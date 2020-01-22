Home » News

Pathological liar Elizabeth Warren thinks presidential candidates should tell truth

GOPUSA StaffJoseph Curl, Washington Times Posted On 6:53 am January 22, 2020
Jan. 19, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a liar.

The Massachusetts Democrat lied about being an American Indian, lied when she promised to serve her full Senate term if reelected in 2018, lied when she said her children attended public schools, lied when she said her father worked as a janitor, lied when she said she was fired for being “visibly pregnant.”

But now Ms. Warren says she thinks it’s “disqualifying” if a presidential candidate doesn’t tell the truth.

On the campaign trail on Sunday, Ms. Warren was asked by CBS News reporter Zak Hudak: “Is it disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public about anything?”

“Uh, I would think that it, you know, how could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Ms. Warren stuttered, sealing almost inaudibly. “Um, I think that, that we just do our best out there every day, and I hope that’s what happens with everyone.”

She then quickly turned away from Mr. Hudak and took a question from a friendlier reporter.

Ms. Warren, who has been endorsed by The New York Times as one of the two best candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has a very long history of telling flat-out, bald-faced lies.

Shortly before Ms. Warren entered the presidential race, she decided to get a DNA test to prove her longtime claim that she is American Indian. The test results were a disaster, showing she may have had an Indian ancestor — six to 10 generations ago. That means she’s anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1,024 American Indian.

To put those terms into percentages, that means she’s between 1.562% and .0924%. So that means she’s anywhere from 98.4% to 99.9% white. That’s white.

Ms. Warren benefited greatly from her longtime claim.

She listed herself as Native American in the Association of American Law School Directory, and according to The Boston Globe, she “had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she taught from 1987 to 1995, and at Harvard University Law School, where she was a tenured faculty member starting in 1995.”

Some critics say she got her job at Harvard by claiming to be American Indian.

“Harvard Law School in the 1990s touted Warren, then a professor in Cambridge, as being Native American,'” CNN reported in November 2018. “They singled her out, Warren later acknowledged, because she had listed herself as a minority in an Association of American Law Schools directory.”

For the record, in just two years, 2010 and 2011, Ms. Warren — who taught one class at the prestigious Ivy League school — pulled in $429,981.

So much for her claim to American Indian heritage.

And Ms. Warren’s been caught in other lies as well. Last October, during a town hall in Nevada, she told the crowd she lost her teaching job in the early 1970s because she was “visibly pregnant.”

“By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days — wish me luck and hire someone else for the job,” she told a crowd in Carson City.

But a YouTube clip posted in January 2008 shows Ms. Warren giving a completely different reason for why she left that school. Jeryl Bier, who pointed out her conflicting comments in a post on The Script, noted that the interview was conducted in 2007 at the University of California, Berkeley as part of a series called “Conversations with History.”

“My first year post-graduation, I worked — it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. And I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ’emergency certificate,'” Ms. Warren told interviewer Harry Kreisler.

So much for her #MeToo moment.

Ms. Warren was also outed lying about sending her children to public school. In November, she told a school-choice activist in Atlanta that her children didn’t go to private schools, but the next day her campaign told a different story.

That admission came after a yearbook obtained by The Washington Free Beacon showed that during the 1986-1987 school year, Ms. Warren’s son Alex attended Kirby Hall, which currently charges nearly $18,000 per year for tuition.

Trying to bolster her fake working-class bona fides in her phony populist campaign, the multi-millionaire who lives in a $2.5 million house claimed her father worked as a “janitor.” That made her brother “furious.” “My dad was never a janitor,” brother David Herring told The Boston Globe.

So Ms. Warren is a pathological — and prolific — liar. And she knows it.

She just doesn’t want you to know it. But now you do.

• Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.

10 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:08 am January 22, 2020 at 8:08 am

Is it April 1st already!

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:16 am January 22, 2020 at 8:16 am

Lie, deceive, con and tax is what the destructive Democrats do.

I am not sure if:
One is a Democrat because they Lie, deceive, con and tax.
Or if they Lie, deceive, con and tax because they are Democrats.

Either way Democrats are dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, noncredible, immoral and self-righteous.
Vote this Democrat verminous trash OUT OF OFFICE EVERYWHERE.,
from Congress to the school board, rid this government of these parasites and wannabe dictators.

    nodisguisindatruth
    nodisguisindatruth
    8:28 am January 22, 2020 at 8:28 am

    (“ Pathological liar Elizabeth Warren thinks presidential candidates should tell truth….”)

    Fauxahontas, if only that were indeed a universal truth. The potential for a giant leap toward utopian civilization would instantly materialize before our very eyes….as there would be no Democrat party.

    #TheDonald—4MoreYears—MAGA

baitfish
baitfish
8:18 am January 22, 2020 at 8:18 am

Little lizzy is toast. Just dry old toast. And, when her family’s corrupt involvement with Ukraine, and her role therein, becomes more commonly known, she will crumble rapidly. She won’t be able to tell lies fast enough.
The sons of politicians will replace the son of a b**** epithet.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
8:49 am January 22, 2020 at 8:49 am

When I heard about this statement the first time I chuckled because I thought someone was doing a parody; then the original showed up! After all of the things she has asserted I was amazed that she actually said it. By her own words in keeping with doing the honorable thing she should recuse herself from further debates and withdraw from the nominating process.

praireliving
praireliving
9:19 am January 22, 2020 at 9:19 am

OK then, she isn’t a viable candidate for president. Next.

Phil Petto
Phil Petto
9:32 am January 22, 2020 at 9:32 am

I agree with the Senator Warren, presidential candidates should tell the truth; I for one am sick of the lies being spewed out in political ads. Maybe she should take a leadership role on this issue and lead by example. In other words Fauxcahontas, stop lying and start being truthful with the voters.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:13 am January 22, 2020 at 10:13 am

    “Maybe she should take a leadership role on this issue and lead by example.”
    Not gonna happen!
    All professional politicians are self-righteous, self-serving and self-centered. These disgraceful human being have a talent for lying and they use this talent to lie for their own benefit. This is one of the reasons that makes Donald Trump such a Great President.
    #1. He doesn’t know how to be a professional politician.
    #2. He is a successful businessman and runs our country like a business.
    #3. He loves our country and our citizens.
    #4. He doesn’t need money, so he cannot be bought like professional politicians.
    #5. He uses common sense instead of political ambition in his decisions.

    * Ever wonder how 90% of the very wealthy professional politicians got wealthy?

AzRep
AzRep
9:38 am January 22, 2020 at 9:38 am

Sad state of affairs for the Dem’s if she is one of the best they have to offer. Actually I believe she’s currently #3 in polling behind Sleepy Joe and Crazy Bernie. The 3 Stooges comes to mind but that would be defamation of character to the originals.

alethia
alethia
10:09 am January 22, 2020 at 10:09 am

Haaaa! That’s a good one Elizabeth.

Leave a Reply



