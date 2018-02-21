Parents refuse female-to-male ‘transition’ for daughter, lose custody of teen

A Hamilton County, Ohio, judge took a transgender teen away from her parents on Friday because they refused to allow the 17-year-old to undergo hormone treatments as part of a female-to-male transition.
Judge Sylvia Sieve Hendon awarded custody of the teenager to her grandparents, who will be allowed to make medical decisions for the minor and legally change her name.
The parents objected to the transition procedures because of their religious beliefs and refused to call their daughter by her chosen, male name, court records show.
“It is unfortunate that this case required resolution by the Court as the family would have been best served if this could have been settled within the family after all parties had ample exposure to the reality of the fact that the child truly may be gender-nonconforming and has a legitimate right to pursue life with a different gender identity than the one assigned at birth,” Judge Hendon wrote in her decision.
The custody battle lasted more than a year and included interventions by the Hamilton Country Department of Jobs and Family Services and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where the child is being treated.
The parents ultimately agreed to let the minor reside with her grandparents for the remaining months of her adolescence. The child’s grandparents will be allowed to pursue transition treatments recommended by the child’s doctors after a court-ordered independent psychiatric evaluation.
“Evidence was presented that the parents agree that the child should remain with the maternal grandparents and continue to attend the high school at which the child is excelling both academically and musically,” Judge Hendon wrote in the decision. “The child wishes to remain in the care of the grandparents. The grandparents are suitable caregivers and have demonstrated an ability to meet the child’s needs.”
According to the decision, the legal dispute began in February of 2017 when family services sought temporary custody of the child, alleging parental neglect and abuse.
Those allegations were dropped in subsequent adjudication, but the child was nonetheless placed in the temporary custody of family services and ordered to remain in residence with her grandparents.
Shortly after that, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital recommended the 17-year-old undergo hormone therapy at the hospital’s Transgender Health Clinic. The parents objected, citing their religious beliefs.
Family services then sought to terminate the temporary custody arrangement and grant full legal custody to the grandparents. Both grandparents filed petitions for full legal custody in December.
The parents initially sought treatment for their daughter’s anxiety and depression at the children’s hospital, where they were “legitimately surprised and confused” by the diagnosis of gender dysphoria, according to Friday’s decision. She had lived as a gender-confirming girl until 2016.
Although they objected to the transition treatments, the parents continued to pay for therapy sessions at the children’s hospital.
The parents also said their daughter had threatened to commit suicide if she were forced to return to their home. In medical records admitted during trial, however, the child’s doctors said she was not a suicide risk.
Judge Hendon concluded her decision with a plea for legislation that would give the juvenile court a “framework by which it could evaluate a minor petitioner’s right to consent to gender therapy.”
“What is clear from the testimony presented in this case and the increasing worldwide interest in transgender care is that there is a reasonable expectation that circumstances similar to the one at bar are likely to repeat themselves,” she wrote.
It is bad enough when a country grants the mentally confused ,imagined rights, nowhere mentioned in our Constitution, but when the mentally confused grow up to become judges in the land, it is soon game over for ANY country founded upon the concept of SELF-governance. So just who gets to pay for the hormone treatment,,,you guessed it, you the American taxpayer and forced Obama medical contributors. Another reason the Feds have no place getting involved in medicine, or federal judges into areas not given them in the Constitution. I have no problem with 18 year olds upon coming of age defining who and what they are, so long as THEY not WE THE PEOPLE, get to pay the medical expenses and suffer the financial consequences of THEIR mental aberrations. There IS a 2nd amendment guaranteeing the parent’s rights to religiously believe what they choose. I don’t recall any mention of a Constitutional right to get a sex change or ANY medical procedure that some other SANE person is forced to pay for. The only thing this mentally confused judge got right was the part “the family would have been best served if this could have been settled within the family.” And PAID FOR BY THE FAMILY. Thank you Obama for one more nation killing FUNdeMENTAL promised change.
On a world filled with the question WHY, we have seen our parental rights taken from us. We have no way to make our Children behave, as we can no longer use any means of getting them to follow a path to a wholesome adulthood. Our rights as parents have been completely removed, except for the use of words which are as useless on them, as my father used to say, as teats on a bore hog. The Children of today, as, inluminatuo phrased, are pawns of a Government which has been completely Transformed, by the late Barrack Hussein Nobama, into a world of wrong being called right, and right being called wrong. Is it any wonder things like this school shooting take place?. We cannot raise our Children with the values we were taught when we were kids. They are protected, to a fault, from parental guidance, as their little feelings could be hurt, if they received any form of punishment for their disobedience. A good old fashioned spanking never hurt anyone, they have no clue what that is, or how it is needed, to give them a true chance in the society of today. As the saying goes, we now have to lay in the bed our Society has made, like it or not, right or not. A new world of insanity is our new order thanks to those who believe Children have all the rights, and the parents none.
