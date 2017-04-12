Passenger dragged by United hires high-powered attorney

United Airlines’ initial attempt Monday to quell mounting outrage over viral videos of a passenger being dragged from his seat added fuel to the backlash against the airline. So on Tuesday, CEO Oscar Munoz called the event “truly horrific” in a second apology.
But while United was crafting another bid to defuse the situation, the flood of angry comments and memes on social media was replaced by tough questions from local and federal authorities and a mention of the incident by the White House.
Meanwhile, David Dao, the passenger at the center of the growing imbroglio, retained a high-powered Chicago personal injury lawyer, Thomas Demetrio.
Dao was in a Chicago hospital undergoing treatment for his injuries Tuesday, according to a statement from Demetrio, who is helping represent Dao and his family.
Demetrio’s practice centers on medical negligence, product liability, airplane crash and commercial litigation on behalf of plaintiffs and he has negotiated more than $1 billion in settlements, according to the firm’s website.
Dao was one of four passengers bumped from a United Express flight from O’Hare International Airport to Louisville, Ky., on Sunday evening to make room for four airline employees after the airline failed to find volunteers willing to take a later flight.
After Dao repeatedly refused to leave his seat, security personnel from the city’s aviation department pulled him from it, dragging him down the aisle and off the aircraft. Cellphone videos of the incident quickly went viral.
“Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way,” Munoz said in Tuesday’s statement.
The Association of Flight Attendants agreed. An involuntary bump “should never result in a passenger being physically injured,” spokeswoman Taylor Garland said.
The aviation security officer who pulled the man from his seat was placed on leave Monday, “pending a thorough review of the situation,” the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement.
United will also review its own policies for handling situations where it has sold more tickets than seats available, including how it incentivizes customers to volunteer to take a later flight, Munoz said. Volunteers typically receive vouchers for future travel, and some questioned whether United could have avoided the incident by offering passengers a bigger reward.
United also is examining how it works with airport authorities and local law enforcement. Munoz promised to share the airline’s findings by the end of the month.
“I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right,” he said. “It’s never too late to do the right thing.”
George Hobica, founder and president of Airfarewatchdog, an airfare listing and travel advice site, wasn’t so sure.
“He needs to apologize for the so-called apology,” said Hobica, referring to a Monday night letter to employees in which Munoz defended the airline’s policies and employees.
Given United’s history of contentious labor relations, it’s understandable that Munoz wanted to show his support, Hobica said, but he added that the airline waited too long to issue a broader mea culpa.
“I think Oscar needs to remember he’s shipping human beings, not auto parts,” he said.
At the close of trading Monday, the airline was valued at about $22.49 billion. At around noon on Tuesday, its value had sunk to $21.92 billion, a loss of more than $500 million. By close of trading its value had recovered a bit, to $22.25 billion.
Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, which owned about 9 percent of outstanding United shares as of February, lost more than $23 million as the stock dropped on Tuesday.
At Chicago’s City Hall, Aviation Committee Chairman Ald. Michael Zalewski, 23rd, called for a hearing and said the airline “needs to be put in the hot seat,” while in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Transportation confirmed it was reviewing whether the airline complied with rules around oversold flights.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer characterized the incident as “troubling” and said he was sure President Donald Trump had seen the video.
Meanwhile, legislators posed their own questions.
“Consumer trust and confidence are critical to ensure this industry continues to thrive, and we hope United Airlines will work diligently to immediately address this incident and make necessary improvements to ensure it does not occur again,” a group of 21 senators wrote in a letter to Munoz.
Separately, four senators sent several questions about the “very disturbing” incident in letters to Munoz and Ginger Evans, Chicago’s aviation commissioner.
The senators said it was “hard to believe that some combination of better planning, training, communication, or additional incentives” would not have mitigated the incident or prevented it.
United BRAIN DEAD. What is really troubling, United had these people already seated on the Airplane and then the United Employees came on the airplane to tell 4 passengers to leave. The United Employees should have made an announcement before the plane was boarded and offered any 4 people that wanted to, $8,000 to $10,000 dollars in cash. I certainly would have taken that offer! What idiots at United, making it look like this was a Communist country, using brute force to remove a passenger!
