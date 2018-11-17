Pastor ripped for ousting female-clad male congregant

The pastor of a church in Chicago, Illinois, is receiving backlash from the LGBTQ community and its supporters for publicly rebuking a male church member Sunday night after he repeatedly showed up to church dressed like a woman – despite numerous warnings.
Power House International Ministries Pastor Antonio Rocquemore explained that he had to resort to openly admonishing the cross-dressing church member because he refused to heed the church’s requests to stop showing up to worship service dressed as a transgender.
Virulent LGBTQ backlash
Advocates of the LGBTQ community came to the defense of the cross-dressing male church member’s defense, blasting Rocquemore for reprimanding the gender-confused man.
“Christian James Lhuillier … insisted that the member should not have been rebuked,” The Christian Post (CP) reported.
Lhuillier – a man who also appears to physically present himself in a feminine manner – was the first to bring attention to Rocquemore’s open rebuke of the congregant by taking to social media and posting a clip of the confrontation on his Facebook page, where he blasted the pastor for humiliating the man in front of others at church.
“Some of y’all are going to have to excuse my language, but I am tired of this [expletive],” Lhuillier wrote on his Facebook page – complete with a video clip of the open rebuke. “In a place that is supposed to be a place of change – a place of deliverance … whatever you want to call it – why would you destroy someone in front of a room full of people?”
He then proceeded to attack the Church for not embracing the LGBTQ lifestyle, blaming Christians – who stand by God’s condemnation of homosexual behavior – for gender-confused individuals’ suicidal tendencies.
“This is the kind of [expletive] that causes people to go home and commit suicide,” Lhuillier insisted. “[Expletive] like this is the reason that the Church has no power in 2018 – because they are so worried about the wrong things. I know drag queens and transsexuals that can pray you out of sickness faster and some of these preachers that collect your love offerings every Sunday.”
His attack went on to bash churches that do not condone or support the LGBTQ lifestyle, assuring his Facebook following in his rant – which has more than 100,000 views – that he would have stood up to the pastor and given him a piece of his mind if he was called out for dressing like the opposite sex.
“I would have turned that church clean out – do you hear me!!!!!!!!!” Lhuillier continued. “It’s time for us to stand up for what we believe and stand in our truth and walk away from these ministries that bash who we are. Too many illegitimate relationships have been created trying to conform to a mold you were never meant to fit. I have a great deal of respect for the house of God, but I wish upon wishes upon wishes that had been me. The city of Chicago would never forget my name!”
The other side of the story …
In the face of Lhuillier’s social media tirade, evidence of Rocquemore’s forewarning that such gender-crossing behavior was not acceptable in God’s sanctuary can be seen in a video recording of the entire church service.
“Rocquemore’s public rebuke of the member begins after about 25 minutes of spirited praise and worship,” CP’s Leonardo Blair noted. “He also prefaced the rebuke with comments about biblical standards of holiness.”
The pastor made it clear that his church only abides by God’s Word – and does not cater to the ungodly and harmful behavior pushed and promoted through the LGBT agenda.
“The presence of the Lord is here … if you stop believing – standing for something – you will fall for anything, and God can’t move the way He wants to because of the standard,” Rocquemore preached from the pulpit Sunday night before rebuking the woman-clad man, as seen a full recording of the Sunday night service on the church’s Facebook page. “He set a standard. Stand by him – even if it costs you friends – because you’ll always be approved by heaven. I’m at a point in my life where I’d rather heaven be pleased with me than people [who] speak to me. Speaking to me don’t bother or stop where I’m going.”
Before the pastor asked the man dressed like a female to stand up from his seat and walk to the church’s aisle, he warned the congregation to guard their minds from Satan’s deception.
“Can you leave my church and go put on man clothes?” Rocquemore asked the cross-dressed man “And don’t come here like that no more.”
After the pastor told the young gender-confused man to dress according to his biological sex, one congregant yelled out, “Thank you, Jesus!” – which can be heard in the video.
The pastor then explained to his congregation his biblical reasoning for kicking the cross-dressing church member out of the sanctuary.
