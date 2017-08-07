Paul Ryan catches heat in home district

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (AP) — With a dysfunctional Congress on recess, House Speaker Paul Ryan has turned his focus back home, touring flood-damaged areas and visiting local businesses in Wisconsin. But he can’t escape the questions about why Republicans in charge of Washington aren’t delivering.
And though he’s won re-election easily for years, Ryan faces the prospect of challenges from left and right and an energized Democratic base in next year’s midterm elections.
“We have a majority in the House and Senate and it feels like nothing’s getting done,” 32-year-old James Hulsey said just before Ryan recently toured his workplace.
Sensing the angst, Ryan has been much more visible in his southeast Wisconsin district as Republicans failed to deliver on their yearslong promise to scrap the health care law and new polling numbers show the speaker is less popular among Republicans in Wisconsin than President Donald Trump. Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point, but he carried Ryan’s district by 10 points.
In the remaining months of the year, Ryan and the Republican-led Congress are determined to deliver major legislation, elusive so far due to GOP infighting, and the top priority is overhauling the nation’s tax code. Failure to produce could cost Republicans their House majority in the 2018 midterms and, for Ryan, his job as speaker and Republican leader.
“This is the third time in 100 years we’ve had this alignment of government that we’ve got to get it done or else I really worried our country will continue down a bad path,” Ryan said after his tour of the wire manufacturer Banker Wire, in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.
He later told the Wisconsin State Journal, “If we don’t do our job, we will depress turnout. I am frustrated as well.”
Republican Keith Ketzler, 62, worries that the GOP will pay politically next year. Democrats need to flip 24 seats to regain control.
“Everybody that voted Republican is getting very frustrated,” Ketzler said, after prodding Ryan about why Congress hasn’t achieved more. “People crossed the line last time, but they’re not going to stay crossed if they don’t get things done.”
Ryan angered some conservatives during the campaign with comments critical of then-candidate Trump. But in the first six months of Trump’s term, Ryan has been far less critical of the president than other Republican lawmakers who have challenged a number of Trump moves, including his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a former senator.
Ryan’s Republican primary challenger last year, Paul Nehlen, initially won the backing of then-candidate Trump, who later switched to Ryan. Ryan beat Nehlen by 70 percentage points in the primary. But Nehlen, who is running again, thinks 2018 will be more difficult for Ryan, arguing that he hasn’t done enough to appease Republican Trump supporters.
“President Trump has given Paul Ryan way more opportunities to stand up and back him and what he has done is really undermine him,” Nehlen said.
Beating Ryan will not be easy.
No Democrat has represented the district since 1995. Ryan has cruised to re-election ever since he joined Congress in 1999 — winning by 35 percentage points last year. He has $11.5 million in the bank and is a familiar face in Janesville where he was born and raised and still lives with his wife and three children.
Democrats are pinning their hopes on Randy Bryce, an Army veteran and union iron worker with the nickname “Iron Stache.” He appears to have walked out of Hollywood central casting — complete with a dark mustache, thick biceps, faded blue jeans and a promise to fight for the working man. Bryce is trying to capitalize on disenchantment over Ryan’s role in the health care bill as he mounts a long-shot campaign.
Bryce generated excitement among Democrats both in Wisconsin and nationally for his announcement video in June that has now been viewed more than 550,000 times. It begins with a clip of Trump praising Ryan’s attempts to undo Democrat Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and then shows Bryce getting emotional as his mother details her struggle with multiple sclerosis.
“You can come work the iron,” the hardhat-wearing Bryce challenges Ryan, “and I’ll go to D.C.”
Bryce raised $430,000 in the first two weeks after the spot ran.
Ryan has tried to shift the conversation from the collapse of the GOP health care effort and toward tax reform and the news that Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn plans to invest $10 billion on a factory in his congressional district that could employ 13,000 people. Ryan launched a series of campaign-style online ads highlighting the news that the plant was coming near abandoned automobile factories in his hometown of Janesville and nearby Kenosha.
