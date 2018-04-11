Paul Ryan will not run for re-election

(UPI) — House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he will leave Congress in nine months, after the midterm elections.
The Wisconsin Republican said during a press conference that serving as speaker was “one of the two greatest honors” of his life and noted “incredible opportunities” provided by his career on Capitol Hill.
Ryan, who has three teenage children, emphasized spending time with his family as the second great honor. The speaker said that if he served another term, his children would only know him as a “weekend dad.”
Ryan said he won’t run for re-election, which means he will leave in January after the midterm elections.
“I want to be clear, I’m not done yet,” Ryan said, adding that he expects to hand the speakership to another Republican.
Ryan, 48, joins a growing list of Republicans leaving Congress. More than 30 have announced plans to leave by the beginning of 2019.
President Donald Trump reacted to the news by calling Ryan is a “good man.”
“While he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question,” Trump tweeted. “We are with you Paul!”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Ryan is an “avid advocate of his point of view.”
“Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country. During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans.”
Rumors of Ryan’s departure had been circulating for months, even after he seemed to dismiss them late last year.
“I am not going anywhere anytime soon, and let’s just leave that thing at that,” he told reporters in December. He called the rumors “irresponsible.”
In January, Ryan said he would discuss re-election with his family before making an official decision. “That’s something that my wife and I always decide in late spring of the election year.”
Ryan has served in the House since 1999 and succeeded Ohio Rep. John Boehner as speaker in 2015.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have been floated as potential successors to the speakership if Republicans keep the majority in November.
whats up with all the retirees?
spineless republicans who will not fight the left wing commies to save our nation from these godless liberals who have ruined our children and our culture and now they want to erase our history.
god help us and god bless president trump.
In Ryan’s case I suspect it’s more the fact that he will soon hit the 20 year mark and will be eligible to draw his $ 223,000.00 retirement from congress when he turns 50. He certainly is not leaving for the betterment of the nation. It would not surprise me for him to run for president in 2020 either.
AND He knows with the swamp dwellers looking to get voted OUT of office soon, he’d rather leave on his OWN, than get booted out..
Like Lou Dobbs stated, RINO Ryan. Not showing leadership by going after / criticizing the Special Counsel, Mueller and not calling for a Grand Jury to go after Hillary. Good riddance, Paul RINO!
Good riddance to this lying snake. I saw one story where he said he was “not able to work with Pres. Trump.” But he was certainly able to “work” with OBAMA, wasn’t he? He aided and abetted Obama’s destructive plans for this country by talking tough, then caving and giving Obama EVERYTHING he asked for. THAT kind of “Republicann leadership”–which seems to be the ONLY kind we have in Congress–we do NOT need!
I’m amazed at the number of establishment RINOS who have “decided not to seek re-election” this time around. TRAITORS, all, who would rather see the scheming COMMUCRATS running things than to support an “outsider” who does not adhere to “establishment” rules and conventions.
It appears the Pres. Trump is, INDEED “draining the swamp”–one disloyal, UNconservative GATOR at a time, if only by prompting them to “self-deport.” The SAD thing is, these VERMIN get a pension at FULL PAY for LIFE if they have managed to last only ONE TERM in Congress!
I agree. PITY WE the people didn’t vote him out.. AND EVEN more of a pity he will be paid for life with his retirement by us..
Good riddance to bad garbage — the speaker’s chair now needs about 12 drums of undiluted Dettol (2 for Liean, 1 for Boner and 9 for Piglosi) to remove the residues!
He was a lousy RINO Speaker so I’m glad he’s leaving. Bye.
He wasn’t just lousy, he was down right a waste of oxygen!
What, Speaker Ryan is not running for re-election? Yay!
Don’t let the door hit you in your lying butt, traitor Ryan. I’m sure he figures he can be more effect in his destruction of America by having more time to work directly with Hussein Bozo.
It would be MORE satisfying if WE could be the ones that’s the reason he’s out, cause WE tossed him out… BUT that he’s going is still good.. LETS hope the idiots in WI can nominate a PROPER conservative to replace him.
Good riddance, I say. Paul RINO dislikes President Trump and his populist-Conservative philosophy and agenda, more than the Lefty Loonies who dominate the public, political narrative, the media, and the Congress, despite the numerical majority of Republicans who just don’t get it yet, and evidently never will, as they continue, under the Establishment RINO drones whose self-interest “trumps” all others, to undermine our agenda and work determinedly to oust our duly elected President Trump. They’d rather lose their majorities and resume their huffing and puffing, as they did during the Obama years, where they can sound as tough as nails, but, of course, are toothless, feckless, and worthless, than stand up and fight against the rabid Lefties, support OUR agenda, and do all the hard stuff they were elected and are paid to do. It’s all so infuriating!