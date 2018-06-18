Paul Ryan seeks Donald Trump’s assurance on amnesty bill

Republican leaders have invited President Trump to visit Capitol Hill this week to try to repair the damage he did when he said he wouldn’t sign the immigration compromise that House Republicans had spent months writing.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Damage? What damage? How can Trump be doing damage when the Republican-led Congress won’t do anything other than offer amnesty? The damage being done is by the so-called “conservatives” in Washington who can’t stand up for the rule of law. Get on board!
Speaker Paul D. Ryan and his team want to have a vote on their immigration plan by the end of this week, but first they will need the president to tell them — and likely to tell the country as a whole — that he fully embraces the “moderate” bill that Republican leaders crafted, which combines a full pathway to citizenship for perhaps 1.8 million illegal immigrants with a border wall and changes to legal and illegal immigration policy.
On Friday, Mr. Trump said he wouldn’t sign it, undercutting weeks of intense negotiations in which his own administration had participated. The White House later insisted that Mr. Trump misunderstood the question and would sign the bill, which was written with his own aides’ involvement and crafted specifically to match his four pillars of immigration reform.
But Mr. Trump has yet to recant his rejection personally, leaving conservatives wary of being left out on a limb if they back an “amnesty” without having Mr. Trump to provide political cover with their right-wing base.
Indeed, they are getting pressure from the right. Former White House political strategist Steve Bannon warned of impending political catastrophe for Republicans if they advance the moderate bill.
“This is a way [to] potentially lose 50 seats,” Mr. Bannon told ABC’s “This Week” program Sunday.
Republicans won’t get any help from Democrats, who appear unified in opposition. They say they will reject funding for a border wall that they call effectively useless and symbolically counterproductive and criticize Mr. Trump’s policies as increasingly cruel.
Democrats fanned out across the country on Sunday, which was Father’s Day, to denounce the Trump administration’s rate of deportations — still only about half of what it was during the peak years under President Obama.
The latest target is the administration’s zero-tolerance policy, which is applying criminal penalties to illegal immigrants nabbed at the border. When parents who come with children are arrested for jumping the border, it means at least a short-term separation while the parent goes to jail for a few days.
The issue has become convoluted, with both sides delivering misleading versions of what is a complex system of polices and laws governing how the country treats illegal immigrants who arrive as adults, as families, and as juveniles traveling without their parents.
On Sunday, Democrats, with camera crews in tow, visited a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in New Jersey and a Customs and Border Protection facility on the border in Texas. In each case, they said they were there to protest the zero-tolerance policy.
“What we saw here today was heartbreaking,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey said after he emerged from the ICE facility in his state. “Parents are being held prisoner inside, literally crying to us to be reunited with their families.”
He called immigration detention “a sin.”
The issue deeply divides Republicans, who are increasingly breaking with the administration over the zero-tolerance policy.
The administration has said if people looking to claim asylum show up at an official port of entry with their children, then they won’t be separated. That policy applies to thousands of cases each month.
But two Republicans on Sunday said they knew of two cases in which a parent who attempted to show up at an official entry point — just as the administration recommends — and still had their children separated.
Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan M. Collins of Maine sent a letter challenging the truthfulness of the administration and demanding answers.
“What we do know is this: The secretary of homeland security testified that if parents present at a legal port of entry with their children with a claim of asylum, that the children would not be taken away,” Ms. Collins said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Yet there are numerous credible media accounts showing that exactly that is happening. And the administration needs to put an end to that right off.”
Ms. Collins said she doubted the Trump administration policy would be successful in curtailing illegal immigration.
Given the relatively recent nature of the zero-tolerance policy and time it takes illegal immigrants from Central America to make their way north, the administration should start to see results — or evidence of failure — over the next several weeks.
That won’t be in time to inform this week’s House debate.
Republican leaders plan to put two bills on the floor. One, sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, would write the Obama-era DACA program into law, giving it more permanence, and would include a massive burst of enforcement measures, mandatory use of E-Verify, more Border Patrol agents and making overstaying a visa a crime.
The other, the Republican leaders’ plan, would combine a full pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and perhaps 1 million other illegal immigrants with border wall money, limits to chain migration, an end to the visa lottery and some measures to speed up deportations.
Mr. Trump, in an interview with Fox News on Friday, threw cold water on that plan, which he called the “moderate” one.
“I am looking at both of them,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox and Friends.” “I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one. I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that.”
