Parents of Charlie Gard say it’s time to let their beautiful baby go

The father of critically ill child Charlie Gard says the infant will not make his first birthday in less than two weeks.
In an emotional statement outside of London’s High Court on Monday, Chris Gard said too much time has elapsed in court hearings as the couple fought to have permission to send the child to the United States for experimental medical treatment.
Chris Gard said it was time to let Charlie go and “be with the angels.”
The mother of ill baby Charlie Gard has told Britain’s High Court that they “only wanted to give him a chance of life.”
Hugging her husband Chris Gard and weeping, Connie Yates told the court on Monday that they had decided it was no longer in the best interests of their 11-month-old baby to pursue an experimental treatment in the U.S.
The parents withdrew their legal challenge on Monday.
The couple said they had wanted to give Charlie a real chance of getting better and that a “whole lot of time has been wasted.” Yates says she hoped that Charlie’s life would not be in vain.
The couple had been fighting for months for permission to take Charlie to the United States for medical treatment. But Great Ormond Street Hospital in had argued it would not help and may cause him pain.
A lawyer for the parents of critically ill Charlie Gard says the window during which the baby could have been helped by experimental treatment has closed.
Grant Armstrong says it is “worthy of a Greek tragedy” that Charlie’s parents must withdraw their appeal, just as they were about to present new evidence to a court.
He says delays in treating Charlie mean his condition is now so poor that treatment will not help. He says tests show that the baby has irreversible muscular damage.
Armstrong says the 11-month-old’s devastated parents now “wish to spend the maximum amount of time they have left with Charlie.” He says discussions will be held in private about when Charlie’s life-support will be switched off.
He says the parents “wish to treasure their remaining time with Charlie, however short that may be.”
My heart breaks for them. Perhaps if Charlie had been treated promptly, there would have been a different outcome. Parents know what is in the best interest of their child, not government bureaucrats and judges. Government cares about the bottom line, not the human patient. Do Americans really want government to make their health choices?
This is socialized medicine at it’s worst. Outrageous. UK delayed long enough for child’s health to deteriorate. This is unacceptable. They were determined to let this child die. They are a disgrace.
The VA KILLS OUR VETS DAILY. Their motto is delay, deny, until they die. So we do have socialized medicine is this country. So please everyone STAND UP AND MAKE THEM FIX VA!!!
And yet, even with all those facts on the #s of dead at the VA, all cause of delay after delay etc, LIBTARDS still want to force us to get socialized medicine… YOU Can’t fix their kind of stupid..
God bless this family. Due to the delay from the British High Court its too late for little Charlie. The British High Court has blood on it’s hands! May the Lord smite them for this.
I really believe if this had of been a non-white foreigner family they wouldn’t have denied him the medical care in the US!
You are absolutely right. UK has the death of the child on their hands, but with their health care practices, they don’t care. They WANTED this child to die and delayed until was too late to save him. God will take care of them. Same people who believe in partial birth abortion.
I wonder. Can the family now go after the doctors and court/lawyers, who’s WILLFUL Delay led to this occurring, for negligent homicide, manslaughter or something of the like??
This is another example of the government playing God. All of those involved will one day stand before a holy God but they will have no response. Their mouths will be silent. God will administer the judgment.
Murderous NHS the British shameful healthcare system.
The UK system is “single payer,” “socialized medicine.”
This is the “Gold Standard” that Democrat Leftists like Sanders, Waters, Pelosi, and Schumer want to bring to the US.
Look real hard at this real life situation and see what “government-run healthcare” looks like.
Death by edict. Imposed death by government panel. The parents only had court hearings — no real rights, because in the end, it was too late.
If you support Democrats, you support the government’s ability to sentence innocent citizens to death, be they young or old. Baby Charlie harmed no one, but he was not even given a chance.
I Agree with your post. But you can look to the look at the VA and see how they kill Vets waiting for care. Deny til’ they die is their motto.
Charlie isn’t going to die. Death panels under socialized health care is a myth. Just ask any liberal. They will all tell you.
I was talking to my wife about this and she asked why the UK government wouldn’t even let them leave to try to find a cure in the USA. I told her that socialist countries put up walls to keep people in.
Other than OJ Simpson, when was the last time you saw anyone risk life and limb to leave the USA? Although actually he wanted to stay in the USA but was really trying to escape the law.
But people in the “worker’s paradise” of Cuba put their infant children on anything resembling a raft and brave hundreds of miles of open sea to get to Florida. And of course the Berlin Wall.
Choose Socialism. And then you won’t be allowed to change your mind later.
Life and limb? NONE that i know of, other than the Cowardly Draft dodgers who fled to canada and the like during Nam..