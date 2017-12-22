Papa John’s CEO out following criticism of NFL players’ disrespect of the national anthem

(UPI) — The founder and CEO of Papa John’s will step down next month, the company announced Thursday.
John Schnatter will be replaced by company president Steve Ritchie effective Jan. 1, according to a company press release.
Schnatter became the face of the third-largest pizza chain in the country by appearing in several television commercials and print advertisements over the years since the company’s founding in 1984. But Schnatter has also been outspoken on other issues, including the NFL’s reaction to players protesting during the national anthem, which he blamed for hurting his company’s pizza sales since ratings for games have been down and Papa John’s is a main sponsor of the NFL.
“This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago,” Schnatter told investors during a conference call in November. “The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country.”
Schnatter’s comments were criticized for being racist, tone-deaf and hostile to free speech. He became the butt of jokes everywhere from late night talk show hosts to the white supremacist Daily Stormer website, which joked that Papa John’s was the “official pizza of the alt-right,” according to CNN.
The company later issued an apology for Schnatter’s comments.
“We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change,” papa John’s said on Twitter. “We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem.”
Although the company hasn’t said if Schnatter’s comments were a driving force behind his resignation, but industry analysts say the timing indicates it had at least some effect.
“At the very least, it was distracting and I’m wondering whether this was board-driven or if it was John’s choice,” restaurant consultant John Gordon of the Pacific Management Consulting Group told USA Today.
The promotion of Ritchie to CEO will be he first time the company has been headed by somebody other than Schnatter. According to the company press release, Ritchie started at Papa John’s as a customer service representative in 1996 making $6 per hour. Ten years later, he became an owner of a franchise and has since taken on larger roles in the corporate side of the business.
If that’s their idea of how to handle this controversy I have purchased my last pizza from these dim wits…………
My first thoughts, exactly! Now see how their sales fare. So they are all for the employees of an entertainment organization saying what they want, even to the disrespect of our nation, but when their own says that what the players are doing is hurting their business, he gets fired? I hope PJ’s sales continue the same downward trend as the NFL viewership.
Yep. Never eating PJ pizza again. Which is actually a shame after HE Schattner was speaking the truth and trying to do the right thing
I saw the writing on the walls for his oustig of him, cause of his calling OUT their sales drop in people boycotting them for their continued Support of the Felons league..
THIS IMO will be the nail in the coffin that sees them becoming as irrelevant as other small time joints..
Same here.
SO… What these idiots are saying is essentially this… The NFL players can say what they want and do as they wish, but that same “right” is denied Mr. Schnatter.. Well, Ditto on “my last Pizza” from Poppa John! Not likely to eat Communist Pizza!!
But that’s typical of the lunatics on the left. WHATs good for me, is not good for thee..
Schnatter was absolutely right in making an honest statement regarding lost business caused by the low IQ racist thug’s protest, and now Papa John’s is in for a bigger surprise of major lost business which will easily knock them out of the top ten pizza companies.
No more NFL, NBA or Papa John’s pizza for me!
I have stopped watching sports altogether. I will use the rest of my free points for PJ’s and that will be that. Trump administration needs to build the wall and fast. So we can start throwing these tossers over it.
When a company values the almighty dollar over the honor and respect of our country, they are a disgrace, just as disgraceful and dishonorable as the NFL. I will not give that company 1 cent of my money. I will not buy another papa johns pizza! I already have chit canned the NFL!
Chick-fil-A stood up against the perverted LGBTs and their business surged ahead by the support of the NON-LGBTs.
Let papa johns lie with the dogs and wake up with their fleas.
In this case, their valuing the dollar vice national patriotism MAY be the final coffin nail in their lid! There are WAY too many pizza companies waiting to leap in with THEIR offerings for we patriots to bother pampering PJ and their whiny sniveling millionaire babies and owners of the major league sports who are so unappreciative of America & citizens! Are you listening, other pizza makers? Remember we citizens vote with our WALLETS!
