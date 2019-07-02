Home » News

Owner of Red Hen says she doesn’t condone, ‘the physical assault of a patron’; has no obligation to ‘unsavory’ individuals

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am July 2, 2019
In June of 2018 the owner of the Red Hen restaurant asked Sarah Sanders and her party to leave without dinner.

An owner of a Virginia restaurant that made headlines last year for refusing to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has penned a new op-ed saying Trump administration officials “should consider dining at home.”

Stephanie Wilkinson, co-owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, wrote a piece for The Washington Post on Friday that said businesses have no legal or moral obligation to do business with “unsavory” individuals. She was responding to two recent incidents in Tennessee and Illinois where restaurant workers made their opinions known. In the latter instance, a Chicago cocktail server allegedly spat upon President Trump’s son Eric Trump and was detained by Secret Service.

Ms. Wilkinson wrote that she doesn’t condone “the physical assault of a patron,” but she does recognize how restaurants have become “part of the soundstage for our ongoing national spectacle.”

“If you’re an unsavory individual — of whatever persuasion or affiliation — we have no legal or moral obligation to do business with you,” she wrote. “Because — and this is important and easily overlooked — at bottom this isn’t about politics. It’s about values, and accountability to values, in business. … The rules have shifted.

“The high-profile clashes rarely involve one citizen fussing at another over the entrees,” she continued. “It’s more often a frustrated person (some of whom are restaurant employees) lashing out at the representatives of an administration that has made its name trashing norms and breaking backs. Not surprising, if you think about it: You can’t call people your enemies by day and expect hospitality from them in the evening.

“So when the day comes that the world feels returned to its normal axis, I expect we’ll see fewer highly charged encounters making headlines,” she added. “In the meantime, the new rules apply. If you’re directly complicit in spreading hate or perpetuating suffering, maybe you should consider dining at home. For the rest, your table is waiting.”

Ms. Wilkinson and her restaurant sparked national headlines one year ago after she confronted Mrs. Sanders inside the restaurant and asked her and her guests to leave. Mrs. Sanders later said she obliged and that Ms. Wilkinson’s actions “say far more about her than about me.”

Ms. Wilkinson has remained unapologetic since the incident, saying she would do it again if given the chance.

Timothy Toroian
12:49 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:49 pm

She needs to go broke! If the left wants to be treated badly we could oblige.

    Gunflint Roseberg
    1:39 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Stephanie Wilkinson, of the Red Hen said businesses have no legal or moral obligation to do business with “unsavory” individuals… She serves DemonRATS doesn’t she? That make her a Liar! Agreed…Boycott that joint…

      JoAnn Graham
      2:45 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      It’s funny how these LOONS staunchly defend the right of businesses to “refuse service to anybody”–until a CHRISTIAN baker refuses to bake a cake for a GAY WEDDING. Typical of their double standard about EVERYTHING–tyrannical rules for THEE, but NOT for me!

      ltuser
      5:06 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:06 pm

      So true Teabag. A conservative refuses to serve ANY liberal special protected group, its a travesty that needs lawsuits.. BUT the shoe’s on the other foot, its all A-ok.

    BurglarBiter
    4:33 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    I believe businesses should have the right to exclude anyone they want: Irish, Blacks, Jews, tattooed individuals, cripples, blind people, long-haired men, bald women, Conservatives, whomever. That is what used to be called liberty.

    However, the excluded people have the right to boycott and shame those businesses. And furthermore, they have the right to publish their opinions of the owners of such businesses. I believe Democrats like this are morally equivalent to pedophiles.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    6:56 pm July 2, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    oleteabag:
    You are correct, Christians and Republicans have no rights;

    “Stephanie Wilkinson, co-owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, wrote a piece for The Washington Post on Friday that said businesses have no legal or moral obligation to do business with “unsavory”

    Only demonic Democrats and their LGBTQ mates have the right to demand that they be served regardless how “unsavory” they are.

    ac0522
    1:18 am July 3, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Oh, wow guys, I so agree with all your comments.

    I am ready to give the belligerent snotty Trump supporter haters a dose of their own medicine.

    Groups of people could go in & order some bulky type food. Then sneak the food into restroom & stop up the toilets.

    To avoid arrest just make a big loud fuss that the food was “unsavory” & made them so sick they had no choice but to upchuck & clog toilets.

    Maybe could also sneakily release some roaches & do some pointing & screaming about the nasty conditions of the joint before storming out.

    Old Steph needs to learn the hard way that frustration & lashing out at those who arrogantly indulge in mindless hostile personal attacks & public harassment & persecution against people because of who they voted for & support is a two way street.

    I think some of us so-called unsavories would be happy to oblige Steph & make sure that everyone would decide it is better for their peace & well-being to dine at home or anywhere at all besides the Red Hen.

proudrealamerican
1:07 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:07 pm

You have NO class. Saying that the people in the White House were unsavory is a joke. Any business you lost, you deserved to lose. Had savory people would have caused a problem when you told them you would not serve them The WH people just got up and left. Any unsavory people is YOU!

djglover7
1:13 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:13 pm

And,…. many feel gays and LBGTQXYZs are unsavory.
Many think skinny jeans and man-buns are unsavory.