Have you seen the hit that Munoz and his company took in the stock market? I am surprised that it was only $255 million! When will we demand that the jack booted thugs running TSA and demanding airline workers are brought before the court of American pocketbooks? Stop flying with people who treat us, U.S., like dirt. If we are going to make our airports safe, the TSA sure isn’t the group to do it! And airline personnel aren’t the arbiters of all law. This is sham security at its worst. Our government knows that. Let your Senators and Representatives know that we deserve better or we will stop flying with these jerks.
It is about time we think beyond this Media Propaganda. This Crook of a man disobeyed any ORDER the the Airline gave. Nobody asked why the Airline needed the seats for the Employees? Due to bad Weather in parts of the Country many plane schedules were disrupted and employees could not reach their destination. Airplanes CAN’T fly without sufficient Stuffing (as per Government regulations).
My daughter and husband were scheduled to fly from Salt Lake City to Reno on the only direct flight. It was delayed for 3 hours for the same reason. The Crew could not arrive from an other City.
A week earlier my daughter had to be flown by Air Medivac in the middle of the night for Brain surgery.
She barely survived the surgery and the return flight had to be as smooth as possible.
She had to wait at the Airport for an additional 3 hour among a cabal of rude passengers. As sick as she was, she never complained, She has fought Cancer for 14 years and now it ihas Mastesiced in many parts of her body!
Compare that to this rudeless self centered foreigner so called crooked DOCTOR!!! He now is getting ritch for being a disobedient …….?
The Airline never offered as much as an Apology, even after they let her wait to get off the plane until the verry last. The cleaning crew was already cleaning the plane!
I wish all four bumped passengers had banded together and refused to leave. What would United Beknighted have done? The customers come FIRST in any business or you go out of business. Chicago and Louisville are 4 hours apart by car, they could have driven their spoiled employees to Louisville or gotten other employees to that duty station.
The passenger they bloodied is clearly what LEOs call an EDP, emotionally disturbed person, with a prior, but that has nada to do with using brute force to kick him off a plane already boarded and ready to take off.
#BoycottUnited
PatriotForever, great analogy. Perfect. I’m going to steal it 😉
And since the flight was NOT actually overbooked, United could be in legal jeopardy as well as the civil suit.
World.
A) NO one asked? Yes they did, they were told the seats were needed for staff for an EARLY morning flight. Over 13 hrs away. THEY could have rented a damn small coach to drive them down SLEEPING during that time.
B) NO airline should have the right to DEMAND anyone eave a plane when there is NO LEGAL reasoning for it (say the person is being drunk and belligerent or making threats) otherwise if they CAN do that, the can remove anyone for any reason they bloody like. So much for being a paying customer. More like we are a paying butt wipe…
C) Sorry to hear about your daughter, but that has NO BEARING on what this airline did to deserve this backlash from customers.. NO bearing…
If this passenger has degrees as a doctor-he has intelligence! Therefore when authorities ask you to do anything-stand up- what is your question-why can you not change or give up your seat- he should have simply explained his reasons! To NOT cooperate and fight removal is the same old story learned from Obama and his support of all of the resisting to the police all over America during “O’s” term in office!
Why do you think he should have to give up the seat he had paid for and that he had been allowed to sit in by United boarding personnel?
He did explain his reasons. He told them he was a doctor and he had to be at his destination to see patients.
The obvious solution to preventing this problem was to increase the offer until another passenger was willing to give up a seat. A very few people can’t seem to see that as the right thing to have done but I bet you that United and Mr. Munoz see it now.
Look into this, so called, DRS past to see what a piece of **** he really is! His spoiled BRAT behavior is consistent with his past, totally!! Look at the FACTS before you come down on this BRATS side!!
His past is not the issue here and has absolutely no bearing on the case at hand.
How clear is your past jim123? And what in hell does his past have to do with the present? United violated all of the FEDERAL rules involved in this and the flight wasn’t overbooked, until the aircrew (on standby- waiting for an AVAILABLE flight) arrived. This **** all started for the convenience of the airline and for no other reason. When he said “NO”, negotiations should have started, not removal by force. United entered into a CONTRACT and cemented that CONTRACT with the acceptance of this customer’s money. He wasn’t unruly until he was Violated
Although this calls for common sense and reason:
You go to a restaurant, where you have had reservations for a week. They walk you to your seat, take your coats and give you menus. Your Waiter takes your order and you are sitting, enjoying a glass of wine, when the Manager comes up and states: Please vacate your seat.
Please get up, you have randomly been picked to exit the table as we need it for our employees.
Your response would be?