“I hold a standard in here,” Rocquemore asserted from the pulpit after the man left. “Whatever you do on the outside is your business, but I will not let drag queens come in here. And if you’re gonna come in here, you’re gonna come in here dressed like a man … If you’re a man, dress like a man. If you’re a woman, dress like a woman. I’m not going to allow it. My salvation is more important, and God is holding me accountable … You will not be wearing weaves and heels and fooling people up in here.”
Dousing the social media flames
Rocquemore also addressed the issue on social media – attempting to calm the rage against him and his church for being “intolerant” of those adhering to the LGBT lifestyle.
“In a follow-up response to those criticizing his rebuke of the young man, Rocquemore explained that the young man has been a member of his church for several months and had expressed a desire to reflect manhood as expressed in the Bible,” Blair noted. “As a part of his agreement in joining the church, Rocquemore said, the young man said he would abide by the rules of the church. He said that the church had also been working privately with him and warned him several times about dressing appropriately for church.”
The pastor was unapologetic for kicking the gender-confused man out of his church – stressing that freely displaying sin in God’s house of worship – regardless of what kind of sin – is simply not tolerated.
“He was not put out the church because he was gay,” Rocquemore impressed on his personal Facebook page. “First of all, I don’t bash nothing. I don’t separate sin. Sin is sin. There is no need to bash one or the other if you’re preaching the Word.”
It was also emphasized that the young man was only held to the same set of biblical standards that the rest of his congregants were expected to uphold – bringing attention to the fact that the gender-confused congregant blatantly refused to abide by and listen to warnings he had given him multiple times.
“When you join my church, all the rules and regulations is told to you then,” Rocquemore pointed out. “If you ever slip up [on the rules], we would still take you privately and go over them again. [In] this particular situation, this young man was told several times in private. I went to him personally myself.”
He made it clear that the cross-dressing man openly challenged him at church by repeatedly coming back dressed as a female, and something had to be done to stand up for the integrity of the church and God’s Word.
“Rocquemore said he warned him about the church rules and told him he couldn’t ‘dress like a female’ in church – [and] he verbally agreed to follow the church’s rules – but he still continued dressing like a woman,” Blair recounted. “On Sunday night – when he challenged the pastor publicly during the worship service – Rocquemore said he was forced to rebuke him publicly.”
The pastor said he merely followed up Sunday night by not letting the cross-dressing man defiantly and blatantly break the church’s standard of conduct.
“He challenged me publicly, and I challenged him back publicly,” Rocquemore explained. “I asked the young man to leave. There was no security taking him out … ‘Sir, can you please change clothes?’”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
This pastor is 100% correct. The CHURCH is the bride of Christ, and I don’t mean any of the denominational “churches”. The CHURCH is comprised of all believers in the Gospel, as spelled out by Jesus Himself. Pastors and teachers of the Word will be held to a higher standard on judgement day, and will have to account for what they taught, and the effect it had on their flock. They are accountable to God, not man. This pastor obviously knows this, and takes his role seriously. He earned himself a crown with this action, and God will honor him, both in this life and the next.
Matthew 12:30 “He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.” – Jesus Christ
The pastor followed how Bible says to handle conflict & against homosexuality. The attendee was obviously picking a fight. A person is stilled loved when engaging in sin. However, until they change, the Bible is specific on how to associate with and confront in front of the church if they don’t change after confronting with them in private. It also says, all Sinners go to tell if they don’t ask forgiveness and change.
“…blasted the pastor for humiliating the man in front of others at church…” I think it’s likely the guy gets off on humiliation as well as cross-dressing. Why else would he even go to a church that way?
Claims of intolerance and persecution lose their validity when they go looking for it.
Yet more proof, the LGBTQ wants to shove their agenda down everyone’s throat.
A Church of GOD follows and teaches the word of GOD, the Bible. NOT the perversions of man and the evil one. Even though GOD loves the man, GOD hates the sin and sin should not be accepted or tolerated in the House of the Lord.
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Romans 1:26
26 This is why God delivered them over to degrading passions. For even their females exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. The males in the same way also left natural relations with females and were inflamed in their lust for one another. Males committed shameless acts with males and received in their own persons the appropriate penalty of their error.
