Patricia Heaton shreds Women’s March’s ‘white women’ tweet: ‘I know this is hard for you to grasp’

Award-winning actress and outspoken conservative Patricia Heaton slammed a tweet by the progressive Women’s March on Wednesday that shamed white women for purportedly thwarting their chances of a blue wave in the midterm elections.

“There needs to be accountability and an honest reckoning,” the Women’s March declared. “There’s a lot of work to do, white women. A lot of learning. A lot of growing. We want to do it with you. Stay tuned.”

The comments were in response to a derogatory tweet by Above the Law editor Elie Mystal, complaining about white women voting for Republicans Brian Kemp, Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis during the election Tuesday.

There needs to be accountability and an honest reckoning. There’s a lot of work to do, white women. A lot of learning. A lot of growing. We want to do it with you.

Stay tuned. https://t.co/nN0cFqqmy5 — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 7, 2018

Ms. Heaton fired back in a tweet Wednesday night, saying “women of all kinds” are rejecting the Democratic Party because of its stance on issues like abortion.

I know this is hard for you to grasp, but women of all kinds who are pro-science and anti-violence don’t believe that ending the life of your developing son or daughter in your womb is liberating or progressive. It’s tyrannical and barbaric. https://t.co/mJt69Gp5g7 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 8, 2018

The reaction to Ms. Heaton’s tweet thus far has been largely positive.

Patricia Heaton has courage 👇 https://t.co/sQHnmeeiQP

— Daniel Darling (@dandarling) November 8, 2018

A woman speaking Truth. Thank you @PatriciaHeaton https://t.co/O8xTU22BH4

— Jack Graham (@jackngraham) November 8, 2018

My status as a pro-life woman was solidified seeing my babies’ ultrasounds.

— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 8, 2018

God bless you @PatriciaHeaton! https://t.co/SITOM6Je6u

— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 8, 2018

