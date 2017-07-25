Parents of Charlie Gard forced to beg court for permission to take baby home to die

(AP) — Charlie Gard’s mother returned to a London court Tuesday to ask a judge to let her and the baby’s father take their critically ill son home to die.
Lawyers for the family of the 11-month-old infant and the hospital treating him appeared in Britain’s High Court, a day after Charlie’s parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment.
The family attorney, Grant Armstrong, told a judge that parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates have held discussions with Great Ormond Street Hospital about sending Charlie home, but that there were obstacles. The hospital had suggested a hospice option.
“These are issues which cry out for settlement,” Judge Nicholas Francis said.
Attorneys for the hospital said medics wanted to ensure the child was safe, and had asked for a mediator. Charlie’s parents had declined.
Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. The legal case over his care has been in various British courts since March. His parents said Monday accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.
Francis presided over the case revolving around the family’s wish to seek medical treatment in the United States. The London children’s hospital opposed that, saying it would not help and would cause Charlie suffering.
British courts and the European Court of Human Rights sided with the hospital. The parents abandoned their bid for the experimental treatment on Monday, saying that time had run out for Charlie.
The case drew international attention after Charlie’s parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress.
U.S.-based anti-abortion activists flew to London to support Charlie’s parents, and the case became a flashpoint for opposing views on health care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child.
Outside court on Monday, Chris Gard said the couple wanted to spend their final hours with their son.
“We are about to do the hardest thing that we will ever have to do, which is to let our beautiful little Charlie go,” he said.
Barrister Grant Armstrong, who represents the couple, suggested to Mr Justice Francis that hospital bosses were placing obstacles in Charlie’s parents’ way.
The judge said Great Ormond Street bosses had indicated that there were practical difficulties.
He said they had suggested a “hospice option”.
Mr Justice Francis said: “These are issues which cry out for settlement.”
Lawyers for Great Ormond Street said bosses had suggested mediation, but added that Charlie’s parents had not wished to use the services of a mediator.
They also said medics wanted to avoid hazards or mishaps and wanted to ensure Charlie was safe.
They said practicalities were of the “greatest importance” but Charlie’s parents had proposed no clear plan.
Thank goodness we have Europe, Canada, and Australia as our “canaries in the coal mine” to show us the results of surrendering individual liberties to the government. Unfortunately, far too few Americans respond to the death of the canary.
Worse, is WAY too many Americans are wanting to push the US to be more LIKE Those countries…
So much for a government controlled health plan. Palin called it when she said it would result in death panels.
And look at how liberals STILL Decry anyone who dares say that phrase..
For all that is just and good LET THESE PARENTS TAKE THEIR SON HOME!!!! I can fully understand their desire to bring there sweet boy home so that he can take his last breathes in a home rather than a hospital/institutional setting. The government already took away their chance to let Charlie have a go at experimental treatments that might have helped when they dragged the case through the courts since March. Now they want to stand in the way of these parents getting to say goodbye in the way they want. The hospital has said there is nothing to be done to save this child so what is the issue?
IMO the fact they even have to go to COURT to get the right to take their kid back home, PROVES socialized medicine is EVIL!!!!
All that is just and good has been outlawed in every socialist country. You can’t expect mercy, compassion, or justice from a socialist government.
Such hypocrites! First they deny treatment in a timely fashion which may have saved Charlie’s life and making his death inevitable, then turning around and expressing concern for his safety if the parents take him away from this circus to where he can be at peace with those who love him and not in the eye of the British health system which failed him.
This is what happens when Governments sanction so-called unbiased Secular Humanism as their worldview in Government, Law and Education. When a worldview-religion has no moral absolutes as one of its values it leads to a corrupt society, by Government , and Supreme Court Legislation.
After The Second War at the Nuremberg war criminals trial our Chief Counsel Robert H. Jackson summed our current situation up . He said , “If one argues that their is no God given inalienable right to life or no natural rights at all, but only rights granted by Governments, then one is put in a precarious position of having no objective moral basis by which to condemn the Holocaust, since it was a Government sanctioned activity.”
Robert H. Jackson repeated our creed of the day to indict the Nazi leaders. Today our professionals are indoctrinated in schools to do whatever our state sanctions. The so-called Civil Liberties lawyers , and rotten Democrat and Rino appointed Supreme Court Injustices have changed our creed . If good people here keep electing righteous leaders the US can again be great.
My heart and that of my beloved bride are hurt for Baby Charlie and his parents and others who truly care for him. This whole situation is unconscionable.
However, this is the result of exactly what the Congressional Democrats, and the entire DNC wants for America–one payer system. One payer system is presently operational in the VA. How many veterans did they kill? One payer systems do not do what is best for the patient. Decisions are taken out of the hands of physicians, and patients, or even family members and given to unelected bureaucrats and judges. We must fight as hard as we can to keep patient choice and freedom.
If you need health care under single payer the government assumes ownership of you in every way.
All the little girls in pussy hats might want to remember that when they demand free abortions.
Pity if the dems run that socialized health care, they will more than likely GIVE those women free abortions when and how often they want…