For hours, officials ignored requests to clarify Mr. Trump’s remarks.
On Friday evening, eight hours after Mr. Trump’s comments, the White House seemed to settle on a position, saying Mr. Trump misunderstood the question and would sign the Republican leaders’ “moderate” bill.
“The president fully supports both the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill,” said Raj Shah, principal deputy press secretary at the White House.
(Proxying) “Ok, Lie-an — I’ll assure you now that only bill that will pass my muster is one with no scamnesty whatsoever!”
No amnesty. NOT NOW, NOT EVER AGAIN..
No amnesty.
Zero amnesty.
Nada amnesty.
Nil amnesty.
Negatory on the amnestory.
What part of this don’t they understand?
Are we a nation of laws or not? The law says there are certain conditions for crossing the border, and certain conditions for remaining on this side of the border. They aren’t that hard to meet. They aren’t that burdensome. People legally relocate to the USA all the time.
But fail to meet those very easy conditions and you’re not welcome. You need to go. Simple as that.
The whole concept of “common sense amnesty” is about as ridiculous as “common sense burglary”. We’re just trying to make a safe space for burglars breaking into your home and making them feel welcomed. And also they should get a vote on how you handle the family finances. It’s only fair. You know, common sense.
Ryan’s bill is an abomination and it’s good that he’s decided to hang it up he’s so detached from what the people want. Goodlatte’s bill isn’t perfect but it does address the immigration problem better. I’ve already written my Rep for him to support Goodlatte and not Ryan and he agreed. We’ll see how he follows thru. Everyone needs to contact their congressman and let them know how you feel.
Amen. Already Emailed my congressman to get the Goodlatte bill passed.
I am down with the Goodlatte bill.
We had an amnesty in 1986 with the promise of secured borders. We are still waiting. Democrats promised if we get amnesty we get the security. Democrats keep their promises like North Korea does.
WHICH IS WHY I say, get the wall up front. NEVER again, give amnesty, just for ‘considerations’..
Hey dunderhead Ryan…
NO AMNESTY! NOT NOW! NOT EVER!
The Demonrats write his bills. RHINO
But …. Ryan’s liberal wife wants that cheap maid!
Trump needs to tell traitor Ryan (who thinks he’s going to run for President) to go straight to hell. We have laws on the books that most idiot congressmen don’t even know about. Time they were made aware and for the president to return our government to the rule of law in America so descimated by eight years of Hussein Bozo.
This is why i keep saying “id love to have the power to turn ALL THESE traitors” into garden gnomes.. If you are pro-amnesty, you are a traitor in my eyes.
Why doesn’t anybody try and find out exactly how many illegal aliens are here in America today?? For 50 years, the Democrat Party has said there are only 12 million illegal aliens here today in America and yet we, the American people, have seen millions come across our borders and the number never changes, why?? President Trump, isn’t it about time that we got a “real ball park figure for we have to know how bad the problem is today??? My guess is there are between 25 to 40 million and that might be a low esimtate, we need an answer, President Trump!!! American people lets demand an answer!!!!…..
People have tried. DEMOCRATS KEEP blocking them.
I’ve seen millions of illegals at WalMart over the years!
I suggest that Congress pass a bill banning ALL migration (illegal or legal) into our nation from any place in the world. Period. Do this UNTIL Congress provides a bill that: 1) cancels ALL previous “laws”; 2) puts in place a bill that is 100% pro-America; 3) verifies ALL people wanting to enter here and BEFORE they cross the border (Mexico or Canada); 4) and requires 100% reporting of location once let it and failure to do so is automatic exportation to, perhaps, Chile; 5) and lastly, if they do not learn English, assimilate, and become a US citizen within 5 years they are deported with NO exceptions. Boy am I going to get yelled at now. 🙂
Goldminer, I think that is a FINE idea. If we put a stop to ALL immigration, then the Commucrats would be FORCED to STOP obstructing the changes Pres. Trump is trying to make, or accept the blame for being the America-hating, obstructive, GLOBALIST pukes they really are!
And i would love to add to that
BUILD THE WALL.
Exile any US Citizen who gets caught helping illegal invaders sneak in..
Great minds think alike!
Chile has very strong immigration laws, and is the most westernized of all the Latin American countries.
Let’s not ruin the progress that Chile has made; deport to some backward country that isn’t even trying.
