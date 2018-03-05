Paul Ryan urges Trump to drop tariffs

House Speaker Paul Ryan is raising concerns that President Donald Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could start a trade war. The speaker is “extremely worried about the consequences” and is urging the White House “to not advance with this plan,” according to a statement issued by his office.
Ryan notes through his spokeswoman that the new tax overhaul “has boosted the economy and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize those gains.”
The statement from the top Republican in the House comes as the Trump administration is arguing that the tariffs are needed to preserve American steel and aluminum and warning that North American neighbors Canada and Mexico will not get any relief unless they agree to a fair trade deal.
We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the U.S. for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018
We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed. Also, Canada must..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018
…treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dying.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018
To protect our Country we must protect American Steel! #AMERICA FIRST
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018
Republican leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee are circulating a letter opposing President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’ll boost tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
Committee spokeswoman Lauren Aronson says the letter expresses lawmakers’ concerns about “the prospect of broad, global tariffs” on the two materials. Aronson says any tariffs should be aimed at “unfairly traded products.”
The letter doesn’t mention any countries as potential targets.
It’s the latest indication of resistance to Trump’s plan by Republicans in Congress.
The letter says the administration and Congress should pursue trade policies that build off the economic momentum from the GOP-approved tax cuts and shouldn’t disrupt trade.
The letter was drafted by committee chairman Kevin Brady of Texas and Washington state’s Dave Reichert, who heads the panel’s trade subcommittee.
President Donald Trump is reaffirming that two close allies of the U.S. will be affected by his planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum.
In a pair of Monday morning tweets, Trump is reiterating his displeasure with trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. He says the metals duties will only be removed on the American neighbors to the north and south when a “new and fair” free trade agreement is signed.
Trump has long criticized the North American Free Trade Agreement. The latest round of a nearly year-long renegotiation effort is concluding this week in Mexico City.
Trump also calls on Canada to “treat our farmers much better” and Mexico to do “much more” on stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is rejecting criticism of President Donald Trump’s planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum amid concerns they may kick off a trade war.
Navarro tells “Fox and Friends” Monday: “There are virtually no costs here.”
Critics argue American manufacturers will face higher costs that make them less competitive globally, as Trump tries to protect the two industries in the U.S.
“If you put a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, it’s a cent and a half on a six pack of beer and it’s $25,000 on a $330 million (Boeing777),” Navarro says.
Amid speculation that Trump may bow to pressure and amend his tariff plan before it’s put into effect in the coming weeks, Navarro reiterates that there would be no country exemptions on the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and the 10 percent on aluminum.
“Firm line in the sand,” he says.
President Donald Trump is embracing the potential for a trade war after announcing his intent to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, as he rebuffs allies who have pushed to be exempted from the stiff duties.
The protectionist policy will be made official in the next two weeks, White House officials said Sunday, as the administration defended the decision from critics in Washington and overseas.
Trump’s pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. While his rhetoric has been focused on China, the duties will also cover significant imports from Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan and the European Union.
Liean, go to Beijing and ask Xi to drop tariffs first — only then ask Trump to drop the tit-for-tat!
I agree. When foreign countries drop THEIR unfair tarrifs on us, we can talk about removing the tarrifs we just put in place on them.
Agree. Ryan is not a fan of Trump. I also think this would halt money coming to him to go against whatever Trump wants. Hopefully, he will not be re-elected as too long in Congress and more democrat than republican. We have had enough of Congress taking care of themselves and not representing us and time for us to clear the Congress Swamp this election. I have suggested no candidate can run if already has serve 2 terms or more, and no more buying re-elections either as say McCain and who knows who else. We need to start the election with the new and outing the old in order for our country to march forward to MAGA with Trump. We are the Republic of the People, so let’s do what has to be done to fire the jerks we stupidly elected or allowed to be elected by outsiders in November!
Why O Why does the politician make a stink about something they now toughing about, There Politicians.
America can make all the Steel we need, put people back to work, build better steel mills and we can trade with the World like everybody else. It might require us getting away from the EPA for a while. Business is Business.
And if it wasn’t FOR THEIR idiotic taxes and red tape, maybe we wouldn’t have HAD SO MANY of our steel mills shutdown and move OVERSEAS to where we have to import so much of it!
