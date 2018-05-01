Parkland shooting victim files wrongful death lawsuit against school resource officer

Andrew Pollack with Meadow, who was killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former Broward Sheriff Deputy Scot Peterson, gunman Nikolas Cruz and several others.

Peterson, who was the Parkland school’s resource officer at the time of the Feb.14 attack, has come under immense public criticism for failing to enter the building while the shooting was taking place.

Pollack’s suit, filed in Broward Circuit Court on Monday, also listed as defendants the estate of Lynda Cruz, James Snead, Kimberly Snead, Henderson Behavioral Health, Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health INC, and South County Mental Health Center, INC.

The wrongful death lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages and a trial by jury.

“I’m not interested in any money,” said Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed. “I just want to expose what a coward [Peterson] was and that he could’ve saved everybody on the third floor. I don’t want him to go anywhere in the country and not have people recognize what a coward he is.”

Peterson, a 33-year law enforcement veteran, resigned from the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23 after video footage showed he never entered the building after the gunman opened fire inside. Sheriff Scott Israel condemned Peterson’s inaction, saying the resource officer should have “went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”

President Trump also called Peterson a coward who “certainly did a poor job.”

The lawsuit, filed by attorney David W. Brill, details Peterson’s inaction from the moment Cruz stepped into the building, stating that Peterson was the only person armed and trained to deal with an active shooter.

“Instead of actually entering the building as he should have, Peterson positioned himself out of harm’s way, though within earshot of the Nikolaz Cruz carnage,” the lawsuit states.

