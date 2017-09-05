Parents pulling children out of school with transgender lessons in kindergarten

California’s Rocklin Academy has a long waiting list for admissions, but that isn’t stopping some parents from pulling their children out of the prestigious charter school after a kindergarten class was exposed to transgender “indoctrination” without parental notification.
Several families have pulled their children out of the Sacramento-area school since the end of the last academic year, when a male kindergartener was reintroduced to his class as a girl and two children’s books espousing transgender ideology were read to the class.
Karen England, executive director of the pro-family Capitol Resource Institute, has been working with Rocklin families to enact a policy that would require the school to notify parents before controversial matters are discussed in the classroom, but the school has resisted.
“There are overall 11 families that have pulled their kids out of that school,” Ms. England said. “A minimum of 11. There may be more — I just found out about another one today. A lot of parents are just finding out about this, so it’s just the beginning.”
Elizabeth Ashford, a spokeswoman for Rocklin Academy, confirmed that seven children officially have been unenrolled since the end of the last school year. She downplayed the matter, saying it is common for children to change schools for a variety of reasons.
“For context, there are 1,280 students at Rocklin Academy elementary, and there’s a long wait list to get in,” Ms. Ashford said in a statement. “So, [it’s] not a phenomenon.”
At the end of the last school year, a kindergarten teacher read her class two books espousing transgender ideology: “I am Jazz,” by the transgender reality TV star Jazz Jennings, and “Red: A Crayon’s Story,” about a blue crayon that identifies as a red crayon.
The books were read at the prompting of the parents of a male student in the class. At some point that day, the boy left the classroom to change into girls’ clothing, whereupon he was reintroduced to the class as a girl.
Parents found out about the incident only after their children came home from school and told them about it. Some parents reported that their children were upset by the demonstration and were afraid that they would turn into the opposite sex.
A school board meeting to discuss the matter is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Lost in the dispute between parents and officials at Rocklin Academy is whether to affirm the feelings of young children who express a desire to be the opposite sex.
A report published in The New Atlantis by a pair of Johns Hopkins researchers, biostatistician Lawrence S. Mayer and psychiatrist Paul R. McHugh, pointed to evidence that children “outgrow cross-gender identification” at a high rate.
A study conducted by Toronto therapist Kenneth Zucker, for instance, found that out of 25 girls who received therapy to treat feelings of gender incongruence, only three showed signs of gender identity disorder 30 years later.
Mr. Mayer and Dr. McHugh conclude that there is “little evidence that the phenomenon of transgender identity has a biological basis” or that it has “a high rate of persistence in children.”
Rocklin Academy is not the only school bypassing parents to teach children the progressive view of gender identity.
Rod Dreher, senior editor at The American Conservative, published several emails from a father who said he pulled two of his young daughters out of a public charter school in the District of Columbia after one of their teachers read “I am Jazz” to her class and held a discussion about gender identity.
When he wrote an email to the school’s principal asking for his children “to be exempt from any classroom discussions or instruction relating to the topics of gender identity, marital norms or sexuality,” the principal declined.
“The book used is one that is a respected text in honoring the diversity of our children,” the principal wrote. “It is a text that explains a real situation that many children face in self-acceptance, acceptance by others and being true to themselves. We feel the classroom is the appropriate place to share such messages.”
The father requested that the names of the school and principal be withheld because he didn’t want to start a public fight over the issue.
“We just want to raise awareness and encourage parents to ask their children direct questions about this kind of stuff,” he wrote. “If I hadn’t brought up this topic with my daughter, I would’ve never known what she was exposed to, nor would I have known that the school was systematically indoctrinating kids and doing so behind the backs of parents who had asked them to do otherwise.”
Nathan Herzog, dean of the school of education at William Jessup University, said respecting the rights of parents builds trust between parents and teachers and is essential to creating a “holistic educational experience” for children.
