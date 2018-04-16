Paul Ryan says James Comey a man of integrity ‘as far as I know’

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan avoided criticizing former FBI director James Comey in an interview on Sunday.
Asked whether Mr. Comey is a man of integrity, Mr. Ryan responded, “As far as I know.”
“I’ve met him two or three times in two or three briefings,” the speaker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I don’t really know the guy. I’m not trying to be evasive.”
The comments come as Mr. Comey embarks on a book tour to promote “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” an account of his time in the Trump administration.
Among other things, the book claims President Trump is “unethical” and “untethered to truth and institutional values.”
Mr. Ryan said the last thing he wants to do is “join some food fight, some book-selling food fight. I don’t see any value in that.”
The Wisconsin Republican announced last week that he will not seek reelection at the end of his current term in office.
He said Mr. Trump was “disappointed” by his decision to leave, “but he understood.”
“We have a good relationship,” Mr. Ryan said of the president. “We’ve gotten a lot done together.”
Asked if he would bring legislation to the floor protecting special counsel Robert Mueller, Mr. Ryan said, “I don’t think it’s necessary.”
“First of all, I don’t think he should be fired,” he said of Mr. Mueller. “I think he should be left to do his job, and I don’t think they’re really contemplating this. We’ve had plenty of conversations about this. It’s not in the president’s interest to do that. We have a rule of law system. No one is above that rule of law system.”
Any surprise that a crow would see a buzzard as having integrity?
Very clever reply Devasahayam! I use to have respect for Ryan and Romey, but they have proven to be a part of the old GOP around the edge of the swamp that have joined tenacles with the Dem swamp creatures in the swamp.
What else would a lying traitor of the swamp say?
RINO Ryan, please quit now, you open borders Traitor!
Looks like Comey has some pretty serious dirt on Ryan. For the good of the country, Ryan’s departure from the House Speaker position needs to come sooner rather than later.
well Paul, you dont know much then, you useless Rhino
AGAIN…..who cares what this yesterday’s news, rhino, dimwit, useless, gutless, trough feeding clown thinks of anything…piss off Ryan and disappear into nothingness…and make it quick you loooooooooser….
SORRY ******* ..but you would have to be a man of integrity to make me think you knew the difference between a *** LYING TRAITOR and a man of integrity
ryan is a idiot.
Gee, Ryan has no integrity either and has shown it by blocked Trump as much as possible, and from the beginning of Trump’s candidacy he has made it clear he does not like Trump. Guess doesn’t want the eGOP and RINOS not to get rich on outside monies while NOT representing us and Trump does represent us. Hope he leaves soon and NO lifetime benefit that we did not vote for nor authorize for our elected employees and that is what they are meant to be by our Constitution! He wants the benefits so his 3 kids can get free vacation. No thank you because we are fed up with you and 95% of Congress and want you gone! You have always been a democrat (wife and her father definitely are) wearing republican clothes so a phony from Step 1.
Comey is a complete and total disgrace!! He dropped the charges against Hillary BEFORE the investigation and “interview” of prolific liar criminal Hillary!! “Man of Integrity”, what a joke that is…