And because they did not think it worthwhile to acknowledge God, God delivered them over to a worthless mind to do what is morally wrong. They are filled with all unrighteousness, evil, greed, and wickedness. They are full of envy, murder, quarrels, deceit, and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, arrogant, proud, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, and unmerciful. Although they know full well God’s just sentence — that those who practice such things deserve to die — they not only do them, but even applaud others who practice them.
This man who admonished the Pastor and Church knows nothing of GOD, Jesus or his Word! Too many Curches have fallen from Grace for allowing this horrendous and Immoral way of life and are leading thier flocks down the road to destruction. This is one reason why America is in the State it is. It is true that we all sin everyday but it is those who have turned from GODS Word and are following freely the sinful life without repentance and forgiveness, we must not be accepting of this. We now get into trouble for trying to teach the sinner what The Bible tells us on how to live but we must try because that is loving the sinner but hating the sin! Satan has truly been cast down to the earth as he has taken over far to many people’s lives.
“In a place that is supposed to be a place of change – a place of deliverance … whatever you want to call it – why would you destroy someone in front of a room full of people?”
And there you have it. They have no clue what they are talking about. “A room full of people.”
That’s all it is to them. If they understood they would stop rebelling.
“A place of change – a place of deliverance…..” And that’s what he was called to do: change.
You can’t be proud of your sin and repentant at the same time.
No man can serve two masters.
Remember this is Chicago. I myself while in the course of using the men’s room had a woman astride beside me in the next urinal, whip up her skirt and proudly LGBT let loose. I promptly grabbed her by the scruff of her collar and ejected her from the room. When her LGBT metrosexual boyfriend came in to protest, he got the same treatment. Several other men actually thanked me. My right to privacy trumps “It’s Right to be confused and mentally ill.” Evil prevails only when good men do and say nothing. Strike while the iron is hot, because when it cools they will jab it in your back when you are not looking.
No need to destroy it (the correct pronoun), God will do that
It certainly sounds as though this person was baiting the pastor and the church. I am sure there will be some legal repurcussions from what happened, although there should not be. If so it might get really interesting. The congregation has defined the “rules” and they have been broken many times and reiterated several times. I personally have a bit of a problem with a church having rules and would like to see them, but I can imagine a lawsuit involving a church’s rules versus the rules made by LGBTQ community.
The pastor followed how Bible says to handle conflict & against homosexuality. The attendee was obviously picking a fight. A person is stilled loved when engaging in sin. However, until they change, the Bible is specific on how to associate with and confront in front of the church if they don’t change after confronting with them in private. It also says, all Sinners go to tell if they don’t ask forgiveness and change.
Would you not throw a scoundrel out of your house? Well, the pastor and congregants also have that right. Get informed.
And this is why i fully support what the pastor did.
This man was obviously testing the pastor and the church’s beliefs to see if the church would capitulate to the pressures of ” Political correction.” The Christian religion has principles that distinguishes its members from those who aren’t of the Christian faith. Everyone has a choice in regards to which religion they wish to identify with, they aren’t entitled to determine which rules to obey or apply to them personally. What distinguishes this church from other possible religions is that they ask their members to follow and practice the Christian religion as it teaches in the Bible
If someone comes to my house, they follow my rules. Same thing, when they go to Gods house. We know His rules, they’ve been around for a long time. The pastor had made this clear to this person before.
One question resolves it all: Was the man there to make a political statement, or was he there to draw closer to God in purity and holiness?
All of us sin so let me use one of mine as an example. I am 5′ 9″ and weight about 245 which means I am obese. The sin is gluttony. In ’69 I had a thyroidectomy and went from 150 to 210 in 6 wks. but that was 50 yrs ago. So I eat to much and exercise to little. But I do not flaunt it to say it is OK to be a glutton. As a result of my gluttony I am diabetic and have high blood pressure. I used to walk 2 miles everyday until the arthritic in my back got to bad. The point I am trying to make is I am and have addressed my gluttony continually with little in the way of results. But I still consider it sin and would say so in front of my congregation except they already know. I also have taught my son and my grandsons in this regard.