Ryans idea of “The art of the Deal” is to take the foreign campaign money and deal in stolen jobs, like the Germans dealt with stolen art and hide the loot and jobs inside foreign mineshafts. While Trump opens tunnels of mining prosperity, Ryan just opens a tunnel of love for the establishment foreign based campaign contributors ignoring for years the dying canary in the coal mine American jobs and the cave in of our Steel industry. Business as usual might work for established politicians but defense sensitive mining items need to be gleaned at home, and the quality of the steel going into American purchased goods needs to be strengthened, Bought any drill bits or fenders made in china lately. God knows what trash steel was used in our substandard bridges and skyscrapers. Whatever more Americans have to pay in higher steel prices will be more than offset by the higher taxes yielded but more importantly the less unemployment and welfare costs as people return to work and start paying earned INCOME taxes instead of OUTcome social parasitism.
Paul Ryan and the rest of the globalist nut cases, where it is ok for the United States to constantly have a trade deficit. Also, we are supposed to have our National Defense in the hands of China, Mexico and the Middle East. All of the RINOS can go to you know where. Hey Paul, is it ok for other countries to have big tariffs on goods coming from the United States? Secondly, I will pay a little more so Americans are put back to work! Thirdly, we are the largest economy in the World and we can use that as leverage! Our trade deficit last year was 566 billion dollars. That takes wealth out of our economy, you globalist RINOS and DemoRATS!
Damn skippy. When according to Sat’s fox n friends, a solid 70% OF OUR POWER GRID relies on foreign made products to RUN< THAT TO ME, is one hell of a national security risk.
Ryan needs to be fired anyway. He is not on the Trump team to start with!
What about foreign tariffs already in place against U.S. goods? We need to present quid pro quo on certain industries and reinvigorate domestic markets with well thought out tariff management, all with renewable short term sunset clauses
Trump made a promise he won’t be able to keep because of liberals standing in the way.
Which seems to be the standard thing these days. Liberals standing in the way. Or spineless republican’t not doing enough to stand in the way of liberal policies.
1997 to 1999 the State of Washington had 3 new ferrys built at Todd Shipyard in Seattle. I worked all three of those boats, then gladly went back to working on the grey boats with the numbers on the hull.
The Yard Manager at the time was a Canadian, native of Vancouver. Every inch of flatbar, angle iron and sheet steel came from Canada. The state was fully aware, as long as it met contract specs, it was fine. Boats are still in service, MV Tacoma, MV Wenatchee and MV Puyallup.
Does Canadian steel qualify for us on US government projects under the current version of “Buy American”?
We need tariffs just as we had before the country was taken down the lane to losing money and quality products. Remember when other countries definitely wanted our Made in USA products? Well, they need another chance to do so with fair trade. Like Trump, why is the quality of what we buy is cheap and cheap work to make. Best we buy only what is needed and get back to MAGA and with the best products made by qualified workers. Enough with the members in Congress complaining but I guess their income will go down from outsiders if we win. Need to Drain the Congress Swamp in November!
Ryan and the rest of the #NeverTrump crowd don’t even realize that they’ve been TRUMPED….AGAIN. Today President Trump revealed what cards he’s holding. This isn’t really about Chinese steel, although the tariff would apply to the steel products we get from them, and should, since they routinely “DUMP” low priced but inferior product on our shores. It’s really about forcing Canada [the source of more quality imported steel than any other country] and Mexico [also a pretty significant source for steel] to get real at the NAFTA negotiations. Why else would Trump have announced the tariffs last week [at the start of the renegotiation] and this week indicate that the tariffs can be “negotiated” for inclusion in the revised NAFTA. These tariffs are the big stick he’s carrying while he speaks through his negotiators, if not particularly softly.
I’m not sure the anti-USA leaders of either Canada or Mexico realize they’ve also been TRUMPED.
The coal, steel, and aluminum industries have been bedrocks of the American economy and our security for over 100 years. Trump will not allow them to continue to wither away to cheap, subsidized imports. Intel is investing $7 Billion in a facility in Phoenix AZ to manufacture the next generation of computer chips. The US economy is going to skyrocket, whether the super rich get super richer or not.
Well, at least we can determine who some of the Speakers donors are from his objection to blowing up the Septic Tank.
There is a good editorial on the website of Investors Business Daily from March 1. It might be a good read for all those that think the tariffs will be a wonderful thing.
The tariffs are a bargaining chip designed to bring the parties to the table eager to cut a better deal. RINO establishment types bite every time. You never will understand Trump.
I think you are probably right that they are a bargaining chip. If that is all they are then there is no problem. On economic issues I trust him more than most others in Washington. I just can’t get to excited knowing all the ways thing could possibly go wrong for the economy as a whole. Several world leaders aren’t big Trump fans and would love to try to “punish” him.