And not just the natl chains either. Just in Cbus we have what, around 2 dozen LOCAL chains too!
I’m already boycotting the NFL. Now I am boycotting Papa John’s. Good riddance!
Sent them a comment via their website, today, with a link to the article and the statement, “It’s been nice knowin’ ya…”
I just used it to send them this
[So you on the one hand condone free speech, with fully accepting and agreeing with the NFL players, but on the other hand SQUASH it by your own CEO.. How hypocritical of you all.. I HOPE your sales plummet cause of this.
From a former customer..]
Will never buy Papa John’s again
Okay PJ, I haven’t watched an NFL game this year and now…I won’t buy any more PJ pizzas!! So long, from a vet!!
No more Papa John’s for me. They used to be great, but much like their moral compass, the quality of their pizza has gone downhill in a big way in the last few years.
If they want to embrace the sinking Titanic which is the NFL protests, let them drop to the bottom of the ocean with them.
I don’t need the NFL, nor do I need Papa John’s.
I am sick and tired of the political correctness and I am sick and tired of the race card being played. The National Football Thug Union can go to you know where!
And so can Papajohns!
John Schnatter said and did the right thing. Plus, he was the founder of Papa John’s. That’s what happens when liberals get alarmed about political correctness – they fire the conservatives who they think crossed the line…. That’s the way the Nazis and Communists and Marxists behaved also…in killing those who they thought crossed the line…
Since he IS the founder, i find it shocking he can be OUSTED so easily..
Wow! Apologizing, then retreating from the rightful expressions of belief and/or opinion, will, as others suggest, have worse financial repercussions than already suffered. It’s most disappointing that Schnatter chose the cowardly, unprincipled alternative to resisting the p.c. police by sticking to his guns, so to speak. It’s shameful, even irresponsible. I shall join with the others who find this behavior distasteful (pun intended) and shall not patronize Papa John’s again. It’s not a boycott of the pizza, nor the myriad workers, but of the reprehensible decision by the principals to surrender, rather than fight the righteous fight.
No more Papa John’s for me.
TIME TO BOYCOTT PAPA JOHNS!!!!!!! We the people will not tolerate the blatant disrespect of our Veterans OR Our Police who PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE TO PROTECT AND DEFEND!!!!!! We had to deal with obamanation for eight years!!!!!! Get OVER IT YOU LEMMING SNOWFLAKES!!!!
I love it “his comments are seen as hostile to free speech” so lets get him fired and ruin him financially for his speech!!! because thats NOT hostile to free speech.
But its typical of the left. Ranting about people being bigots and intolerant, but being the MOST BIGGOTED AND INTOLERANT bunch out there..
A company apologizes for a CEO verbally defending the United States from people who would disrespect the American flag? What universe have I been transported to while I was asleep?
I don’t know what universe this is anyway, but it sure is distasteful. All we can do is vote with our feet.
Oh, heck, I teach HVAC at a tech school. You tell these kids about days before cellphones and the think you ARE from another planet…
Wait till the next class starts and they find out the director banned cellphones. They’re gonna have a meltdown…
True dat. Just look at that TV commercial where that gal is going out, filming insects for her ‘what ever’ then as she lies on the ground outside her home, her Neighbor asks “So what are you doing on your computer” and she goes “What computer”.
TALK about total and utter idiocy being taught in schools..
How is it that Progressives, who push policies that damage businesses and the economy, make it to such high positions in these companies? “Atlas Shrugged” is becoming reality, even though the community-organizer-in-chief is no longer president.
No more Papa John’s for me.
I hope he starts a better company that will out perform this bunch of bigots. It is ridiculous to have people like this ruling everything. They need to go to a remote isolated location amongst themselves and see how long they all last with their bigotry and anti-freedom sentiments. They will turn on each other in a minute.
