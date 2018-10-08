Panthers hire Eric Reid, allow him to kneel during national anthem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers safety Eric Reid knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
None of Reid’s new Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield.
He is the first Panthers player ever to kneel during the national anthem.
With a large American flag in the middle of the field, Reid went to his right knee as the “The Star-Bangled Banner” was sung by Marc Martel.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Those over paid men love to do a public show, but what do they do on their days off. I’ve never hear of them working a soup kitchen or helping young blacks with their homework or being a role model. Their so call show is a big front, start doing something without a camera.
Some do. They all do charity events and such with the team. But there are always a few who go way beyond the norm. Russell Wilson, JJ Watt right off the top of my head.
Then why do we not hear more ABOUT those charity events they go to?? Why do we not see more photo opportunities?
“Alleged” systematic racism.
I truly hope he is shunned in the team meetings, locker room and socially. At least the collusion charge is foiled.
These fools REALLY don’t know which side their bread is buttered on. . .
eric reid can go………………………….!
News Flash,
I would have never known had it not been reported in this blog.
Now that I know , big whoop, I could care less the NFL is just history for me.
Not watching, no Nike shoes, and no Left wing movie star movies.
