Paul Ryan defends Robert Mueller as unbiased

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Monday that it isn’t congressional Republicans’ role to defend President Trump from the investigations into Russian election interference and pushed back against the notion that special counsel Robert Mueller is biased against the president.
The comments from Ryan came a day after Trump tweeted that “it’s very sad that Republicans…do very little to protect their president.” Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway also attacked Mueller Sunday and described his legal team as a “band of Democratic donors.” Mueller has brought seven attorneys onto his legal team that have donated a combined $60,787 to federal Democratic donors, a practice Trump has dubbed “ridiculous.”
The House Speaker added, “I don’t think many people are saying that Mueller is a biased partisan…he really is anything but.”
Listen to the radio interview here. Points of interest from this article begin at the 6 minute and 8 minute marks although the entire interview is worth listening to.
paul ryan should never have been elected speaker of the house. The entire republican leadership should be removed from their positions of power. In fact they should be thrown out of congress. Gutless wonders who have placed themselves above the citizens of this nation. Either support Trump or go home..
4liberty…took the words right out of my fingers!! I am so mad at Paul Ryan! We voted for Trump TO PROTECT US and do the right thing for America. Ryan has his own agenda and it isn’t protecting America. He is a creepy liar! A snake! Any Republican NOT supporting our president should be thrown out!
4Librty , I certainly agree with you. Ryan seems more RINO than conservative
Ryan has been total loss as speaker, failed miserably at significant efforts including wasting SEVEN-plus years not getting healthcare in order. He is one of MANY RINOS AND ESTABLISHMENT that needs to go. As for Mueller , being buddy of comey and bringing on team of liberal lawyers………..how much more biased can it get?
IMO at this rate, there is not even a hand full of GOP members i would want to keep.. THEY CAN ALL go.. And never, ever, return.
Paul Ryan has a conservative primary opponent, Paul Nehlen. Contributions to him may be made to PO Box 796, Williams Bay, WI 53191. Please donate, we need to get entrenched establishment RINO Ryan out of office.
Either Paul Ryan is an idiot or he is being blackmailed by the Clintons. Whatever the case, he needs to go because he is part of the swamp that must be drained before this country can move forward.
He’s not an idiot and I doubt he’s being blackmailed. He’s a leader of the Uni-party. He cares a lot more about the establishment and his own position in it than he cares about voters. His positions are a lot more in line with the Democrats than they are with the voters. He’s a RINO.
How many more ways are there to say that he’s not a conservative and it doesn’t matter that he’s a Republican? What we need are leaders who believe in conservative values and care more about making the country better than they do about seeing themselves on TV kissing Democrat ***.
IMO if he was just an idiot, that might give him some justification for the many stupid things he does.. BUT SINCE HE IS not an idiot, he MUST GO… And the sooner the better.
Agreed. Ryan needs to go.
Paul Ryan does not understand that he has done much more good for the Democrats than he has for the Republican party. He is like an idiot football player that keeps running the ball the wrong way on the football field. Ryan must be replaced with someone with a brain and a backbone that respects and supports our President Trump.
He does understand. He is doing it intentionally. We must stop giving our leaders a pass thinking that they are just dumb. They aren’t dumb, they’re evil.
I agree snowy. THIS IS ALL intentional, at the behest OF HIS Democrat masters./
Does anyone need any more proof that Ryan is not only a RINO, but, an example of a ‘deep state’ plant in a key Republican position than for him to defend Mueller as unbiased and impartial when Mueller has hired heavy-Clinton contributors for his special counsel witch-hunt work..!!? This guy should immediately receive a ‘no confidence’ vote from the House Republicans and be voted out of the Speaker position ASAP..!! Of course, that would be if Republicans in the House had any courage or backbone..!! Seeing their actions will show what they’re made of.
While Democrats “walk in lock step”; Republicans cant even find their shoes.
The problem with this statement is that one must first believe all those claiming to be Republicans are bonafide members of the Party. In practice, there are many members of the GOP who are more closely aligned with the Democrats than the planks of the Republican Party.
