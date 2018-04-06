Parkland student says Clarence Thomas assured him 2nd Amendment safe

A survivor of the Parkland school shooting said he was assured by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday night that the Second Amendment is safe.
Kyle Kashuv, who’s been snubbed by other Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students because of his support for gun rights and appearances on Fox News Channel tweeted a picture of himself with Justice Thomas.
“An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won’t be touched,” Mr. Kashuv tweeted.
An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won't be touched. pic.twitter.com/8Eyx7YE0zT
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018
A former colleague of Justice Thomas, retired Justice John Paul Stevens, called recently for the repeal of the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms. Justice Stevens wrote the dissent in the Heller case, where the majority held explicitly for the first time that the Amendment protects an individual right against government regulation.
Mr. Kashuv also tweeted a photo of himself and former Sen. Rick Santorum at the same Washington event, saying it was “an honor learning CPR from @RickSantorum! #BePrepared”
An honor learning CPR from @RickSantorum! #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/xtREpmKlhY
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018
Mr. Santorum raised some liberal eyebrows last month by saying on a CNN appearance that, rather than walking out of class and going on political marches, students should do more practical things to save lives, citing learning CPR as one such move.
Kyle Kashuv, good for you standing up against all of the liberal loons. It takes alot of courage to do what you are doing at your age. You, Kyle, have a man’s brain and can be proud of yourself. Most people your age are like sheep. These sheep / airheads will blindly follow anyone. In essence, they are the “useful idiots”, that Vladimir Lenin talked about. God Bless you, Kyle!
I wonder how soon it will be, before we see reports of him being harassed by his ‘school mates’ or even teachers, for daring to NOT GO with the liberals agenda?
Sorry Justice Thomas — I must have a dissenting opinion of your opinion.
The LEFT has mobilized these teenage mush brains. They do NOT know how the real world works! They can VOTE at 18, which means they WILL have an effect on who gets into office at the local, State and Federal level — they will write laws!
We CANNOT let our guard down for a moment, even if Justice Thomas feels confident <- oops, did I just use a trigger word — FEELS. The LEFT is constantly attacking and making advances…
I would feel considerably more confident it would remain intact if anytime some state or local jurisdiction were to get quashed when trying to enact any sort of restriction.
Oh, let's make your easily removable clip very difficult to remove
Oh, you don't need that 30 round clip —
Oh, we don't believe in guns, so we are going to ban gun shows
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/03/04/gun-show-ban-proposed-for-santa-clara-county-fairgrounds/
Check out Greensboro City Council (fresh ink)
Oh, you can only buy one handgun per month after you pass the firearms safety check. Personally, I feel people should be trained how to handle/use it properly, but it should not be a requirement for possession.
Oh, if you do not register your already purchased gun , then you will be convicted of a felony, then you will no longer have the right to keep ANY of your guns
Little steps over a long period of time so they do not think we notice — Guess what. WE NOTICE!
Heck, iirc 12 states are looking to LOWER THe voting age to 17, and CA is thinking of lowering it to 16. so i agree, i am NOT as confident as Thomas is in the sanctity of our constitution standing up to this latest attack from the left..