Family matter judge Sylvia Sieve Hendon, you were correct with that assessment. So why in Hades did you intervene? You have a religious view which you stepped on and an underage teen who the parents rights should preside until the daughter gets out of the house and can do what she wants. End of story.
The court and grandparents enabling a mental disorder. If she thought she was Napoleon would the judge order them to purchase a white horse and tricorn hat?
nuadha, You hit the nail on the head. Judge Sylvia Sieve Hendon is an airhead. The state taking all rights away from the parents. What a disgrace!
Judge should resign. She is not a judge. She thinks she is God. I’m sorry AMERICA for this type of judges. We are heading to hell. Lets all pray for AMERICA!
Well in this case it was the Self-Crowning Judge who thought she was Napoleon, who like Napoleon, grabbed the Crown from the Religious Cardinals and Crowned himself as Emperor, where now it is the Liberal Judges who give themselves executive authority never granted to them in the Constitution.
Another judge making law. All of the studies show that transgendering is assurance that the person will regret the decision, be much more inclined to suicide, and not be productive in life. When this doesn’t work out, will she sue the judge in this case? As slow as law has become, this person will already be well on her way to becoming a maladjusted “male” before anyone could get a sane judge to rule on parental rights.
Looks like the next step of LBJ’s “great society” ! The society where govt. imposed upon blacks that they were to make the babies and govt. would make all the decisions regarding them. Now government via the illicit courts is telling everyone what is best for their children. Thanks to the schools, obama and all the mental cases within our government kids of today don’t even know what sex they are ? They are the sex they were born, if they think otherwise they are mentally ill and in danger of becoming an abomination in the eyes of the Lord.
Unless the ‘child’ is an emancipated minor, the parents continue to have full right and responsibility to make medical and spiritual decisions for the ‘child’ until the ‘child’ becomes a legal adult; at 18 years of age.
The judge is completely wrong and out of line, and should be removed from the bench.
Who is “anti-science” now? This girl isn’t “gender non-conforming” because there is no such thing. She’s female, and all available evidence proves it.
When the scientific evidence of “gender non-conformity” is discovered that doesn’t involve just “feelings”, we can revisit this. But in the meantime, we’re all just guys and gals.
This decision should be reversed per the fact that the Hospital has an obvious conflict of interest.
A judge with a mental disorder abetting a teenager with a mental disorder.
your children are property of the state.
Remember it takes a village of liberal idiots to raise and mess up your child.
What a bunch of liberal BS. The west is going the way of ancient Greece and Rome. We are repeating their sinking into the abys of debauchery and self gratification.
We are holding up the deviants of our culture and praising their conduct as being healthy and normal. We are also allowing the insane to victimize our confused young.
Before long the courts will be taking 3 yr old children away from parents because a teacher of doctor feels the kid needs Gender reassignment surgery.
Then let the state and the judge now be responsible for everything from here on out. Disgraceful!
Because of things my ex wife has done and things ex wives of friends I have come to the conclusion that Family courts and Child protective services have no interest in protecting and doing the right thing for children BEFORE they are permanently damaged. I have initiated a court action to get my young daughters from my ex. One of my 9 yr olds asked me a few months ago if her mother was a Prostitute or a ****! What is going on when a 9 yr old asks her dad that! My ex calls Child protective Services and 911 on me every few months and the results are the same – nothing wrong is going on in my home and all complaints to the cops and Child Protective Services about these false calls are ignored. I tried to file a provable abuse case with pictures and I was told there was no case and asked to leave!
There is very little money saving kids from being broken and a lot of money providing services for life for kids after they are broken.
What I find most disturbing is that the girl was depressed and suddenly a counselor convinced her she was non conforming. A depressed teenager, or anyone, can easily be pursuaded by a “professional” to believe what they are being told. I have no doubt that the girl will regret her decision and then not only have that to deal with but probably a broken relationship with her family. it is hard to imagine that teens can not overrule their parents on other rules like bedtime, curfew, eating habits, etc but can make this life changing, non reversible decision. It could happen to anyone. I would not approve of my child “transitioning” because my :religion” does not approve but because my parenting responsiblities do not approve.
