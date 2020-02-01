Pariah: Romney unwelcome at annual CPAC gathering
CPAC doesn’t want Sen. Mitt Romney’s shadow darkening the door at its annual conference.
The Conservative Political Action Committee formally disinvited the Utah Republican from its high-profile conference next month, after he voted in favor of new witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial.
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
Conservative Republican Sen. Mike Lee stuck up for his colleague from Utah.
Mitt Romney is a good friend and an excellent Senator. We have disagreed about a lot in this trial. But he has my respect for the thoughtfulness, integrity, and guts he has shown throughout this process. Utah and the Senate are lucky to have him.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 31, 2020
Source is Washington Times.
I wonder who he’ll blame for this… It just …COULDN’T… be his fault. With all due respect to Sen. Mike Lee… I strongly disagree… Ole’ Mitt acted out of spite for the President. It will be a long time before his judgment can be trusted again on any level.. if at all.