“Whether you agree or disagree, there should be a discussion of this topic in a class with very young children, there should be no disagreement that parents have a fundamental right to be involved in deciding whether such an issue should be presented to their children at such a young age,” Mr. Herzog said in an email.
Mr. Dreher said conservative parents “cannot afford to be ignorant” about what their children are being taught in school.
“Do you know what your child’s school’s policy is?” he wrote. “Do you know what your child’s teacher thinks about introducing gender ideology to little children? You had better.”
There should be no problem discussing these matters as long as parents agree. Who are these administrators and teachers who think their values and morals are better than the parents? This type of education at the grade levels is not called for, nor needed. That is why psychologist exist in the school system. Let them help those that want to talk about this. Telling children that this is normal, then they go home to hear that the parents do not believe this and that it is not normal, will really screw up the mind of a child that does not fully understand. Let’s get real department of indoctrination of education. These are our children and your job is to teach them about history, math, science, language of the land and prepare them for a future of taking care of themselves. They will learn the rest on their own and make decisions to be fiscally conservative and morally liberal if they so choose.
“There should be no problem discussing these matters as long as parents agree”
From a child psychology perspective, (not mine but professionals in the field) these matters SHOULD NEVER be discussed with children of that age unless they bring up the subject.
They lack the maturity to understand the topic, which will leave them with more questions than answers, which gives a feeling of uncertainty about the world around them and whether their view of it can be trusted.
So if they do bring up the topic, because they have a classmate who is gender confused, the focus needs to be on reassuring the children the world is still as they see it and they just need to know some see things differently, not try to explain transgender.
Which will cause more confusion
If teachers are going to discuss these topics with children because it needs to be addressed and they think they can do it without the parent’s involvement they had better get it right because if they harm a child physically or psychologically it is still child abuse and they don’t have a leg, legally, to stand on, after being so callous and careless.
The very fact one little girl wondered if she would turn into a boy shows they got it wrong, and are not qualified to address the matter
“prestigious charter school” from the article above. “Prestigious’ indoctrination communist school. This is what happens when one has left wing loons running schools. The kids no longer learn reading, writing, mathematics, science and history. That is why the Americans rank so low in education, compared to the rest of the civilized world.
If an ADULT wants to pretend they are the opposite sex of their born gender, FINE.
Just do NOT expect me to pretend along with them. NOT going to happen.
Gender dysphasia is a PSYCHOLOGICAL problem. “Trans-gender’ is a made up word.
It has NO basis in the real world. ALL of the Homo-sexual, lesbian, Gender dysphasia CRAP is an attempt by the left to undermine sexual norms and undermine American family values.
Confusing 4 or 5 year old IS CHILS ABUSE. Every parent needs to treat it as such.
Do NOT assume that your child is learning in “school” is the same things you learned.
The are NOT. They ARE being indoctrinated to accept sexual perversions as NORMAL.
The same thing that HAS already happened with homosexuality.
Just say’n
The fact that the lessons are transgender in nature isn’t the only issue; it’s that they are giving a non-scientific theory (that boys can actually be girls, and vice-versa) the imprimatur of being scientific. In other words, they are describing a clear falsehood as truth. And that is plenty of reason to put a stop to it.
If they had lessons which taught kids that unicorns were real and that they should keep their eyes peeled for one, that would be just as objectionable. This is so ironic, in that it’s the left that calls the right “unscientific” because they often deny climate change or macro evolution. But here they are telling a blatant lie to kids about human sexuality, and it’s fine?
“Whether you agree or disagree, there should be a discussion of this topic in a class with very young children, there should be no disagreement that parents have a fundamental right to be involved in deciding whether such an issue should be presented to their children at such a young age,”
The very fact that even needed to be said shows those who indoctrinate children don’t give a rip about what the parents think, and why those individuals should not even be around children, they really don’t care about the welfare and well being of children, but their own perverted views and do not want to be stopped from grooming them for their own objectives.
Any adult, introducing any sexual content, of any kind, to children so young have an ulterior motive, most likely pedophilia