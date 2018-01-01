Pay raises coming…and slashed hours, too?

Eighteen states will see an increase in their minimum wages on January 1 but the message for workers is to hold back their excitement.
“Eighteen states will increase their minimum wage, providing over $5 billion in additional wages to 4.5 million workers across the country,” writes Janelle Jones of the liberal Economic Policy Institute.
Some of the minimum wage hikes are the result of legislation or voter-approved ballot initiatives. Other increases come as the result of some states tying their minimum wages to inflation.
Whatever the case may be, EPI and others are pleased at more hourly wages. Mark Perry, however, of center-right American Enterprise Institute, suggests that people should be very cautious.
“As we’ve seen in Seattle, which is kind of the city on the front edge of all this kind of radical experiment, as I would call it, what they’ve seen is that hours have been cut as a result of the minimum wage increases there,” Perry tells OneNewsNow. “Sure, wages are going to be going up because of government mandates but what’s going to happen to the number of hours that workers are going to be assigned to work?”
Perry says it’s possible that their hourly wage is going to increase but their weekly hours could be cut such that they either make the same amount of money or even less than they were making before.
Meanwhile, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25.
Although 29 states and the District of Columbia have raised their minimum wages above the federal requirement, some lawmakers and economists continue to call for a higher wage.
“In 21 states, workers are still paid at far lower wages than their counterparts a generation ago,” says Jones. “Increasing the minimum wage is a crucial tool to help stop growing wage inequality, particularly for women and people of color who disproportionately hold minimum wage jobs.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
Will peoples’ wages go up? Or will their jobs evaporate?
Why do you think there are so many robots taking over jobs? Robots are VERY expensive, but they don’t form protests during union disputes, demand maternity leave, or keep whining about how little they’re paid. You want a better job? Maybe you shouldn’t have gotten a master’s degree in Womens’ Studies.
Also look at all those self-check-out lanes at the supermarket. I hate ’em. Can’t stand them in the least. But I know why they’re there.
The minimum wage *might* have done some good 100 years ago when we had filthy, dangerous sweatshops in the USA. That was about the last time unions did any good either. We’re past all that. Unions now exist to leech companies dry. Minimum wage laws do much more harm than good. Makes it near impossible for ambitious but inexperienced young people to get their foot in the door.
I see a mixed bag here. During the Obama years, these minimum wage hikes would have ruined the economies in blue states, as jobs fled to red states. But with Trump’s tax cuts going into effect today, companies will be hiring big time. We’re set for expansion.
This might partially hide the disastrous effects of upping the minimum wage in blue states. However, the red states will be all about GROWTH. If the blue states are opting out of the Trump bull market, so be it. Real America will thrive.
Real Americans want real jobs. They are willing to work extra hours if it means a promotion. People I know come home from their day job and work on other projects. There’s always something. I know I’d rather get paid my day rate for the extra work I do.
Libs are afraid of work. They want to do the bare utmost minimum and leave early. But then they still expect a promotion.
Government mandated [or even ballot initiative created] wage rates are antithetical to a Capitalist economic system. Wages are earned through an individual selling some of the most restricted thing they have access to – their time – in order to obtain assets. Not everyone’s time has the same value per hour, and much of the value anyone’s time has is based on their ability to create wealth for their employer [business owners / stockholders].
New McDo in my area, there is nobody behind the counter. You order on screen, pay on screen, you take your number, go, sit and somebody brings the gruel to you.