SO the problem with this young man is the refusal to submit to the discipline of the church as stated in the gospels and to basically say to God and the congregation that my mode of dress trumps your rules. He had been taken aside by the pastor, then probably by the pastor and the elders probably more than once and finally as per the pertinent passage removed from the congregation. He was not trying to get closer to God because he was knowingly in direct violation of several injunction in the scripture.
Overshadower … Do YOU really have to consider such a question?
And if he’s a crossdresser, how can he feel he’s “Drawing closer to go” flouting the pastor’s instructions?
Good for the pastor! It is time for the Church to quit bowing to the world by speaking out against the evil the world embraces.
Maybe not throw them out, but get them a good psychiatrist because they have mental problems.
The Pastor is correct. Read Deuteronomy 18:9-20.
“A prophet like me will the LORD, your God, raise up for you from among your own kindred; that is the one to whom you shall listen. This is exactly what you requested of the LORD, your God, at Horeb on the day of the assembly, when you said, “Let me not again hear the voice of the LORD, my God, nor see this great fire any more, or I will die.” And the LORD said to me, What they have said is good. I will raise up for them a prophet like you from among their kindred, and will put my words into the mouth of the prophet; the prophet shall tell them all that I command. Anyone who will not listen to my words which the prophet speaks in my name, I myself will hold accountable for it. But if a prophet presumes to speak a word in my name that I have not commanded, or speaks in the name of other gods, that prophet shall die.”
Per the phrases of the Bible the Pastor is correct to admonish a follower of satin. Scientifically all the HIV, HPV and all the sexually transmitted diseases of anal sex are proof of God’s admonishment of those actions and of God’s destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.
People assume they are Christians because they live in the USA and believe in God. But they only believe in the parts they like.
And I am so so tired of people demanding I not only not condemn but accept their behavior when they not only do not accept mine but call me names because of it.
It either has to be the same standards for everyone or no standards for anyone.
And God be with and work in that confused young man’s life.
You don’t go into a restaurant and order something not on the menu unless your agenda is to stir up trouble, and you are not getting served if you don’t have a shirt and shoes, but somehow the gender confused think they can bully a church into conforming to their demands.
It’s worked when they’ve bullied most everyone else.. So why wouldn’t they think it would work here?
AWESOME, SO Proud of this PASTOR, letting the Homosexuals KNOW this ABOMINATION will NOT be ALLOWED in GOD’S House ! GENDER DYSPHORIA is a MENTAL ILLNESS, this Sick Homosexual Boy needs to be put in a Mental Asylum !
GENDER DYSPHORIA may be a mental disease but even that may go the way of homosexuality itself in psychiatric descriptions.
Not until 1987 did homosexuality completely fall out of the DSM (The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders)
In any case naming it a mental disorder or disease isn’t the correct nomenclature: it is sin, pure and simple. Call it what God calls it and don’t be suckered into using man-designed terminology to polish deeds clearly offensive to the God we serve.
Be in the world but not of the world.
If the congregant does not like the Church’s rules, he/she can always start their own Church and set their own standards, whatever they may be! No one is forcing them to stay. They have a choice — follow our rules or leave. It’s as simple as that.
“…..there. That was easy.” If these people can’t abide by the rules of these organizations, don’t join them.
The cross dresser said there was mistreatment by the pastor in public. The behavior rebuked was also public. It seems that private admonishment had been uselessly tried. It appears that the public scene was deliberately provoked and wanted. In saying this I am dealing with the facts of the interaction, not on the religious or psychological issues. Based on this alone the pastor was correct. The outside groups are exploiting the situation according to their own new “religion,” without regard for the needs of those involved.
Since there naturally only two genders and a DNA test will underline which, then I thank this pastor after several times saying no to this creature ousted him as this creep was insulting God and the congregation. Now how can it pay those big hormonal prices? Does it earn big money as they are costly. Also these hormonals can lead to death. Many its commit suicides due to what they have done to their bodies. Time to grow us and say what you are and live with it. Medicine makes money off of its but that changes nothing of their DNA and is medically wrong.
The Bible is correct. Unrepentant queers should not be allowed in any God-fearing church! Too bad about their feelings.