Patricia Heaton shreds Women’s March’s ‘white women’ tweet: ‘I know this is hard for you to grasp’

Award-winning actress and outspoken conservative Patricia Heaton slammed a tweet by the progressive Women’s March on Wednesday that shamed white women for purportedly thwarting their chances of a blue wave in the midterm elections.
“There needs to be accountability and an honest reckoning,” the Women’s March declared. “There’s a lot of work to do, white women. A lot of learning. A lot of growing. We want to do it with you. Stay tuned.”
The comments were in response to a derogatory tweet by Above the Law editor Elie Mystal, complaining about white women voting for Republicans Brian Kemp, Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis during the election Tuesday.
There needs to be accountability and an honest reckoning. There’s a lot of work to do, white women. A lot of learning. A lot of growing.
We want to do it with you.
Stay tuned. https://t.co/nN0cFqqmy5
— Women's March (@womensmarch) November 7, 2018
Ms. Heaton fired back in a tweet Wednesday night, saying “women of all kinds” are rejecting the Democratic Party because of its stance on issues like abortion.
I know this is hard for you to grasp, but women of all kinds who are pro-science and anti-violence don’t believe that ending the life of your developing son or daughter in your womb is liberating or progressive. It’s tyrannical and barbaric. https://t.co/mJt69Gp5g7
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 8, 2018
The reaction to Ms. Heaton’s tweet thus far has been largely positive.
Patricia Heaton has courage 👇 https://t.co/sQHnmeeiQP
— Daniel Darling (@dandarling) November 8, 2018
A woman speaking Truth. Thank you @PatriciaHeaton https://t.co/O8xTU22BH4
— Jack Graham (@jackngraham) November 8, 2018
My status as a pro-life woman was solidified seeing my babies’ ultrasounds.
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 8, 2018
God bless you @PatriciaHeaton! https://t.co/SITOM6Je6u
— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 8, 2018
Patricia Heaton sure sounds like a God fearing Patriot! Don’t know much about her, but I imagined she was a Democrat. Knows right from wrong. I knew I liked her!
The fact that blacks vote overwhelmingly for the democrat party is an indictment of BLACKS… not the other way around.
I’ve never been a fan of Miss Heaton nor have I particularly enjoyed the roles she has played but this should be a teachable moment for her and other “enlightened” feminists who will have to come to terms with the radical agenda they have, consciously or unconsciously, supported all these years. Socialism in any form, be it Bolshevism, Fascism, Nazism or Communism, is all based on the same narrative and promotes the same agenda while vilifying the same targets. In the Bolshevik Revolution, it was the Czar, the Royal Family and the Ruling Class, In Nazi Germany, it was the Jews, rival Socialist factions, the Treaty Of Versailles and the International Capitalists. As a “White Woman”, Miss Heaton now finds herself in the uncomfortable position of being part of the one targeted group that Radical Socialists have branded as their enemy and, only now, will have to come to terms with her new status. It’s a sad state of affairs and I am truly glad I’m not Miss Heaton.
It was a matter of time. White men have been the target for decades. And since Dems are biologically incapable of taking responsibility for their own failures, they need a scapegoat always.
This latest election, plus womens’ “disappointing” and “unforgivable” lack of support for Hillary in 2016 have finally reached the critical “Syndrome” point for the lunatic Left.
The Dems, who have been the ones actually waging a War on Women for many years, are about to declare Open Season on white women. And once again, the Dems have outsmarted themselves (which isn’t hard to do).
Women of all colors tend to lean Left. Up until now they’ve been able to pretend that the GOP hates women, because CNN said so. Just like up until a month ago they could pretend the Dems in the Senate cared about fairness. But no more for either.
The Dems are about to place women into the firmly conservative column. This would more than offset their attempts to use Hispanic demographics to erase the conservative (patriotic American) vote.
Welcome to the fight, ladies. Just keep in mind that even though we’re under attack we’re not “victims” for the govt to bail out. We’re Americans and we’re going to fix this mess ourselves.
America has always had the toughest women. Back in the Revolutionary War, some woman named Molly lived near a field which became a battlefield. She would bring the troops pitchers of water and earned the name Molly Pitcher.
As the battle raged on, more and more men were killed. She was dressing the wounded and fetching supplies. By the end of the battle she was operating the cannon. There was nobody else to do it.
Dang!
And then in the pioneer days there were many stories of the mother home alone in the cabin with the children when a bear broke in. The mother would invariably cover the children with her own body. The bear would maul her to shreds but the children would survive.
Compare that to the Leftie women who kill their own children out of convenience. There’s no comparison.
Women on the Left are all talk (mostly screams) and unearned confidence. They don’t know personal sacrifice. Women on the Right are tough as nails and ready to make the hard call. That’s because they’re real Americans.
Black women…
95% orourke
97% abrams
82% gillum
Is this supposed to insinuate that black women are stupid, or what?
White women…
59% Cruz…means that 41% of white women are stupid…right?
“A lot of learning…”?? you racist, fascist females should heed your own advice.