>> automatic exportation to, perhaps, Chile; <<
Some good points, but we don't get to choose the country to which they'd be deported.
Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and open borders, lame duck Paul Ryan: Traitor trash to our Country. I also find it funny, when Obama held these kids in “cages”, the hypocrite DemoRATS said nothing!
And if the children were not secured and escaped and something bad happened to them, the liberals would be screaming about the children not having been well enough secured.
They scream to hear their own voices and to cause trouble; they couldn’t care less about children. They are more interested in aborting children pre-birth than they are in saving them after they are here.
It seems that Ryan’s last act is to do his duty to his lobbyists instead of what Republican voters want! As for the Dems, there are scumbags as under Obama they could have had the cake and eat it but had the same problem as Ryan, selling out their country for personal gain! Mr. President clear the swamp!
Hasn’t he ALWAYS done his duty to his lobbiests, rather than to his constituents!
I wonder what it takes to make the corrupt Republicans understand that we don’t want the F#*)#$@ illegal aliens in this country? They keep proposing amnesty bills, even though we tell them time and time again, that what we want is for our laws to be enforced and for illegals to be deported…NOT given amnesty.
This is one of dozens of reasons why I have not voted for an incumbent in over 12 years now. If you are certain your senator or congressman is definitely against amnesty in ANY form, then that’s great, I would have no problem voting for them, but unfortunately, I can’t say the same regarding my representatives.
When George W. was in office 97% of Americans wanted something done to reduce the illegals in this country, and he made a weak stab at it only during his last year in office – after we had been demanding it for seven years.
This is a globalist agenda, not just a Democrat agenda (although most of the globalists do seem to be Democrats/liberals/Marxists).
Ryan needs to go!
Translation: The RINO SCUM led by Paul Ryan are trying to BLACKMAIL Pres. Trump into signing another damned AMNESTY to get the border wall funded. I hope he does not fall for this BS! EVERY time the government enacts an AMNESTY, that is the cue for MILLIONS MORE ILLEGALS to come pouring in across our border. We need to throw out the ones that are HERE–not entice MORE to come in!
WHICH IS why i want NO MORE AMNESTIES, period. NEVER AGAIN.
You don’t want to be separated from your kids don’t bring them here illegally. We have people waiting in line to come into this country legally is it fair to them, this pushing for amnesty crap.
A lot of those kids are already separated from their real parents, kids are being used to gain entry by lying adults who are not their parents. Others are MS-13 and other gang members hooking up with unrelated adults to get in.
“Fair” is the last thing on the minds of thieves, and people coming here so that Americans will be forced to support them and their litters of children are thieves.
I don’t care what RINO Ryan wants. No form of amnesty is acceptable.<~Period!
If the president signs this amnesty abomination there will be electoral disaster for Republicans in November. Don’t let this fake Republican establishment K Street pig Ryan take you down the wrong path!
The Washington Times repeatedly gives lie to its claim of being conservative by frequently publishing anti-Trump distortions and lies, such as “Republican leaders have invited President Trump to visit Capitol Hill this week to try to REPAIR THE DAMAGE HE DID when he said he wouldn’t sign the immigration compromise that House Republicans had SPENT MONTHS WRITING.”
Trump, in actuality, is trying to repair the damage that Ryan and other establishment Republicans have done and are still doing in negating the very policies that elected Trump.
As for “months writing,” that is a blatant lie! What was done was crafting a bill almost overnight and behind closed doors by Ryan and a few other handpicked anti-Trumpers (likely including some Democrats, as Ryan did in his infamous anti-Trump omnibus budget bill).
Ryan and the Washington Times make a compatible pair of lying anti-Trumpers.
Don’t we have enough people here already? Our roads and other infrastructure are inadequate; our water is polluted; our land grows more and more trash-covered by the day; our schools are overcrowded and indoctrinate our children with anti-American philosophy, without any oversight.
We should only be taking in the creme de la creme – people whom we deem capable of HELPING America in some serious way. And that doesn’t mean mowing lawns or mopping floors; let the prices rise for Americans to less skilled work like cleaning homes and let the wealthy pay the higher prices for those services.
Children need to be temporarily separated from their “parents “ in order to ensure that they are not by”trafficked”. The children are not apt to speak up in the presence of their abductors. Perhaps the Demoncrats known this and perhaps the Democrats don’t. Either way I don’t trust the leftist media. They are like Lucifer, they take the truth and twist it to suit their passions.
