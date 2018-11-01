Paul Ryan’s Disingenuous Denouncement of Donald Trump

Speaker Paul D. Ryan came out in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s widely reported claim to be in the works on an executive order to halt Anchor Baby Syndrome and said, hey you can’t do that, followed quickly by this: Republicans got this.
Except really, they don’t. They haven’t, despite the opportunities that have presented.
“Where we obviously totally agree with the president is getting at the root issue here, which is unchecked illegal immigration,” Ryan said, CNN reported. “We — House Republicans and this president — are in total agreement on the need to stop illegal immigration, to secure our border and fix our laws.”
Well that’s great and all — that spirit of cooperation and agreement and unity of message is rocking. But where’s the action?
As The Washington Post noted in June, at a time when House Republicans — House Republicans under Ryan’s leadership — were poised to vote on two immigration bills: “Even if neither measure passes, the fact that they will have voted on them is remarkable. … For the past decade, the last thing House Republicans wanted to do was vote on overhauling immigration laws.”
Hmm. Seems Ryan, like many Republicans on Capitol Hill, don’t mind paying lip service to the idea of immigration policy reform and better border controls. It’s when the idea moves from the talking phase to the legislating stage things start to crumble.
Republicans in office notoriously dither on tightening America’s borders — same as they notoriously dither on “fixing” Social Security, “solving” Medicaid-slash-Medicare and “overhauling” the ridiculously burdensome tax laws that send Americans’ blood pressures skyrocketing each April.
They don’t want to do it. It’s not politically expedient. It’s not advantageous to their public service careers.
They need a push.
So here comes Trump, tired of the wait-and-see attitudes of Republicans who control both sides of Congress — of the fearful demeanor of GOPers who haven’t yet learned that the leftist members of the media will never like them or support them, no matter how hard they try.
And Trump says: I can put a stop to one of the most hated facets of America’s immigration system with a simple executive order.
Now, suddenly, overnight — and as promised by Trump and a whole caravan of campaigning Republicans through the years — immigration and border control has taken front and center on the political stage and it seems as if action is on its way. The talk may be, maybe, turning to action.
And what’s Ryan do?
He does a Ryan. He gets all scaredy-cattish and tries to calm the situation, soothe the angry — leftist — masses.
“You obviously cannot do that,” Ryan said, when asked about Trump’s executive order idea, CNN reported. “As a conservative, I’m a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution and I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear.”
Enough of the catering to Democrats masquerading as diplomacy already.
Enough of the undercutting of this president by those of his own party.
If Ryan wants to shut down Trump’s executive order talk before it barely has a chance to take off the ground, then he ought to have a better plan in hand to stop the flow of illegals coming to this country Right Now — to halt headlines like this, from Breitbart, back in December 2017: “Anchor Baby Population in U.S. Exceeds One Year of American Births.”
And if he can’t offer such a plan? Then Ryan, along with all the soft-talking, soft-walking Republicans, are better off being quiet. Conservative voters long ago stopped listening and believing RINO promises, taking RINO words as truths. Put up or shut up is the phrase that comes to mind.
Trump, at least, is pushing the buttons and forcing action.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
(“Well that’s great and all — that spirit of cooperation and agreement and unity of message is rocking. But where’s the action?”)
Key words: But where’s the action? This has been an ongoing generational flaw within the political system. It has been characteristic of both parties….but ESPECIALLY THE GOP. Once they have climbed off of their flamboyant (think–flimflam) oratorical stumps, their campaign promises are only as good as their word…which is constantly revealed that on a scale of 1-10, their grade falls dismally and increasingly below the lower threshold. Greater concern in the future should be taken when selecting our majority leader: their purpose is to lead…not bleed…a party.
Enter President Trump. A non-politico arriving to a heretofore unfamiliar arena, but bringing with him values that are bereft among those who have made it their eternal habitation. Backbone when facing adversity, ..unwavering commitment to fulfilling his promises, ..an actual viable plan that can MAGA,….and to hades with the greatest preoccupation of other politicians, that of polishing a poll-driven legacy. An outsider of the political arena climbing in and showing a gaggle of ‘good-ole-boys’ that character, not charlatan charisma, is what is important to get the job done.
Godspeed President Trump…
Four more years!
When the most DIVISIVE rhetoric KEEPS coming from the left, why does RINO RYAN think its only on Trump to ‘unite us’?
Do we really have to wait until January to be rid of part time RINO Ryan and two girls can take me out Flake? How much damage can they cause in the mean time?
Lyin Ryan is at it again. I guess he feels he has to get his last licks in before he is out. He is truly one of the biggest fools to ever hit congress.
(Ryan said) “…hey you can’t do that…”
No Paul. YOU can’t do that. The number of things you can’t do is staggering.
Trump CAN do it. He dares much and accomplishes the incredible. This is what a real man does on a daily basis.
He’s acting like a child throwing a tantrum, just like Mccain did before he croaked..
As the “plain text” of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution did NOT adopt its current meaning until it was re-interpreted by the Hoover administration, Ryan is all hat and no cattle on this subject.
I think Pres. Trump’s move is absolutely brilliant.
The SCOTUS now has a majority of Constitutionalist on the bench–Justices which rule based upon the meaning and intent of the law…when the law was passed.
Anyone with ANY historical background on the 14th Amendment appreciates that birthright citizenship was not even a consideration at the time the amendment was passed. Remember, the Native Americans were not given US citizenship until after WWI…because the US government recognized their primary allegiance was to their respective Native American nation–they were not “subject to the [political] jurisdiction” of the US. [Technically, the Native American nations were the first peoples to be granted and recognized dual-citizenship by the US government.]
Birthright citizenship COULD have been fixed by Congress at any time; passing a bill giving definition–affirming of disavowing birthright citizenship. The GOP leadership’s affirmative choice was to do nothing.
The President’s decision to use an executive order will FORCE the GOP to make a decision. The question is, once SCOTUS finds that there is no Constitutional prohibition to POTUS’s action…THEN what with Congressman Ryan & the GOP do?
As the GOP leadership still hasn’t funded the wall, what exactly do Speaker Ryan & the GOP mean when they say they want to “fix” the immigration problem?
W T F does Ryan (in the pockets of the big donors who want cheap illegal labor) think “under the jurisdiction thereof” means? Yes, it is clear Ryan. Unfortunately, if this gets to the SCOTUS they will only rule on Trump’s EO itself which Trump knows is not constitutional, anymore than DACA (which Ryan supported!!) and not on the meaning of the 14th itself. He just wanted to start the ball rolling on this. But the commentary will be interesting and could lead to a future decision..
At the very least – if ryan SINCERELY is in agreement with President Trump’s intention’s – he would never have given the corrupt communist network the ‘scoop’, so they could immediately make political points with the statement…no wonder President Trump was ticked off…watch for ryan’s revenge, a tell-all book to come out just in time for the 2020 election.
Isn’t great to have a backstabber that is supposed to be on your side. I know the feeling. In the union for 40 years and thought to be a friend and union brother stuck it to me with a smile on his face. That never heals up. He has been forgiven but not forgotten. Paul Ryan is a traitor to the President and his party. Even if he believed that he didn’t have to say it. Learn to keep his traitor mouth shut.
With supposed allies like him, Mccain, (and once upon a time Gramnesty), who needs enemies.
Finally showing his true colors and disingenuous support for Trump!
Ryan has to GO! He has been dragging his feet at everything that Trump tried to do. As much as been done, it was by the President only. Congress has done nothing, but lip service. I hope that this new congress will back Trump and we can put America first.