WHAT THE HELL!!!!
But here you are a self righteous, entitled elitist to make the statement you did.
I pray both scenarios happen to you so that perhaps compassion and understanding permeate your tiny brain.
Outfrikken standing analogy there Patriot.. I’ve been in a few restaurants where i have been asked to move. BUT it was more of the “you got seated here, but this is a booth for more than just one person, would you be willing to move to the bar area”..
And with the cost some of those pricier high fluttin restaurants CHARGE for reservations, i ain’t getting up except for a damn EMERGENCY!
Unless it’s a dire emergency, if I can’t get there by driving, I simply won’t go. I will NOT subject myself to the abusive treatment of any airline. From standing in line forever, to x-ray or grope searches, to finally getting “bumped” off a flight that I had RESERVED seats on. If I have a dire emergency, or can’t get there by driving, I will charter a plane.
I am the same way (other than the whole chartering a plane part). Since i got back stateside in 2007, if i need to go somewhere i DRIVE.. Even if that means i need to take 3-4 extra days of leave to do so…
This Munoz is an idiot. First he apologizes, then he backs his employees, then he reverses himself and apologizes again. What a dunce! As for what they did to this man….it is unconscionable. I believe in following orders given by law enforcement, but these men were airport security. They are NOT the police or the FBI. As for United, they did not even follow their own policy, which states that if no volunteers come forward to give up their seats, the airline CANNOT pick someone at random, which they did in this case. They are supposed to go to the last individuals who checked in for the flight. Last in, first out. Also, one part of the story no one is reporting is that the reason this man was kicked off the flight was to make room for United staff members who showed up at the gate at the last moment.
The airline industry has been treating their passengers with disdain and disrespect for the last 30 years. Frankly, I am delighted someone stood up to these bullies. I hope he sues their pants off and comes away with millions. As to the rest of the flying public, take note. If they try this on you, resist and someone is certain to record it on video. You, too, can become a millionaire at the airline’s expense.
Munoz needs to step down, resign and fade away to failed obscurity. The officer who injured the doctor should be locked up in prison where he can make new friends from day one.
I hope all of you taking pleasure in DEMONISING the Airlines about this incident will at least find out all the facts first!!! The Airlines have to Transfer employees where needed due to change in weather or other emergencys. This happened in the last minute sometimes.
The other 3 passengers vacated their seats without a problem!!! They we’re royally compensated.
This Foreigner so called Drug pusher Doctor rebelled knowing very well he could get Millions!
To ALL of you Bleeding Heart sympathizer try to run an Airline just for a few days and put up with all the rude Idiots. Maybe you learn something.
The Imbecile CEO of UNITED should be Booted out Immediately!!!
This , so called, DR is a Belligerent BRAT who made things as difficult as possible! Wonder if he had a , so called. patient at home who was in need of a fix of drugs from this, so called DR! Look into this, so called, DR’S record and past!! You can see what he is after more $$$$$, so WE will have to pay more to fly now, while this BRAT makes a fortune!
I’m tired of hearing that this flight was over booked. It wasn’t. Everyone who bought a ticket had a seat. This was 4 United employees who needed to get to Louisville for another flight.
United offered $800 to give up their seat but the flight offered was the next day. They should have contracted with another airline for the seats for either the passengers bumped or actually their own employees. Surely they weren’t the only ones flying to Louisville.
They should have contracted with another airline for the seats for either the passengers bumped or actually their own employees.
Excellent point.
If I were an attorney I would live for the day I got a case like this.
And the man’s past has nothing to do with this story and would be inadmissable in court. It’s not relevant.
What i wanna know, is WHY was it left to the “last minute” to fly them down? Why couldn’t they have been BUSSED down to Louisville (an 6 hr maybe 8 hr trip)??
PRAISE GOD! Doctor, do to them, what they did to you and with no thought of remorse. Screw them to the wall financially and make certain that Munoz resigns, as part of the DEAL.
His comments stating “We have a legal right, he was disruptive, and ultimately: trying to do a character assassination on you” is all brought up in your lawsuit.
In addition go after the reporter and the MSM, who tried to support UA by revealing your past, which had zero to do with the present.
