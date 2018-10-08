Panthers hire Eric Reid, allow him to kneel during national anthem

Carolina Panthers' Eric Reid (25) kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers safety Eric Reid knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

None of Reid’s new Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield.

He is the first Panthers player ever to kneel during the national anthem.

With a large American flag in the middle of the field, Reid went to his right knee as the “The Star-Bangled Banner” was sung by Marc Martel.

The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)