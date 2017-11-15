Paul Ryan orders mandatory anti-harassment training for House

(UPI) — House Speaker Paul Ryan announced all House members and staff will be subject to mandatory anti-harassment and discrimination training.
Ryan issued a statement Tuesday after the Committee on House Administration held a hearing as part of its review of the House’s sexual harassment policies, which he said was an “important step” to combatting sexual assault.
“Going forward, the House will adopt a policy of mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and staff,” he said. “Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution.”
During the review, two members of Congress, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., shared reports that colleagues sexually harassed staffers and others within the House.
“These harasser propositions such as, ‘are you going to be a good girl?’ to perpetrators exposing their genitals, to victims having their private parts grabbed on the House floor. All they ask as staff members is to be able to work in a hostile-free work environment. They want the system fixed, and the perpetrators held accountable,” Speier said.
She added she had been told two sitting members of Congress had allegedly engaged in sexual harassment.
“I have had numerous meetings with phone calls with staffers, both present and former, women and men who have been subjected to this inexcusable and often illegal behavior,” she said. “In fact, there are two members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, right now, who … have engaged in sexual harassment.”
Comstock said she recently had been informed of a current member of Congress who exposed himself to a female staffer who was delivering materials to his home.
“There is a new recognition of this problem and the need for change of culture that looks the other way because of who the offenders are,” she said. “Whether it’s Bill Cosby, Bill O’Reilly, Mark Halperin, Roger Ailes, Kevin Spacey or one of our own, it’s time to say no more.”
Ryan said the House will work to install proper policies to combat sexual harassment as its review of the matter continues.
“As we work with the administration, ethics, and rules committees to implement mandatory training, we will continue our review to make sure the right policies and resources are in place to prevent and report harassment,” he said.
Yes Paul, by all means send those Strong Women and weak elected male House members to the Social mind re-indoctrination centers for socialist Dog training for those, who thanks to those mindless human behavior modification laws you passed in fear, have left a once Self-governing nation no longer to be able to first govern SELF. Had you people not passed these unnecessary sexual discrimination laws where evil is no longer discriminated against, and men can no longer be men, and women can no longer be strong enough to rebuff the fools who get out of line, you would not be in this situation. If the men in Congress cannot be trusted with the elected women, and the women cannot be trusted to handle the little boys back into correct behavior without the bogy man law makers to back them up, neither can certainly be trusted with our money or power to lead a once free people who used to pay the cost of crossing the line and got rewarded for walking it. Your program is an admission of defeat, and a definition of who Congress today has degenerated into.
YES!!!!!!!
HEY! Does this anti-harassment training mean their going to leave the citizens alone too or is there still an open season to screw us over at every turn?
Hey Paul Ryan, you fit right in with the Psychologists and Sociologists. You clowns in Congress haven’t got anything better to do with your time. If one is a morally upstanding person, they will stand for whats right, thus the morally upstanding person will not get himself into a Billy Bob Clinton situation.
Such training is utterly pointless. Does anyone REALLY believe that there are elected Representatives who don’t already KNOW what constitutes sexual harassment? If a “hostile working environment” is being created in the House, whether it involves staffers or other Representatives, where are the reports thereof? When a couple of Reps come forward and say they are aware of such behavior, I can only ask, “Well, what did you DO about it when you became aware of it?” Coming forth now, when there is little chance of any negative consequences for you, is hardly the kind of honorable behavior I expect from my elected officials. The HONORABLE thing to do, the OBLIGATORY thing to do, was to come forward in public when you first became aware of the behavior. If you are telling the truth (and I have no way of knowing either way), then you had the chance to stop the behavior in its tracks long ago by coming forward publicly. If you chose not to do so because you were afraid of the personal, social, or political consequences, then you have behaved dishonorably, have been a coward, and have put your personal, or party considerations before your obligations to your office. Shame on you! If you were personally harassed in such a way, if nothing else, why didn’t you just slap the snot out of the perpetrator? My wife would have.
mandatory anti-harassment training
Well, well what do we have representing us in congress? If anti harassment training is necessary that signals congress people are a bunch of predators. Given many NFL players have criminal records it appears the NFL and Congress have something in common????
When are the 2 sitting members in congress going to be identified and dealt with??!! Paul Ryan should get to the bottom of this since he can’t be caught wasting his time on legislation. But I guess this beats working and it covers his poor work ethic.