What we have today are duplicitous liars fronting as members of the GOP… Janus the two faced mythical god of the Romans, how quaint… two faced is about right.
The other part of that problem is the rank and file conservatives have no way to weed out the scum bag liars until they are elected and show their true colors. We get a few but the pathological liars (professional politicians) get by us because we want to believe that there are more like us and that we are not exceptions to the rule.
Too true Chucky. These reprobates, lie through their teeth to prove to us they are not RINOS, to get us to vote them in.. OR they just run someone who is so bloody weak, against them in their primaries, that we are left with either voting in a DEM, or these RINOS….
Paul Ryan, the Janus (the two-faced character in mythology) of the House. To President Trump’s face and in public with cameras on, RINO Ryan is a smiling, enthusiastic supporter, but behind the scenes, and when interviewed singly, he shows his true face, that of the Never Trumper, liar, and chief architect in the House of efforts to derail, stall, pervert, distort, and supplant with Establishment objectives, the POTUS’ agenda, while, as now, undermining the President’s political positions. To claim Mueller is unbiased is as credible as Ryan claiming to be a Conservative…when he asks for money and votes. He and McConnell are both vipers looking to deliver poison to this President and this Presidency. They both must go.
This is not shocking…. as Paul Ryan is himself biased against Trump… lest we forget his early attacks on the President. Many scholars and legal minds have listed the many ethical violations Meuller carries into his position, not the least among them his long friendship and close personal relationship with former Dir. Comey… a principal in this investigation. This alone should be sufficient to disqualify him as special counsel… only in a corrupt and devious system would such a relationship be viewed as appropriate.
Not just that, but if he really was so “unbiased” Why is it EVERY lawyer he has hired to help him out, ARE ALL contributing to the DEM party and ONLY the dem party..
TO ME that is the flat out definition of being biased… SUPPORTING one side and only one side..
Coming from one of the biggest Rinos I can’t believe anything but the opposite of what he says.
I wonder what Paul Ryan thinks his job is?
Well paul ryan just proved he is a democrat in his heart and he needs to go
Pitiful Paul–never misses an opportunity to display his disloyalty just as his boss Hussein Bozo never missed an opportunity to show his hatred for America.
If God is out to save America as the last beacon of Freedom on earth? .. Paul Ryan may be next. John McCain was just a start. Looks like God may be the one who will drain the swamp. Donald Trump was right. He is just a messenger.
Paul Ryan and others may want to take serious note on what you just posted Genemz… God is a jealous God and He is very protective of His Chosen vessels.
Paul Ryan makes John Boehner look like a genius. If he does not step down he needs to be forced out. GOP is absolutely pathetic.
And that is hard to do!
FIRE RYAN the RINO and make sure he understands who his bosses are: We the people are his bosses
Ryan needs to be gone. He was. Bad choice from the beggining. His allegiance has always to the RINO’s.
I’m not disappointed in Ryan. He is exactly what I always thought he would be. He is a filthy RINO jerk, which is why I always opposed him.
For over 7 years the mantra has been “repeal” or “repeal and replace Obamacare.” Now they are in a position to do it and nothing happens. Obamacare is about more centralized control by the Federal Government and power. It has nothing to do with getting poor people covered by insurance except to the point that it helps the Democrats at the ballot box. What is wrong with these “Republicans?”
Nothing, cause they are not Republicans…
What is Mueller’s job except run a witch hunt on anyone associated with the Trump administration. Special Council is for the purpose of investigating a crime What’s the crime? There is none therefore IDGARA what Ryan thinks.
Can anyone be more out of touch with the real world, real people and real issues than Paul Ryan?
Mueller is unbiased my Aunt Fanny. He hired a bunch of Hillary and Obama supporters. It is obvious he is not going to go after Hillary and her army of criminals, but he intends to hound Trump throughout eternity.
Paul, Paul, Paul…
…YGBSM!