I say exclude who you want.

    ltuser
    5:08 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    SO do i. BUT laws being what they are these days, unless its health related (such as the no shirt/no shoes/no service) tags, everything else is seen as ‘racist/sexist/bigoted’..

Jeff Miller
1:22 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:22 pm

Gee, Stephanie, don’t you have a separate-but-equal dining counter at the back of the restaurant for the undesirables any more?

    JoAnn Graham
    2:46 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    GREAT comment, Jeff Miller!

    worldmighty
    3:45 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Wilkinson said, “If you’re an unsavory individual — of whatever persuasion or affiliation — we have no legal or moral obligation to do business with you, because — and this is important and easily overlooked — at bottom this isn’t about politics. It’s about values, and accountability to values, in business. … The rules have shifted.” Values! Those who hold moral values believing homosexuality is wrong are being persecuted. By her argument, she should be protecting the huddled masses of bakers, etc. being sued for upholding their values. She is a moron and hopefully her business tanks soon.

      ltuser
      5:10 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      SHE is a libtard. If it wasn’t for double standards, they’d not have any!

attilathehun
1:26 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:26 pm

“we have no legal or moral obligation to do business with you” Actually, I suspect that you’re on the hook to do business with people you don’t like. Just ask the Oregon bakers. Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals #4 – “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” Congratulations, you get to play by your own rules.

    ltuser
    5:10 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Since when HAVE they ever been forced to play by their own rules?

capricorn1
1:36 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:36 pm

unsavory is just another word for hate.

Wilddog
1:38 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:38 pm

I wouldn’t waste a cent of my money on the Greasy Ren Hen unless I was constipated and needed on lube job.

blisssm
1:40 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:40 pm

What hypocracy

These are the same people who go crazy when a store owner doesn’t want to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple

Yet she believes she has NO obligation to serve a paying customer just because she doesn’t like thier politics

mathis1689
1:46 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:46 pm

“If you’re an unsavory person- of whatever persuasion or affiliation- we have no legal or moral obligation to do business with you.”

Excellent! As of right now I absolutely refuse to do business with or associate with any liberals at any time under any circumstances for any reason whatsoever. And if you unmitigated Communist hypocrites don’t like that then you can move to North Korea. And the sooner the better! And don’t whine about it either. Just remember that you’re the ones who said it was OK. All I’m doing is giving you Hypocrites a taste of your own medicine.

fredk
1:52 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:52 pm

I am sure the Trump supporters would rather eat at home than in her stinking restaurant. She should be forced to retire from the restaurant business. Maybe she could get together with Alexandria and become a bartender.

    ltuser
    5:12 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    And imo ALL conservatives, should take her up on her offer to stay home. LET HER GO OUT OF business.

Fedupwithbs
1:54 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Can you imagine if a black transgender Demorat entered the restaurant and was refused service?

invertedpendulum
1:57 pm July 2, 2019 at 1:57 pm

“For the rest, your table is waiting”

And, God willing, it will continue to wait….

…and wait….

….and wait…..

…….and wait……….

ghurdus@gmail-com
2:02 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:02 pm

“So when the day comes that the world feels returned to its normal axis, I expect we’ll see fewer highly charged encounters making headlines,” she added. “In the meantime, the new rules apply. If you’re directly complicit in spreading hate or perpetuating suffering, maybe you should consider dining at home. For the rest, your table is waiting.” HERE MY FRIENDS IS THE PERFECT EXAMPLE OF THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK. What a “NASTY” human being.

jondarmes
2:06 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:06 pm

I am Deplorable & proud of it. I am not despicable, I would have to be like you to qualify for that title. As for dining in your rat trap, I don’t dine where my money goes to support scum who hate this country & will spit in your food.

BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OE ELSE!!!

Beaux
2:27 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:27 pm

Maybe we should require business owners to post if they are a Democrat or a Republican so that we can CHOOSE who we associate or affiliate with or who we wish to support?

    djglover7
    2:55 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Democrats can’t afford the social programs they want. They have to extort taxes from the rest of us (I really wish we had two tax schedules Dem vs Rep)

    Businesses can’t afford to have only Democrats as patrons. They have to lie and extract cash from the rest of us.

    I would certainly support a boycott of Democrat/liberal businesses if I knew who the owners were. I currently boycott Austin Texas for the same reasons.

    ltuser
    5:13 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    I’d certainly like that. BUT if you do your own research, it should be EASY to see who are supportive of commucrats.. JUST LOOK at which companies support LGBTQ pride parades!

librabob
2:29 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:29 pm

The hatred democrats have for republicans is extraordinary. I suspect it has a lot to do with the current make-up of the Supreme Court and their mounting fear of losing rights to abortion on demand and many other liberal rulings which have diminished this great nation. Presumably President Lincoln felt that same hatred back in his day. Just look at what democrats did to that noble republican president simply because they didn’t like his anti-slavery policies. Not much has really changed in the past 150 years. Democrats did however take off their hooded white sheets and stopped lynching black folks for no reason. They have developed a more efficient way of dealing with that group of people, nipped it in the bud so to speak. They (through Planned Parenthood) opened abortion clinics in every black neighborhood across America. Black women have had 16 million abortions since 1973 (when the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortions nationwide). Just think about that astronomical number for a moment and then tell me these liberal politicians care about minorities!

