Parents’ group blasts news media for blaring expletives on-air

Parents are blasting the news media for repeating, on-air and unedited, vulgar remarks allegedly made by the president.
Tim Winter, president of the Parents Television Council, called on NBC and other broadcast networks to reconsider their use of “s-words, f-bombs or other similar profanity on television.”
“We believe that it’s wise not to expose children to that kind of harmful language, no matter whether it’s news or entertainment programming,” Mr. Winters said in a statement. “We urge NBC to reconsider its policies about airing that kind of language on its network, in order to help protect children.”
He said repeating foul language on television will only “legitimize” the practice “to young viewers.”
Journalists at home and abroad have grappled with how to report the vulgar comments allegedly made by President Trump in the Oval Office about African countries.
The Washington Post, which broke the story on Friday, put the unedited remark in the headline of its story, and several print and digital media outlets have followed suit.
NBC is the only news network that has consistently used the word unedited on-air, Mr. Winter said, but guests on other broadcasters have also uttered the vulgarity with impunity.
CNN’s John Berman took a hands-off approach when reporting on the story Monday.
“I will leave it to you to say these words so I don’t have to,” Mr. Berman said in an interview with Josh Dawsey, the reporter who broke the story.
The anchor became incredulous later in the interview, but censored himself: “One might reasonably ask, are you f-ing kidding me?”
The foreign press has also had a difficult time with the word.
Central News Agency, the state-owned media of the Republic of China, turned the term into an idiom literally meaning, “countries where birds don’t lay eggs,” according to Aaron McNicholas, a senior journalist at Storyful based in Hong Kong.
Conflicting reports have also emerged as to whether the compound slur ended in “hole” or “house.”
Mr. Winter said journalistic standards of decency have loosened in the wake of the presidential profanity.
He pointed to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which normally bleeps out f-words, but allowed one to slip during last week’s broadcast.
“NBC must do better,” Mr. Winter said. “The network has a responsibility to ensure that children and families – many more of whom will be in the viewing audience given ‘SNL’s’ earlier air time – are protected from explicit or indecent content.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Why does the FCC allow this?
They don’t want to be called racist, maybe?
Then they need to be purged of the snowflakes running it!
They sound like a damned bunch of ill educated children that have just learned to curse. And they won’t stop until someone slaps them down. Pitiful, posturing posers pretending to be journalists.
Those foul-mouthed broadcast networks, all the alphabet networks say they have their first amendment privledges to say whatever pleases them. So, the FCC is simply three letters of the alphabet and wasting our tax money…
Funny, most every OTHER show that is on TV< gets censored out.. SO WHY SHOULDN'T the bloody news networks!
Wait a minute! Leftist bias is OK in the world of identity politics and I wonder if the parents complaining are the same ones that voted in obama twice and voted for bernie or in the end hiLIARy?
This has only happened in our history to President Donald J. Trump? Do I smell communist Pravda STANK bias here?
M A G A !!!
.
Wait a minute, you’d think it would be clear that they’re making a point: if the President can refer to female nether-regions in a vulgar manner and when kids might be present, it’s time to quote him until someone shuts him up and the media will stop as well. Come on now, it’s not o.k. for ANYONE to speak that way around kids. Kelly, where are you, man? Make him stop!
The president nor Trump before becoming President said any of his vulgar comments in front of children, get a grip. Your fainting couch routine is tired
Come again>> SO everyone should be forcably silenced?
The Fake News Communists, like the Communist News Network aka the Clinton News Network. Liberals always playing the race card. What a disgrace journalism has become.
IMO thye have been a disgrace for at least 12+ years.
Turns out the President may not have said it at all. But, boy does the liberal media love to say it, because it comes second-nature to them.
CNN is now SHNN.
I’d like to hear a sports anchor repeat the rhetoric in a locker room of the losing team.
Being realistic, bleeping is pointless. Is there a fifth-grader who can’t fill in the blanks in “f-bleep-ing,” or “motherf-bleep-er”? The problem goes beyond the words themselves, it goes to attitude. Anyone want to bet many of the hypocrits jumping on Trump don’t allow their kids to buy rap videos? If so, I’ll take your money.