But Ryan’s involvement doesn’t seem to be resonating quite yet with voters in his district.
“Paul Ryan? I don’t know what he’s done for it,” said Republican voter Jeff Lunde of Ryan’s role in the Foxconn deal. “They’re all working on this stupid health-care crap.”
Talk is cheap blame it on the phone company , more BS he said nothing in that clip.
Paul Ryan has treated President Trump like a necessary evil ever since Donald Trump arrived in Washington. He should give some thought to not being Speaker of the House, and thank the Conservatives and President Trump for you getting the majority. Somewhere along the line you became enthralled with the New World Order, Globalism and A World Without Borders, probably from Mitt Romney. I don’t know a single American who want’s any part of that scheme. There have been many people and many (hundreds) of years and they have only managed to attract some rich old fogies, who won’t live to see the day when it becomes a reality. You were recently at the Mexican Border where you admitted that you saw a need for a wall, and understand that the majority of Americans want secure borders, our sovereignty preserved.
I am still trying to figure out how the cheeseheads can be so naive as to keep reelecting this RINO. Do they bother to check the records of people they reelect? If I want to sell any bridges, swampland or snake oil, I’m heading for Wisconsin.
“Do the people ther bother checking history”.
IMO no. They just vote on name recognition.
Not all of us Cheese Heads voted for Ryan.
My husband and I will be voting once again Paul Nehlen.
Maybe this time we can kick Ryan to the curb.
Some of my Democrat neighbors ever voted for Ryan.
They say he is more of Democrat then the Dems are.
[Some of my Democrat neighbors ever voted for Ryan.]
And that is something we need to STOP ALLOWING to happen. If you are registered Democrat, you should NEVER be allowed to vote in a GOP Primary election. just like if you are a GOP registered voter you shouldn’t vote in a Dem primary..
Ryan is a traitor to real Republicans, and especially Conservatives, whose aura he claims for himself whenever appealing for money. The truth, as we already know, and as, we hope, Wisconsin voters are coming to realize, is that Ryan is a Never-Trumper, a RINO, and very much a member of the self-styled elitist Establishment. What they are willing to do, including betraying their constituents and the nation, is anything and everything they can to promote their own agenda, while working in secret to undermine, emasculate, and bring down the President and the agenda we want and voted in so-called Republicans, including him, to implement. Ryan wants us to believe he’s a Conservative. NOT! That he and the POTUS share a commitment to the reformist agenda. NOT! That he’s working to attain success for this Administration. NOT! That he’s an honorable, ethical, and honest politician. NOT! Wisconsin voters might easily, since they’ve done it so often, choose to replace Ryan, an inept, incompetent, duplicitous and non-Representative, with a Democrat, rather than a Conservative, punishing, so they’re likely to think, the traitorous GOP. If a couple dozen other District voters agree with that, the House majority will swing back to Pelosi. The prospect of that is nauseating. Ryan, in any case, does not merit his Speakership, nor even his seat and deserves to be ousted. The sooner, the better.
Repubs did very little to sell their health care bill (especially the Senate one) to the public. They let the dems define it in negative ways. McCain stupidly cut off any chance of the bill going to conference with the House where it could have been improved.
I suspect McLame is evil, not stupid.
Noka, Mccan’t is not stupid. IMO ALL he does against the president has been planned.
I don’t care at all for Ryan. I want Ryan replaced, as I have for a long time.
But, the problem has not been the House of Representatives and Ryan for the Obamacare repeal. They passed it in several forms. The Senate, led by a minority of self-seeking RINOs led by John McCain voted down every possible repeal, or repeal and replace put to vote…every single one including the Pure Repeal. All the Senate had to do is to pass something, anything, ANYTHING, and get it to Conference and the House led by Ryan would have bailed out the Senate, and negotiated a repeal at least out of the passed bill in the Senate.
