Parkland shooting survivor slams media for ‘politicizing this tragedy’

An 18-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who survived last week’s mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people, said the liberal media are politicizing the tragedy to promote a pro-gun control agenda.
“I wholeheartedly believe that the media is politicizing this tragedy,” Brandon Minoff, who was previously interviewed by CNN and MSNBC, told Fox News. “It seems that gun control laws is the major topic of conversation rather than focusing on the bigger issue of 17 innocent lives being taken at the hands of another human.”
Mr. Minoff said there are students at his school in Parkland, Florida, that support both sides of the gun-control debate, but that the students pushing for stricter laws are the ones receiving the most media attention.
“I know many people who are pro-gun and others who support gun control but it seems that the media is specifically targeting those in support of gun control to make it seem as if they are the majority, and the liberal news outlets are the ones that seem to make the bigger effort to speak to these people, and I’m talking from experience,” he said.
Mr. Minoff criticized left-leaning media outlets like CNN and MSNBC for trying to “brainwash” the public into thinking gun control is a necessity.
“After getting home Wednesday night, three hours after the shooting took place, sitting on the couch and putting on the news, it pained me to hear conversations of gun control laws as I had just luckily escaped one of the deadliest school shootings in US history,” he told Fox News.
“And all day Thursday, CNN was interviewing gun experts and specialists to brainwash the audience that gun control is a necessity,” he said. “They even have an army of my classmates trying to persuade other students that guns are unnecessary and should be illegal.”
Mr. Minoff said he supports some gun buying regulations, such as age restrictions and more extensive background checks that include police reports.
“I would also talk about the importance of arming security guards and other trained individuals in schools,” he said. “The only armed person in the school, the SRO, was reportedly nowhere to be found during the time of the attack and it shows in the fact that Cruz managed to vacate the school unscathed.”
Mr. Minoff made similar comments the same day of the shooting during his interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams, who asked what he would do if he was “an adult in a decision-making position.”
“Gun-wise, I don’t think there’s any way to prevent it,” Mr. Minoff responded. “You outlaw guns, just creates higher demand for it.”
“I think it has to do with mental health, though,” he said. “If he’s been expelled three different times, from three different schools, I think he should be helped out.”
Nikolas Cruz, 19, faces 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Valentine’s Day shooting.
An astute young man. Sad that his positions are either vilified or outright ignored.
The new administration, giving conservative the courage to speak out !
Brandon Minoff was spot on. The perpetrator should never have been allowed to have a gun. The FBI once again dropped the ball as they did with Major Hassan at Fort Hood, the Boston Marathon bombing, the shooting in Orlando. Also, the local Police Department Chief was making up excuses for his Department in this Florida shooting. The Police Department was called out to the perpetrators house 39 times since 2010 and they did nothing.
18. Wow. Very mature for his age.., I, now, have serious hope for the future of America.., Thank you young man for your level-headedness/honesty/ bravery. President one day?
I’ll bet you that he has 2 good parents to guide him. That’s the AMERICA that I know>>
CNN and Youtube and facebook are manipulating their own agendas and the people are being played.
“The only armed person in the school, the SRO, was reportedly nowhere to be found during the time of the attack”,,,so who was this, the janitor, Girl’s gymnastic coach??,,, and why was he/she not interviewed and identified to tell us who hired them and what was their training and background, and why MIA when needed??? Guns don’t kill, people do, or people entrusted with guns to defend the kids who go hide in lockers, instead of riding to the sound of the guns. Just what does a government employee have to screw up or get killed in order to warrant a firing? ,,,,Crickets!
Biased media only reports on what pushes their agenda and this young man knows it. So his opinion will be ignored by those who are trying to control the information provided to the public.
Biased msm controlling the narrative!
Liberals in politics and the media are mentally unstable. They defend the slaughter of unborn children. They want to legalize drugs which kill our children. They want to release violent criminals and coddle terrorists who kill our children. They don’t want to institutionalize mentally ill people who show anti-social and violent behavior, and end up killing our children. Yet, they want to disarm parents and people of good will who want to protect our children.
Trump is right. Arm the teachers, coaches, principals and school security guards to the hilt. Get those who make anti-social threats out of the public schools and into institutions.
