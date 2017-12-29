Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Now the legal saga that kept the Pennsylvania mother of two in jail for 48 days has helped inspire a measure that could change handgun laws across the country.
“Hopefully I’ll be at the White House next to (President) Trump signing this bill,” said Allen, who has become a face of the Republican effort to break down barriers to carrying concealed firearms between states. “Republicans put their money where their mouth was.”
The GOP-led House passed legislation this month that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. The bill faces longer odds in the Senate, which didn’t vote on it before leaving for the year.
The measure has pit gun control advocates who say it would endanger public safety by effectively overriding states with tighter laws against gun rights activists who say it’s needed to allow gun owners to travel freely without worrying about conflicting state laws.
The measure is a top priority of the National Rifle Association and attorneys general from 23 Republican states wrote a letter in support of the measure.
Seventeen Democratic attorneys general have called on Congress to give up the effort, the first significant action on guns in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.
Even Christie, a Republican who has pardoned a number of out-of-state residents caught up in New Jersey’s strict gun laws, is against the change. Christie said it’s a state’s rights issue that the federal government should stay out of.
Allen’s story, along with others who have been caught up in similar circumstances, has helped the measure get this far.
North Carolina Republican Rep. Richard Hudson, who authored the legislation, cited Allen’s story as an example about why the measure is needed in a speech on the House floor.
Christie also pardoned Florida and North Carolina residents who faced charges even though they legally possessed firearms in their home states. On Friday, he pardoned three people charged with handgun possession, including a man with permits to carry a gun in Pennsylvania and New York who was charged after he told police he had a gun following a car accident.
In another case, prosecutors dropped charges against a Delaware man who had a Tennessee concealed carry permit but faced felony gun charges in his new state.
Allen, a phlebotomist, was driving on the Atlantic City Expressway when she was pulled over for making an unsafe lane change in October 2013.
She told the police officer that she was carrying a firearm and that she had a Pennsylvania-issued concealed carry permit.
“I thought my license was just like a driver’s license,” she said.
She spent 48 days in jail before she was admitted to a pretrial intervention program. In 2015, while gearing up for his failed presidential run, Christie interviewed her and eventually pardoned her.
Allen’s ordeal captured national attention from gun-rights advocates and prompted her to switch from a Democrat to a Republican and vote for Trump over Hillary Clinton. She says it also turned her into an advocate for the 2nd Amendment, including lobbying lawmakers to pass the measure and speaking at rallies.
“When you see the system go wrong in the life of a real person it becomes more compelling,” said GOP New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur, who met with Allen and voted for the legislation. “The woman did nothing wrong and yet her family was thrown into real chaos.”
The legislation includes some limits. It does not allow those barred by federal law — including convicted felons — from carrying concealed firearms across state lines. The measure also requires gun carriers to carry photo identification and a valid carry permit.
The measure also calls for strengthening the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers after the Air Force failed to report the criminal history of the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church. Democrats called adding that a “cynical” maneuver aimed at forcing them to cast an unpopular vote against background checks.
Allen’s response to opponents echoes those of the GOP lawmakers who back the bill: Laws aimed at keeping weapons from people intent on committing a crime are essentially futile.
“All I can say is I pray for them. Crime is everywhere,” she said. Every person that is carrying could possibly save your life. A crime could happen anywhere.”
You go girl! Why won’t the Senate pass the bill?
Because it requires a 60 vote majority and there aren’t 60 Republicans in the Senate. The Democrats practice “RESIST” to everything that the Republicans try to accomplish.
For women, guns are the great equalizer, particularly in defense of a Sexual liberated hardened love gun packing democrat on the hunt. The liberals with their loose morality load up the love guns of their emotionally driven men for assault, while the Conservatives arm up the women with actual guns that equalize the physical strength of the men. So tell me America, who really loves the women, the ones who seek to protect and empower them, or the ones who seek to use and objectify them? For every one Roy Moore there are 10 Al Franken’s, so why do women think they will EVER find safety in the party of the conspiring Democrats? Conservative Governors pardon the pistol packing women, while Liberal politicians just say “Please Pardon my hardon.”
Oh no! A bill to actually allow the People more ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights?
I’d better run to Daily Kos to find out how horrible this really is. If regular people have guns, we might all have to become LAW ABIDING CITIZENS or something.
(shudder)
Short of a federal law requiring 60 votes (almost impossible) states could issue a permit (non-resident, similar to a non-resident hunting permit) to individuals who frequently commute across state lines (for a fee, of course). I think some states have reciprocal agreements already. When moving from one state to another, it can be a “catch 22” trying to bring a handgun with you.
Those lib fools must really be terrorized if they go to states when the people are armed. We have well over a million people with carry licenses and probably half the people carry firearms in their vehicles. They believe we have to much freedom and they must take some away every chance they get.
Our second amendment rights don’t end at the state line!