Ryan is inept. “Can’t do” is his greatest element of failure. Let him bear the consequences.
Porlier, sorry. He is not inept. Ryan is deep state. He really doesn’t believe that America is anything but Socialist. He is Socialist Lite. He thinks it is inevitable. Replace him. Soon. He will continue to do everything he can to stop Trump. Trump wasn’t the next in the old guard GOP conga line! They will never give up until Trump is either out of office or dead. The hate these people have for America is their emblem.
I agree Marines. Ryan is not inept or incompetent. HE’s a closeted dimbocrab..
Repubs did not do a good job- this bill IS obamacare light & not acceptable
The sin is NOT getting it RIGHT.
But, if you can’t- at least get rid of o-care! Repeal – then everyone has to REPLACE.
All govt workers/elected officials should be on the same plan- then they have skin in the game- when THEIR healthcare is impacted.
reads like a non-story to me. Conservatives KNOW Ryan is a RHINO–maybe even ran on a repub ticket but his heart is with the dems. I wish somebody would flat out ask him on live TV, Just what have YOU done to fulfill the desires of Trump conservatives? And why should you continue to hold the speaker post??
He should be catching heat — indeed, flambed!
As should EVERY DAMN rino..
We need to fire the Career polititians. There has to b Conservative Americans who r living day to day like the rest of us that can run for office. The establishment has lost touch we the People, they r all about Power. Its time we have the power to replace them with a Conservative Cilvilian. ENOUGH of this 20, 30, 40 yrs on the hill!!! Why is it different from being president? He cant run again after 8 yrs, it should b that way with Congress & Senators! PERIOD
DNC constipation has clogged up DC, needs to be completely voted out forever.
RNC got too used to doing nothing and scarfing up all the money Obama poured into their piggy troughs from O-care and fines on big businesses and banks.
Count on the DNC to lie, and remain laser-focused on crushing the Constitution, destroying the middle-class, eradicating patriotism/nationalism and kicking God out of America in order to have their global empire become a reality.
We the People really do not matter to the DNC, and the RNC got so lazy the last 8 years they are trying to remember what to do with power. They aren’t sure who they serve.
So the Dem candidate is ex-military and a unionized iron worker. Clearly he’s more Big Union than military since the Democrat Party panders to the former and hates the latter. And his love for Obamacare comes from his mother having a serious pre-condition multiple sclerosis that’s covered by everyone else’s premiums being hiked. Like all Dems he’s in it for what’s good for him personally – uncaring that Big Union is now the oppressor of the little guy and allergic to free market solutions to his mother’s previous dilemma.
Why is Ryan wandering into the wilderness of tax reform when it wasn’t even in the top 3 of Republican voters’ concerns? Voters got one out of 3 which was a no brainer – conservative judge to replace conservative justice Scalia on SCOTUS and it remains to be seen whether he IS another Scalia. But no repeal of Obamacare replaced with something better they had 8 BLOODY YEARS TO WORK ON. On immigration, no Wall or anything substantive against Mexican illegals and nothing on stopping even the worst of immigration from elsewhere – Muslim hotbeds of terrorism.
Ryan doesn’t seem to realize the RINO jig is up. No more promising or pretending to do something. Produce what was demanded or be disposed of in the primaries for someone who will back Trump.
Ronna McDaniel, RNC and Paul Ryan, Speaker hope you are reading this, we are mad as hell that you have done nothing in 200 days. Disgusting!!!! , if we worked at our jobs like you do in DC we would all be fired. Read the TEA Leaves.
The solution for Ryan and every other “Republican” (RINO and genuine) is to REPEAL but do NOT replace Obamacare.
This is as simple and as complex as it gets: Kill this horrid thing NOW.
I doubt a single politician reads this site.. THEY are probably too scared of the truth it reports on.
Paul Ryno deserves to catch hell.
Hell imo he deserves to catch a flesh eating disease that can’t be cured OR spread…