relic of a pre-cable-TV and pre-internet era when America only had three commercial broadcast channels.
But Ms. Kerger said her stations remain among the country’s most trusted.
“PBS is focused on providing high-quality content and universal public service to the American people, which is why we enjoy strong support in every region of the country, in both rural and urban areas, and across the political spectrum,” she said.
Ever since that Big Liberal Bill Moyers showed up on PBS years ago I had hoped that federal funding would be cut…and that was like 25 years ago… However, it’a never too late..!! A friend of mine liked a program that she saw on PBS some years ago and called and made a donation… In the process PBS spelled her name wrong in a unique way… Soon after, she started to get (junk) mail from every liberal cause in the book – with her name spelled uniquely wrong – including the DNC and Democrat Party asking for money… PBS is all tied in with the other liberal causes. Cut PBS 100%..!!
PBS is profitable, so they do not need taxpayer funds. Secondly, why are the taxpayers funding any television shows. Thirdly, PBS is a liberal loon station.
I don’t understand why Patricia Harrison is so concerned. If PBS is as good as she says it is she should have no problem getting all the money she needs from people who value her product.
Unless, of course, she well knows that she won’t be able to raise the money unless people are forced to pay for it through their taxes.
The political cartoon says it all, cutting up the credit card. The nation is 20 trillion in debt and can ill afford to borrow money to support CPB. PBS was established many years ago to be user supported and has since become a political football. If the stations cannot get support form the viewers then that means no one cares. Let see what happens when the federal government pulls it support.
Most of the liberal junk they love to push could be obtained on the internet, e-books, hardcopies, DVDs, Googleling it, go to Amazon or sign up at the liberal loony websites of their choosing. Quit wasting my tax payer money on liberal elitists who have no concept of the real world and are indoctrinating our youth with socialist, unrealistic and revisionist trash. No only cut it but END IT. No more PBS = Propaganda B.S.
Back when when TV was analog and there were only 3 channels, PBS was the only place for shows like Sesame Street, Mr Rogers, and Masterpiece Theater. We are now in the digital age of 24/7 cable TV, the internet, and subscription viewing-Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, etc. PBS is a dinosaur of a bygone age. They can no longer claim to be the only place where you can find “these quality programs.” You can find them online. Time to stop propping it up with taxpayer dollars.
Long overdue.