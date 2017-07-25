Paul Ryan defends Robert Mueller as unbiased

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Monday that it isn’t congressional Republicans’ role to defend President Trump from the investigations into Russian election interference and pushed back against the notion that special counsel Robert Mueller is biased against the president.

The comments from Ryan came a day after Trump tweeted that “it’s very sad that Republicans…do very little to protect their president.” Trump’s top aide Kellyanne Conway also attacked Mueller Sunday and described his legal team as a “band of Democratic donors.” Mueller has brought seven attorneys onto his legal team that have donated a combined $60,787 to federal Democratic donors, a practice Trump has dubbed “ridiculous.”

The House Speaker added, “I don’t think many people are saying that Mueller is a biased partisan…he really is anything but.”

Listen to the radio interview here. Points of interest from this article begin at the 6 minute and 8 minute marks although the entire interview is worth listening to.