Are there too many of the far left in the public school system to institute this policy? Open up School Choice all the way and get our kids out of these liberal-run, dangerous environments. Gun violence is only part of the danger. Molestation, drugs, bullying, anti-Christian bias and junk science (evolution), sex education which advocates sex outside of heterosexual marriage are all hurting our public school kids.
So the day after all guns were confiscated 50 students were killed in their school bus by a pressure cooker bomb! Please praise all the actors and particularly gorgeous George and Oprah, along with the rest of Hollywood for misleading the students and the world that guns was the reason for all the killings! This has been the drum beat of the left for years, particularly pushed be the left media! Unfortunately it’s always been the sick, deranged and haters of the world and students missed the opportunity to force a real and comprehensive study to identify the reasons and the truth behind this trend in the US and to stop it! The left, backed by the above brainless communities are more interested in Winning the next elections then keep people safe!! The students, primed by the leftist drums have become bold and demand immediate response and one said “Either you are with us or you are against us! Wow this sudden power has gone to their heads! As I indicated above guns are not the problem nor the other means! Parents should have cooler heads and guide their children to best results!
I just have a few questions that I would like someone to answer; (1) How many gun laws did the 19 year old violate in the shootings at the school? (2) If more laws are made to restrict or rewrite the “Bill of Rights” & “The Constitution” and shootings still happen, what will be tried next? (3) Why does the news media and politicians always blame guns? (4) More people are killed by automobiles in a month then are killed by guns in a year but why are automobiles not demonized? I had guns as a teenager for hunting never shot anyone. I spent 22 years in the U.S. Army and have never shot anyone. It is not the gun, the automobile, the knife, the baseball bat, the iron pipe or any other object that kills people it is people that kill people. (5) Do we outlaw people and make them illegal. One other thought, forceps, scalpels and vacuum suction devices and other items are used daily to kill 4,000 to 5,000 unborn humans (future students) every day in America alone and I do not hear most politicians, judges or the news media trying to rid society of these devices.
Do they still read Animal farm, Brave New World and 1984? Are the history books accurate? Very few go to church. Look what’s up with the Boy Scouts. They play violent electronic games. The schools are where they are taught or indoctrinated, often medicated. How was this young man allowed to think independently? It gives me hope that the bias is as transparent as it seems to an old guy?
I wouldn’t make a deal with Cruz punk. I would tell him their wiring up Old Sparky for a special guest and your going to get a fair trial and then the deal is two choices, Regular or Extra Crispy. I heard Minoff in another interview talking about 4 students they call the fantastic 4 that the media keeps running out in front of everyone. They come from hardcore gun grabbing Democrat families, take acting classes, have been highly coached and trained in all the talking points. Maybe we need some 1st. Amendment Control over a Ghoulish Predatory Propaganda Machine that poses as holier than thou news media. The propaganda Ghouls that take advantage of grieving kids to gain points for their Socialist Gun Control masters, that spread vile lies about anyone who does not hold their Socialist views and have hounded and brow beat some people to the point they have ended their lives in a shame created by the propaganda machine of the left wing socialists. I can guarantee you straight up young Mr. Minoff will never be allowed to state his case on ABC, NBC, CBS, or CNN.
The waiting time for one to receive a weapon needs to be 20 days. There needs to be a database of those buying guns, so that when a person all of a sudden starts buying inordinate amounts of guns and or ammo, it will alert the other gun shops that there is a over purchase going on. There should also be a thorough background check on those wishing to purchase guns, back to their infancy, as many begin their disturbing behavior at a very young age.
Those who wish to purchase a gun should take a fire arms proficiency course, and apply for a carry permit before purchasing a gun. The reason being, another background check is done on a applicant, so they actually need to pass two screenings.
The hoopla about gun control, is just a attempt by the left to disarm the public, I believe, so that we will have no means of defense against a rogue Government. That, however, also removes Citizens rights to defend themselves, and theirs against the ever increasing EVIL people who want to have it all in their favor. A disarmed Citizen is a defenseless Citizen for themselves, and possibly others in different circumstances, such as School shooting, and other mass shootings. Armed Law Abiding Citizens are a protection, not a threat.
Smart young man. Too bad more of his fellow students aren’t as intelligent, logical, and able to understand this multifaceted problem.