A large percentage of those undergoing sex change therapy later regret doing so and it appears that half of them end up committing suicide. So does that sound like a good solution to their sexual identification problem? This girl’s parents are trying to save her life and that judge just sentenced her to what will probably be an early grave. Thanks judge, for your good intentions, but we all know what intentions like that lead to. Not a good place whatsoever!
From the article:
“….because they refused to allow the 17-year-old to undergo hormone treatments as part of a female-to-male transition.”
There is NO SUCH THING. It can’t be done. What it really is, is the enabling of a mental illness.
If someone wishes to pretend they are something which they are not, I can not stop them, but I’ll be d****d if a court, or anyone else will force me to accept their lies and delusions.
I absolutely agree.
“…a court-ordered independent psychiatric evaluation” concluded that SHE “may be gender-nonconforming”. No wonder the girl is confused! The parent’s views, centered on Christian principles, are discounted and the legal system prevails once again as a judge legislates from the bench. This is terrible!
Note that she was deemed NOT a suicide risk despite her threats. Teens know how to manipulate the legal system to have it work in their favor. A parent can’t even take away a teens telephone privileges without being charged with neglect. No right to control their behavior but totally responsible for the consequences.
I just have one question. Where is the loud absurd whiny voice of the Democrat Party shouting, “Separation of church and state!” The parents have a stated religious conviction preventing them from supporting this immoral behavior. According to cases, when it suited the Democrat mentality, this is clearly a case of the state overriding religious freedom.
“…the increasing worldwide interest in transgender care…”
A.K.A.
“There’s gold in them there hills”
Different America from the one I defended! Let me just suggest to those who might think “attempting” to TAKE my kids away, bak-in-tha-day, as some good idea because I was “parenting” them; then, as in the movie, “There Will Be Blood,” and much of it will not be mine!
Problem is that what these teens are seeing on television is being preached as that if they’re not happy being who they were born as, instead of dealing with the issue just discard the issue and change who you are thru hormones and surgery. In the mind of a 17 year old I’m sure it sounds as easy as baking a cake but once they undergo this type of procedure they are probably left far worse off than what they started with and the issue is only compounded. One thing is for certain though, certain judges are completely out of control and think that not only can they legislate from the bench but intervene in what should be a private family matter. The parents of this girl should hire an attorney and sue the crap out of that judge and make her liable for any future complications arising out of this girl’s medical/mental health issues. That way if these judges had to put their money where their legal opinions are then they wouldn’t play so fast and loose with their terrible decisions.
Hopefully, political action can remove this judge from the bench. I realize I don’t have all the information, but the thought that parents can force their 7-8 year olds to have the hormone treatment because they think it is a good idea, is just as heinous as a judge deciding what is right for a child. The difference being that no where should the religious beliefs be trampled by the American judicial system. Of course, I realize, that means I must accept that some fools in this country interpret that to mean that honor killings, genital mutilation, and terrorist bombings in the name of Theocracy should be allowed.
This is so horribly wrong, on so many levels, it would take a lengthy and detailed explanation, for which there isn’t room here. However, the general, inclusive observation and characterization of this case is that it personifies the extent to which our divided society has degraded and where jurists, robed in assumed righteousness, compassion, and “enlightenment,” defy and abrogate family rights, religious preferences, judicial restraint, and with stunning arrogance, engage in egregious overreach and violation of Constitutional principles. I do not expect the parents to appeal this outrageous decision, because by the time it gets to review, the child will have reached the age of majority, making moot the entire travesty.
This evil is going on all over so-called unbiased Secular Humanist Western Civilization. These evil values are legislated and normalized as law starting with Kindergarteners. Not only Democrats and Rino’s here have these rotten secular policies, but also the political parties of so-called unbiased Secular Humanist Western Civilization. Check out Citizen Go. Trump- Pence won the election, even though the so-called unbiased Secular Humanist news media was and is against them. People continue to elect good legislators to stamp out this evil indoctrination of our civilization, by rotten Democrat and Rino political policies. Children are malleable and trusting. They absorb any image that school teachers are legislated to place in front of them as normal behaviour.
We need to ban the government from our homes. They do not know what’s best for our children. Decisions about our kids are ours alone. Force the government out. Instigate and sign a petition to rid ourselves of this gross injustice. We all know LGBT is a lifestyle and/or fad, not a physical abnormality. Stop the Government now!
“Gender non-conforming.” Where did that come from? Does it mean that the birth certificate is actually a lie?
“Train up a child in the way he* should go, and when he* is old, he* will not depart from it.” (Prov. 22:6) Oops, I forgot, Solomon was not “enlightened”!
(* or she)