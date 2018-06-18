Parkland deputy’s lawyers say he wasn’t legally required to stop massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ Many have called him a coward, but former sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson had no legal duty to stop the slaughter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his attorneys say.
Peterson took shelter rather than confront the killer, but he did not act with malice or bad faith, according to his attorneys, Michael Piper and Christopher Stearns of Fort Lauderdale. Therefore he can’t be held legally responsible for the deaths, they say in court documents.
Allegations against Peterson suggest only that he “opted for self-preservation over heroics,” the attorneys wrote.
The statements came in a motion seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Andrew Pollack, the father of 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the shooting.
Pollack sued Peterson on April 30 in Broward Circuit Court, accusing the former school resource officer of failing to do his duty.
While shooter Nikolas Cruz rampaged through the school on Feb. 14, security footage shows Peterson ducking between two pillars outside, avoiding gunfire. Sheriff Scott Israel said Peterson should have entered the building and confronted the killer. President Donald Trump, like Pollack, called Peterson a coward.
Peterson’s lawyers say police officers are responsible for injury only if the officer takes control of a situation and people are hurt as a result or if the officer creates risk.
A Florida statute gives immunity to officers for injury suffered as a result of what they do while on the job unless they acted in bad faith or exhibited “wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety, or property, ” the attorneys say.
They contend that Peterson, since he didn’t act at all, can’t be legally blamed.
Pollack’s lawyer, David Brill, said Peterson had a duty to save lives at the school as soon as he put on his badge.
“Aren’t you repulsed when you consider his conduct? Because I am and everyone I talk to is, and every law enforcement official I talk to is,” Brill said. “He had ample time to go in and save lives and he chose to cower while his 9 mm firearm lied imminent in his holster.”
Pollack said Peterson’s failure is recognized nationally.
“I really feel that we exposed him to everyone in the country, and we are going to keep exposing him,” Pollack said. “He hasn’t seen the last of (my lawyer) and myself.”
Peterson was suspended without pay after the shooting and later resigned from the sheriff’s office.
Peterson’s motion also takes issue with what his attorneys characterize as “venom and sarcasm” in Pollack’s lawsuit. The suit accused Peterson of “never once attempting to save a life, never once attempting to fire a single bullet at Nikolas Cruz. Rather, Peterson listened to the din of screams of teachers and students, many of whom were dead or dying, and the blasts of Cruz’s repeated gunfire.”
“Passion and emotion of any kind, whether it’s sympathy or anger or desire for catharsis, whatever it is, has no place in a legal analysis if someone is responsible for damages,” Piper said in an interview.
Pollack’s lawsuit also was filed against Kimberly and James Snead, who took Cruz in after his mother died; the estate of the Cruz’s mother; and two behavioral health centers, one of which treated Cruz for two years. Pollack is seeking a jury trial and damages.
___
(c)2018 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Are people legally required to perform the responsibilities of their jobs? Well, if they don’t, they can be terminated for cause. Employment law is clear on this. What were his duties and responsibilities? Surely, he was hired for a reason. Was it to hide and not take action? Doubtful. This is an example of where employers should be very specific on what their employees duties are and why they are working for the employer. If employees are not performing their jobs properly and if others are affected, the employer and employee may be liable.
Well in one way the lawyer is right, since the scotus ruled Iiirc back in the 90s, cops are NOT there to protect and serve..
Technically, he is correct. As with the case of any police officer, they are not obligated to protect any given individual.
https://www.nytimes.com/2005/06/28/politics/justices-rule-police-do-not-have-a-constitutional-duty-to-protect.html
This fact is carefully hidden by the media and gun control crowd who go to great lengths to convince the public that calling 911 as a crime is being committed will protect them.
So when what the hell is the point in HAVING COPS?? If they are not there to protect us, what IS THEIR purpose?
“he wasn’t legally required to stop massacre”
And this is the problem. The Authorities had no skin in the game so it was in their best interest not to intervene. They are cowards.
But put skin in the game and everything changes. Give the biggest coward a gun while he’s waiting there for the shooter to kick down the door and kill him. This coward will at least try to blast the shooter out of fear for his own life. It’s the nature of self-defense.
When people can defend themselves, crime goes down. But if you have a million uninterested cops armed to the teeth, crime goes up. They don’t have skin in the game.
Proof of this is the existence of certain areas overrun by gangs, where the cops simply won’t go. No amount of pleading on 911 will result in a squad car at your door. They gave up on you. It’s too dangerous for THEM, highly trained policemen. But they swear it’s perfectly safe for YOU to live there without a gun. You know you’ll only shoot someone in your own family by accident, right?
Funny how the gang thugs don’t keep accidentally shooting each other. Nor do the police. But you will because you’re that stupid I suppose. Whatever you need to hear to make you give up your only means of survival.
Its not illegal to be a coward. Just don’t sign up for a job that requires you not be one.
Whatever happened to “Serve and Protect the Public?” The jerk is a coward and the shysters are trying to cover things up. I hope he can’t even get a job as a shopping mall janitor!
I hope he drops gasping for air and clutching his heart in a mall somewhere and 17 people walk just walk on by.
AND the lawyer too…
That’s why I’m a CCW license holder!
Are lawyers required to do their job. How about a bricklayer, a teacher, a fireman. Lawyers are the lowest form of human.
90% of them i don’t even consider human.. THEY ARE lower than scum.
The idiots who are so eager to let the totalitarian politicians disarm them usually have no idea that police in the US have no legal obligation to protect individuals, no matter how serious a threat these individuals may face.
Parkland shooting was a good illustration of what may happen to any of us should we let the the totalitarians and their useful idiots disarm us.
Exactly right and it also exposes the lie you have to abandon your property because the government is ordering everyone to evacuate. They are under no obligation to risk their life for you, or your property, but they want you to believe they are so you leave and make their jobs easier
It is not only when seconds count and the police are minutes away, it is your life in danger and they do not need to risk theirs to save you
Truth is that unless we are tested none of us know how we will react to such a situation. That includes police and every armed citizen holder of a concealed carry license.
The security guard, sherrif’s deputy, may be thoroughly ashamed of himself and the destruction of his self-image. All of us would like to believe that we would act heroically, but the truth is that we don’t know.