Since he’s now the COO, as the founder i would LOVE for him to just SHUT THE business down.. Use his spot to fire all those idiots.
“Schnatter’s comments were criticized for being racist, tone-deaf and hostile to free speech.”
Funny, how they are tone-deaf to what he said, hostile to his free speech and just has to be racist because of the color of his skin, but somehow just because of the color of their skin Black Lives Matter is not racist, we all need to be in sympathy with it and excuse them for dishonoring others while demanding respect for themselves
Rather nauseating from all the spin and now that pizza makes me sick to think of it
Papa John’s has now gone down the john and become another politically correct company that is afraid of doing the right thing! Why is it correct for the players to express their opinions while companies supporting the broadcast of their games and losing money because of low viewership and thereby fewer half-time orders.
Hmmmm …. the players have a right to free speech, but the Papa John’s CEO does not. Pizza Hut here I come. I already stopped watching the NFL
Donnatos, dominos or even little casears for me..
I guess I will not be buying any more pizza from Papa Johns. John Schnatter had every right to what he did. He was not wrong and not racist in his comments.
Liberal panty wastes can’t handle the truth. I’ve talked to people that sell chicken wings too. Their business is WAY down due the ignorance of the NFL. Even our local Buffalo Wild Wings has almost no one there during games.
Money talks, principle walks. Now the NFL is getting downright evil.
He will found a new chain and put Papa John’s out of business. Also I have bought my last pizza from them, switching to Papa Murphy
Poppa just crapped in his johns. What a coward. Retreating from spoiled black athletic thugs who want to feel the power of being able to manipulate public opinion. There will be no healing in this nation when such tyranny demands its way in the name of fairness… which is not needed. Blacks in Africa have no one to blame for their condition. Why are blacks in Africa poor? Not all.. by why so many. Who is keeping them down? Who can they blame?
“Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me.
But he said to me, “My grace keeps on being sufficient for you,
for my power is perfected in weakness.” 2 Cor 12:8-9
When many black churches begin to stop having emotionally charged services.. and men from their pulpits begin actually teaching the Word of God as if it where a school of the Bible? So, the Bible can be better understood as intended? Their weaknesses.. weaknesses that God has provided for, will remain weak… and looking for someone to blame… in weakness.
We all have our own weaknesses. The power (grace) from God is the only solution that brings strength and a private inner happiness. There are blacks know that what I speak of is true. For they have walked into the grace of God and are keeping it.
No more Papa for me. Welcome to the deplorables.
I agree. These libtard idiots are the TRUE Deplorables!!!
Ok another PC Liberal outfit forcing their political agenda on the rest of us. I guess I’ve bought my last Papa Johns’ pizza.
CEO John Schnatter was 100% CORRECT in what he said. He did NOT say anything “Racist, Tone Deaf, or Hostile” to free speech ! These NFL players are DISRESPECTING our Flag, Anthem. and Country, and those IDIOTS think THAT is OK ?
I agree with you 100% !!!
I want the NFL (No Flag League) players to stand up to a soldier or veteran face to face and tell them that they are not disrespecting the flag.
The ones that gave them the right to make money and speak freely. John Schnatter i am behind you, not the NFL.
This is insane. The nincompoops are saying that his comments are “Hostile to free speech”. What do they think of the antifa jack ***es that riot and destroy property because a conservative speaker wants to hold a meting at a college? How about the blm dumb ***es who throw a temper tantrum and refuse to allow a conservative to speak at a meeting? Those idiots are more of a hindrance to free speech than anything else I can think of. But; because these two groups have the blessing of the thuggish liberal democrat party, they can get away with their hatred. This world has gone completely insane, when one person/group can shut down someone by violence just because they do not agree with them. Then they are called the victims of hatred. The real hatred is shown every time antifa thugs and/or blm thugs come on the scene. These two groups must be labeled as terrorist groups and investigated by the FBI, DOJ, and Homeland Security for their anti American activities.
Papa John’s- are you listening?