AzRep
2:39 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:39 pm

I guess if you’re a liberal it’s ok to “Refuse service to anyone”. But the flip side is that if you are a normal upstanding citizen (as opposed to a flaming Lib) then you can handle that decision by the owner and decide to never grace that establishment again. Thus illustrating that is is not necessary bring legal proceedings against the owner for making a decision not to serve (unless you belong to the LGBTQ community).

JoAnn Graham
2:42 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:42 pm

Oh, OK–she doesn’t “condone” physical assault–but crowding around in a threatening manner and driving people out of a restaurant and/or SPITTING on them is A-OK with her? Got it.

Seems to me that her idea of “physical assault” is a matter of DEGREE–and her semantical hair-splitting won’t change that!

    ltuser
    5:14 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Its just like ‘it depends on what is is,..” TO THE LEFT, its always about parsing words.

dadzrites
2:49 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:49 pm

I guess the owner of the Red Hen missed the story about the Colorado bakery that refused to serve gays. Maybe a couple of civil rights lawsuits for discrimination would finally end the restaurant owner’s suffering.

    ltuser
    5:15 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Thing is, HE DIDN’T REFUSE to openly service gays. HE REFUSED TO perform a special service for them (creating a custom cake).. So that’s a lie that he refused to serve gays..

      JoAnn Graham
      9:17 pm July 2, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      You are right, Ituser. In fact the baker stated that he had made cakes for those guys several times in the past–but drew the line when they asked him to create a “gay wedding” cake.

John Coleman
2:56 pm July 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Let us see! It is OK to force a baker or other business to provide a product for a gay “wedding”, sex change celebration, satanic celebration or the like even if the provider objects for religious reasons but a lefty business can refuse service to an assumed conservative for political reasons???? PC approach to “public accommodations” for sure.

    ltuser
    5:15 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Of course it is. TO LIBERALS< only WE on the right, have to abide by the laws THE LEFT SETS.. The left's free to ignore them when they damn well please.

overlord
3:05 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:05 pm

Why is it that people on the left can do whatever they want. Define fine upstanding conservatives as unsavory, however when a baker doesn’t want to do something they want to ruin them. Run them out of business. Go after them personally. All because they dared to try to practice their religion – that’s a guarantee in the Constitution!

There is no guarantee to spit on people, spoil or otherwise mess with their food.
They also don’t seem to understand that what comes around, can go around to them.

Denn Obren
3:32 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:32 pm

I wouldn’t eat in a joint like that. Just the sounds of the owner and “offended” staff screams out: “Unsanitary”.

The Real Truth
3:34 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:34 pm

What is YOUR definition of an “Unsavory Individual” ? MY definition is a revolting, repugnant , nauseating, sickening person . Sarah Huckabee Sanders is NONE of those things , and neither is Eric Trump ! These far left Liberals have a habit of “Making Up Things”, to suit their agenda, or politics, and that is the situation here ! If I lived near the Red Hen, they would NEVER get one Dollar of my money !

ConservativeNotRepublican
3:55 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:55 pm

Actually, as long as she doesn’t get to decide for other businesses how they define what an “unsavory individual” is… as far as whom they choose to serve… then I have no problem with her position.

But, as we all know… that power to decide for other businesses is exactly what the left demands. She wants to have the freedom to decide not only for her business…but also the businesses of everyone else too….and that’s where the problems start.

freedomforall
4:25 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:25 pm

If a person is wronged by a business, is it necessary to file a legal complaint to get satisfaction? We all know that there are businesses that have refused service to certain types of people. Bars have refused service to motorcycle colors, Stores refuse service when the patrons are shoeless and or shirtless. This could be construed as refusing service to the poor. I am sure that some business refuse to serve members of gangs that wear colors. Does it really take an individual to file complaint? Why isn’t one of these goodie two shoes lawyer groups addressing the issue that segregates a certain group of people? I am sure that Sarah Huckabee Sanders could have made a civil complaint, and even had a winnable case. I would say that it is against my civil rights to be ridiculed in a public place and refused service. This may not be a true statement if the restaurant owner had not made the statement ““unsavory” individuals. ” referring to “all” members of the current administration.
Next time I am in Lexington, Virginia I think that I will visit this establishment, take a menu, and glass of water. Once I an ready to order, I will ask if this establishment is owned by a Democrat or a Republican. When given the answer, I will kindly excuse myself stating that I really could not give my hard earned money to an business that hates the United States of America and for what we stand for.

