Over the Cliff!

Impeachment is a last resort, not a first attack. And you can bet if they ever do succeed in taking down Trump, every other conservative will be next. They’re all easier targets.
You’re supposed to impeach people FOR high crimes and misdemeanors. That means establish their guilt first and THEN impeach. You’re not supposed to impeach them and then find out whether they actually did something wrong.
Here’s the real crime. They still hate Trump for the “crime” of beating Hillary in 2016. She could not have cheated any harder and yet she still lost to him. HOW DARE HE?
It’s not justice. It’s social justice. You’re not acting in accord with established national law nor objective biblical law. You’re acting according to your subjective and fickle feelings, as if that’s law.
I never acknowledge someone else’s feelings as law. This leads to 15 year old Scandinavian girls lecturing the USA (but not China, Russia, India, etc.) about pollution. Your feelings are wrong and stupid. And let’s face it at this point – they’re evil.
Dems are still butt-hurt over 2016. This is the one and only reason they want impeachment. It helps that they’re evil.
They ALWAYS start with the presumption of impeachment, and then try to back-fill any excuse they can find. It’s the exact opposite of what the Constitution says to do.
Each of the people pushing impeachment are traitors. They have all forsaken their oath of office to the Constitution.
This includes both Dems and RINOs pushing impeachment.