. Amen to you doctor.
not my problem that an airline has to fly its crews around because of federal regs, I BOUGHT a ticket, most esp. I am IN MY PAID FOR SEAT, let them find another way to get their crew to Louisville or anywhere else. Ever since 9/11 the airlines are run like the Gestapo. What used to be a tolerable way to get somewhere fast has become an almost intolerable journey into traveler’s hell. If you so much as intimate that one of the flight attendants actually provide you with service for your 4 or 5 hundred dollar ticket to fly 500 miles, you get reminded that they are in charge. You have to follow the rules, but so should they. Most especially, find a way to get your flying free staff from one place to another without inconveniencing your paying customers,
Maybe they could have put those four employees, who evidently count more with United than the paying customers, on Munoz’s private jet.
For those self-righteous morons posting negativity about the Doctor, try this. Granted it takes common sense and reason, so it could be in vain:
You go to a restaurant, where you have had reservations and plans made for over a week.
They greet you, walk you to your seat, take your coat and give you a menu.
Your waiter then takes your order and you are sitting, enjoying a glass of wine, when the Manager comes up and states:
“Please vacate your seat.”
“Please get up, you have been randomly picked to exit the table, as we need it for our employees.
Your response would be?
What The Hell!
But here you are self righteous, entitled elitists who make the statement you did.
I pray both scenarios happen to you, so that perhaps compassion and understanding permeate your tiny brain.
An other inconceivable answer! How can one compare a Restaurant with an AIRLINE ??? Millions of lives depend on the Safety of the Airlines and DILLIGENCE of the EMPLOYEES.
Maybe some of these Arrogant , ****** people could be more polite to the Employees and make everyone’s travel more pleasant.
The Airlines have to obey the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT rules too….
Try to do without Airtravel for a WHILE!!!!!
Air travel is to the point they will have to drag me on to the airplane. I don’t know how they are able to make those seats so hard. A long flight is torture.
This will be a case that will play on the emotions of the jury. “legally” the airline was within it’s authority and “legally” overbooking is allowed. The question I have is why is overbooking allowed in the first place? Perhaps the airlines money has too much influence on our politicians?
Supposedly, airlines (and cruise liners) are allowed to overbook for their “trips” cause it is so pricey to travel due to all the fees, taxes and regulations, that if they didn’t overbook, airline prices wold be so outrageous that only the rich would be flying…
BUT I call BS on that excuse…
The company would have come out of this with a better reputation and far less loss of revenue if it had simply chartered a small plane to take the flight crew to its destination rather than disrupt the company’s own paying passengers.
Pure idiocy for the management of the company.
chartered a small plane to take the flight crew to its destination
How about they “re-accomodate” them instead of the paying customers already on the plane and waiting to depart? Like put them aboard Munoz’s cushy private jet?
Both parties in this debacle are reprehensible. The airline may have been within its legal “rights” to kick a random passenger off its aircraft to make room for its own employees (and remember, this flight wasn’t overbooked), but if so, they shouldn’t have such a policy in the first place. When they sell a seat, they should honor the sale, or else both they and their product become untrustworthy. They could easily have offered greater incentives for volunteers instead. And when a customer who has purchased merchandise (in this case, a seat on a plane) refuses to give it up, he should not be subjected to physical force — not even a gentle shove or having the merchandise yanked away from him.
The “doctor” in this case is a convicted felon and a deplorable person who may indeed have lied about having patients waiting for him and may indeed have shouted in anger at being told to leave the plane. However, he should not have been subjected to force, and the airline is going to pay for its actions by being sued by a crook and a charlatan, both well versed in soaking people for money.
A plague o’ both their houses, as Mercutio once said.
What UAL did to DAO they can do to you. And UR background (skeletons in the closet) too will become public knowledge . So, all of UR blue sky and Dao’s criminal past have nothing to do with UAL and airport security’s actions. (Airport security should be named in the law suit and for good reason) Additionally, that computer selection process is suspect on multiple levels.
I have been on similar flights and given up seats for far more than was offered to Dao. As I understand it UAL can go much higher than $800 (possibly as high as $1300) and I have seen first class seating on a flight anywhere in the USA also offered.
This Gestapo like action Between UAL and Airport security is nothing less than FRIGHTENING should have never taken place. Blame belongs on poor management, leadership and a mean spirited customer service attitude , not the individual who someday in future may be U . Best regards,
It would be nice if the Airlines could also control the Weather: Wind, Snow, Hurricanes, Tornados so they could fly without delay !!!!
Maybe you will not enjoy so much when your next Ticket price goes up! The Criminal foreign Doctor and his Lawyer will enjoy their loot!