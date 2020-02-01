Home » News

Pariah: Romney unwelcome at annual CPAC gathering

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:58 am February 1, 2020
3

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, looks grim as he takes the Senate subway. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CPAC doesn’t want Sen. Mitt Romney’s shadow darkening the door at its annual conference.

The Conservative Political Action Committee formally disinvited the Utah Republican from its high-profile conference next month, after he voted in favor of new witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Conservative Republican Sen. Mike Lee stuck up for his colleague from Utah.

Source is Washington Times.

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
7:58 am February 1, 2020 at 7:58 am

I wonder who he’ll blame for this… It just …COULDN’T… be his fault. With all due respect to Sen. Mike Lee… I strongly disagree… Ole’ Mitt acted out of spite for the President. It will be a long time before his judgment can be trusted again on any level.. if at all.

backpacker
backpacker
8:01 am February 1, 2020 at 8:01 am

Good old Mike Lee, who like Lou Dobbs stated, wants to pass a bill that brings in many more people on HB1 Visas, who will work a hundred hours a week, at lower wages, than Americans. Thus, like Lou Dobbs said, these companies will hire these foreigners, at the expense of American workers and this will also drive down the wages of American workers and force American workers into working ridiculous hours. With regard to Mitt, the New World Order TRAITOR, this carpet bagger should just join the DemoRAT TRAITOR to our Country Party. What is wrong with the stupid voters in Utah, that voted for this piece of garbage TRAITOR? The RINO voters (not those of us that are Conservatives) are no different than the liberal voters. The RINO voters, who vote for trash like Romney, are a mental disease, just like the liberals. The only people with common sense in every day life, in our society, are Conservatives.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:21 am February 1, 2020 at 8:21 am

Romney unwelcome at annual CPAC gathering“……..TeeHee 🙂

But look at the bright side, this dishonorable RINO is unwelcome to the Republicans and not really welcomed by the disgraceful Democrats.
Maybe the Mormons of Utah will see that he only serves himself and will not vote for this self-serving, self-righteous professional politician in the next election.

