Paintball shootings are causing panic in U.S. cities

An online effort to curb firearm violence with paintball guns in U.S. cities has turned into a new public safety threat.
Civilians in New York City, Atlanta and Detroit have been shot by paintball gun-toting pranksters, sometimes leading to deadly incidents.
The so-called “Paintball Wars” have opened a new front in Milwaukee, which reported 65 incidents between Thursday night into Monday morning, cops said.
“This isn’t something that’s new throughout the country,” Sgt. Melissa Franckowiak told reporters Monday. “It’s just new to Milwaukee.”
The five-day paintball spree included an elderly man getting shot in the face — dangerously close to the eye — and led to one arrest of a teen.
“It’s a Facebook challenge,” Franckowiak said. “They see it. It’s just kind of going throughout the city.”
The social media campaign is believed to have been started by 21 Savage, an Atlanta-based rapper who implored people to trade real guns for paintball ones as a safer alternative.
But innocent bystanders are still getting injured.
Cops said there’s no pattern or one particular gang organizing the rash of paintball shootings in Milwaukee, two of which involved U.S. Postal Service workers.
Hours after cops gave the warning, a 32-year-old man was shot near the eye with a paintball, which can move at 300 feet a second, while on his bicycle.
Along with stringent warnings about potential felony charges such as battery or assault, Franckowiak warned of pulling a paintball gun on the wrong person — like someone with a concealed carry permit.
A licensed gun owner could suspect “you’re robbing them or something like that” and shoot, she warned.
That’s what cops think happened to Zyquarius Shalom Quadre Bradley, who was found shot to death on April 20 next to a paint-splattered car in Greensboro, N.C.
“We don’t encourage any kind of violence, you know?” Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn said to USA Today. “Just because it’s paintballs instead of guns does not mean it’s safe.”
The NYPD doesn’t track complaints about paintball guns, but two men were arrested in October for shooting at a dozen people in Queens, including a 2-year-old boy struck in the hand by a blue pellet.
And in Atlanta, Christopher Cullins was charged for fatally shooting 3-year-old T’Rhigi Diggs on April 1 after getting enraged by the paintball scheme.
The 15-year-old took a real handgun out of his cousin’s car after getting hit by the paintballs at a Texaco gas station, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
One of the real bullets he fired at the jokesters struck the SUV T’Rhigi’s mother was driving, piercing the toddler in the chest.
The boy’s family was friends with 21 Savage, who paid for the toddler’s funeral, according to the Journal Constitution.
Detroit has also been blighted by a wave of paintball shootings, including a Friday drive by that struck three boys, who aged from 9 to 11.
“These children could be walking around blind for the rest of their life and y’all just out here playing,” the mother of one boy hit in the leg told local ABC affiliate WXYZ. “It’s not good to do that at all.”
Cops fielded roughly 95 calls about paintball shootings in the Motor City during the last week of April, the Detroit Free Press reported. One cop in an unmarked car spotted some 50 people firing paintball guns at one another.
Several cities — like Atlanta — ban firing the air-powered weapons.
Franckowiak, the Milwaukee police sergeant, implored people to use indoor paintball facilities with “willing participants as opposed to citizens” caught in the crossfire.
“There are plenty of places to do this where it’s legal to do this,” she said.
With Graham Rayman
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Aim a paintball gun at me and I’ll aim at real gun at you!
OOOOH, your scary!
After being in a paintball fight several times, with base comrades, THOSE THINGS CAN HURT, and if shot close enough range in the face, CAN Do serious injury. Sorry 440, but you are wrong there.
Wait until the thugs find out that FROZEN paintballs hurt even more.
That is why the other day, i said “WHY IS the rapper who called for this” not being arrested for inciting all this violence, vandalism and the like??
It’s all fun until someone dies, from arming themselves with look alike AR’s. Then when someone dies by Cop, all hell and protests break out. Then the City pays off the family for, “Making a mistake”! But this is no mistake when your gun looks like an AR!
These guns are meant to be in a protected environment, like the woods!
There is special protective equipment that needs to be worn during this activity. It should be a felony to target anyone not wearing the protective gear.
It easily could be considered assault, or even aggravated assault.
I play paintball, have for about 20 years now, but if someone on the street shoots me with one of those damned things, I’m going to press charges.
a civiized society protects each other. that is our social contract. our highest value is human life. and defense of life. we recognize our individualism and our freedom to choose and to speak freely but to act within the constraints of the rule of law, our own moral conscience and consensus. this is difficult. the result is worth everything, however. that is why we live in the greatest constitutional republic in the history of the world. unless we allow it to be destroyed by forces of evil itentions.
IMO ANY city foolish to GIVE that award to anyone idiotic enough to GO OUT armed like this, and gets shot because of it, SHOULD all immediaely resign as they proved they DON’T have what it takes to lead.
It is sad to say this, but I expected this for some time now. Local thug wannabes were using paint ball guns and paint balls to shoot at passing cars for almost 10 years in my region. No shots at people yet, or maybe they are not that accurate. A sheriff’s deputy that directs traffic at drive time in my area told me that some miscreants are making their own paint balls and loading them with BBs and such which are far more dangerous.
AND IMO every one who was doing that, should be arrested! EVEN a near miss of your window, can scare someone enough into swerving into another vehicle, or into a lamp post and causing injury or even death.. JUST LIKE i feel all people who stand on/near bridges (especially those over freeways) who think its fun to toss rocks and bricks into the windows of oncoming traffic, need to be arrested and CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED murder. I don’t bloody care if they are 10 yrs old, or 90!..
THEY SHOOT A CAR or throw a rock at one, ARREST AND CHARGE them!
“An online effort to curb (firearm) violence with paintball guns”. Not an advocate of paintball guns to begin with but they are not firearms.. I suppose the CDC will start adding these paintball attacks to their falsified firearms violence statistics…In an effort to continue the brainwashing of Americans to come out against the second amendment… Sad thing is the police catch these young thugs and the district attorneys turn them loose..
Maybe they should start punishing these thugs by giving them a face mask and THAT’s it.. And let 100 other people empty paint ball guns INTO THEM, and let them see how they like being shot dozens of times!
I love paintball, and have enjoyed it for about 20 years now.
And never, under any circumstances, have I, or would I, point a paintball gun at anyone not on a paintball field, wearing proper protective gear.
First off, those things can HURT. Second, as many others have pointed out, the person you’re shooting at – who’s not part of your “game” – may not know that it’s a paintball gun, and fire back at you with the real thing.
But then…stupid people do stupid things, right?
Aren’t these cities bastions of Progressives? Just goes to show Progressives shouldn’t be allowed to own/use any projectile devices. That’s the type of gun-control I can support…for Progressives only.
News Flash,
You just can’t fix STUPID.
You do no point any type of firearm at a person. If you do then expect return fire.
Just demonstrates not much brain power by those carrying and shooting Paint Ball weapons.
Just maybe, it should be required to prove age 21, to purchase a Paint Ball Gun.
I expect my Red Ryder BB Gun to be a collector item really soon. My dad gave to me when I was 8 for my birthday. I would expect that any parent that got a Boy a Red Ryder at age 8 today is going to have family services pay a visit. Sad very sad, MAGA. It’s almost gone.
I can’t believe a LEO actually said these paintball guns look like assault weapons. I’ve never seen a AR-15 with an air tank attached to it.