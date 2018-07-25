Paul Ryan says Trump is just ‘trolling’ with security clearance threat

House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed President Donald Trump’s plan to revoke security clearances from top former national security officials as just a mild form of “trolling,” rather than a serious attack on dissent.
The GOP leader shrugged off the White House plan Tuesday, saying, “I think he’s trolling people, honestly.”
Ryan said the issue of who is able to access security clearances falls within the purview of the executive branch, rather than Congress. He seemed intent on leaving it to the White House to decide. Ryan says, “It’s not really in our purview.”
He dismissed Trump’s threat to revoke the clearances of top former national security officials as simply the president’s way of needling his opponents.
“I think he’s just trolling people,” Ryan said.
The White House on Monday said it was looking into revoking clearances for top former officials who have “politicized” their public service and security clearances by making “baseless accusations” that the Trump administration had improper contact with Russia or was influenced by Russia.
When are the Republicans going to get smart and elect a new speaker? Ryan might as well be a Democrat for all the support he is rendering to the Republicans.
It is lunacy to allow those people to “leave” office and continue to maintain a security clearance to begin with. I suspect that even with the amount of evidence against hillary clinton she probably still has a security clearance and it should be removed today…
I do not entirely disagree with you. I help a security clearance of Secret or better (not TS) for all the years I was in the military (3 years) and actively employed the next 33 years. Whether or not my clearance ceased depends, I think, on when McDonnell Douglas did not on scheduler request my clearance not be connected. But even if were still active, it would be of no consequence because no one with a current clearance would share anything with me EVEN if I still had a clearance for I no longer “have a need to know.” I wouldn’t ask and they wouldn’t tell me. So I see no need to; nor any reason not to; cancel the clearances other than a credible basis of their having been judged to be a security threat and to have a permanent record made of such judgement to make it more difficult to regain clearance. Any company wanting to hire them can back the application for a renewed security clearance which most likely would be granted and the appropriate level of clearance would only have to go back to the last date when he lost his clearance. So again, President Trump’s cancellation of such men’s clearances is just fine with me and I’d like him to proceed to do it of any who he is unsure of their properly safeguarding of classified information. But if others are properly using their trained practice do not wrongfully share data for which they who have no need to know…thens such men cannot receive any sensitive data anyway.
Years ago I had a security clearance because of my job. When I left that job my security clearance was revoked. The purpose of these gentlemen keeping theirs was so they could be of assistance to the incoming administration.
Apparently their assistance wasn’t needed therefore the reason for keeping their clearance is gone as well.
Not having their security clearance in no way stifles their 1st amendment rights to dissent.
Like Lou Dobbs stated, Paul RINO Ryan should step down now and get a new Speaker. You are a joke Ryan. You should be backing the President in getting rid of the security clearances for criminals like Comey, Susan Rice, Clapper and Brennan the communist, who voted for a communist for President. Good riddance to you, Paul Ryan.
I LOVE it when Congress denigrates its own laws as merely “guidance” when the outcome isn’t palatable.
Under both law and regulation, two things most be true for an individual to be able access a classified document or to discuss a classified subject.
The individual must have been previously granted clearance access equal to or greater than the document or information’s clearance level; AND the individual must have a verified “need to know.”
“Need to know” is clearly defined by regulation as a government work assignment which requires access.
When an individual leaves the employment or task assignment which mandated the “need to know,” it no longer matters what clearance level the individual has. Whatever “need to know” which applied previously to Comey, Susan Rice, Clapper and Brennan, has CLEARLY expired.
While these EX-government employees may have retained their clearance and had some limited “need to know” to discuss transition to the new office holders, there was NEVER a “need to know” regarding the Muller investigation.
If this had been a “regular-person” either you or I would be in jail.
There is no reason to have security clearance after you leave the service to your country, if its needed to transition to new administration allow it for 6 months and then end it.
Don’t even give them six months.. Give them at most 2.. That should be more than enough time to ‘assist the new administration’s transition into office’..
Ryan needs to be gone. He us such a worthless, insipid a$$. And that hang dog expression….geeez.
I certainly hope Trump is not just trolling when he says he wants to cancel the security clearances of several of the Obama holdovers in our intelligence community. I don’t really see a reason why some of them still have a clearance and for some I can’t quite see a reason why they ever had a clearance. From what I can see at this minute, a number of them belong in jail for traitorous acts and lies offered during their day to day jobs. Several of them leaked information.
Somebody should dismiss Paul Ryan. Why he is still Speaker is waaaay beyond me.