Party chair calls out Democrats after Volusia County GOP headquarters hit with gunfire

At least four shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party headquarters in Florida sometime late Sunday or early Monday, shattering a front window and piercing a “Trump: Make America Great Again” sign.
South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham said Monday his agency is investigating the shooting at the Nova Fountain Business Park in Daytona Beach as an incidence of vandalism. No one was inside the GOP headquarters when the shots were fired, and nobody was hurt.
“At this point we can confirm that at least four rounds were fired into the building,” Capt. Cheatham said, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. “The bullets entered low and then went high inside the office making us think they were fired from a car, but it’s something we are looking at.”
Volusia County Republican chair talks about someone shooting the Republican HQ office #breaking pic.twitter.com/QuAEAVZsCA
— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 29, 2018
Volunteers showed The News-Journal several bullet holes in the walls and ceiling, according to a video published by the outlet.
The party’s chairman, Tony Ledbetter, blamed Democrats for the vandalism.
“I’m looking at the busted window that some nice Democrat did,” he said. “Republicans don’t have any beef about what we are doing, it’s the Democrats.”
He added that the party headquarters is in “a small strip center and no other business was vandalized, so it was obviously politically motivated.”
Gov. Rick Scott responded to the incident by condemning “violence of any kind.”
Glad everyone at the Volusia County Republican headquarters is okay and that no one was inside when the shooting happened. Violence of any kind does not belong in our state and I appreciate law enforcement’s quick response to keep these Floridians safe. https://t.co/s2L2p6xtbN
— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 29, 2018
Footage shown by by WFTV showed a shattered front window at the party headquarters and two relatively clean bullet holes through a pro-Trump sign and an Uncle Sam sign plastered on two other front windows.
South Daytona PD will be doing extra patrols around the Democratic & Republican Headquarters after the shooting today. PD says it appears the shots may have been fired from a handgun inside a vehicle pic.twitter.com/l2L4Joo7Se
— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 29, 2018
Police said they have no suspects and no witnesses to the crime, but are waiting to see if any nearby businesses caught it on surveillance.
Meanwhile, increased police patrols have been ordered near the headquarters, The News-Journal reported.
How come we don’t hear of Democrat Party headquarters being shot up, or Democrat candidates speeches being interrupted by rabid madcow Republicans foaming at the mouth? Because the things Trump says is not inspiring Conservatives to engage in violence, now media defined as any white person of opinion as a White Nationalist, but the Trump truth deranged whacko Liberals on the fringe of insanity, whom Trump and his workable policies has awakened to the reality that their imaginary dream world of a Socialist utopia is an unworkable fantasy, and all they were taught to believe in, and live for is a lie. Just how do you win the votes of the white majority by describing them as White Nationalist Nazi’s? Just how stupid can one Political party get? WE THE PEOPLE do not vote for people who insult us. Just watch them again go down the Democrat yellow brick road on their broomsticks that get burned in elections while their candidates get soaked and melt like their nominated wicked witch of the west did in 2016 when a THE HOUSE dropped on her, also portrayed by fake news media as 10 polling points ahead the day before the election.
cnn is looking to purchase an RPG launcher and a few rounds to use on democ….
No, scratch that,…
cnn is now building pretend bombs to hand deliver to democrat offices around the country.
They create news, why not create bombs?
the recent ‘bombs’…
They DID NOT go through the postal system.
They were shipped from one CNN office, to the nearest CNN office, to be HAND CARRIED by a ‘journalist’ into the intended destination WITH THE FULL KNOWLEDGE AND CONSENT of the intended ‘victim’, as well designed to be NO DANGER to anybody.
FAKE BOMBS TO MAKE FAKE NEWS!
To paraphrase the joyous newly freed Munchkins;
The wind began to switch, THE HOUSE to pitch, and suddenly the democrats became unhitched, and then their witch, to satisfy an itch, went flying on her broomstick to thumb an election hitch. Oh what happened then was rich.
Then Trump began his pitch, and pitched her into a stitch, and landed on the wicked witch, then threw her in the ditch, which was not a healthy situation for, the wicked witch. Let the joyous news be spread, the wicked old witch at last is dead. ( Hard to avoid the temptation to use the rhyming “B” word.)
We will hold THE HOUSE, not drop THE HOUSE this time, and the truth will be the bombs we drop to keep it, a weapon more powerful than any media or amount of Soros money. Free people don’t vote fallen witches back in as Speakers, let alone as President.
Has CNN denied responsibility for the shooting?
No, but They our creating more Jobs.
The Liberal Democrats, the political party of HATE and DESTRUCTION!
we can not win with the current news news media in america because of instant news and fake down right lying news and most of the unwashed masses have no clue on what the truth is.
How is it that we aren’t hearing the press reporting that Obama’s recent speeches and the language used by the likes of Pelosi, Waters, Sharpton, and countless other Democrats is the CAUSE of this violence? The press has no problem blaming Pres. Trump for the shooting at the synagogue or other acts of violence in this country.