‘Outraged’ Chelsea Clinton hints at eventual run for office

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton lamented Sunday that she finds herself “outraged every day” by President Trump’s actions in the White House.

Ms. Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, said during the Edinburgh international book festival in Scotland that she hadn’t completely ruled out running for public office if she suddenly felt the need to make a “positive impact” in politics.

“At [the] federal level, as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point,” the 38-year-old told the crowd, the Press Association reported.

“While I disagree with the president … I think my family … is being really well represented,” she said. “But if that were to change, if my city councillor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question [of whether to run for office].

“For me it’s a definite no now, but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?”

Ms. Clinton said she was most offended by Mr. Trump’s now-reversed “zero tolerance” policy at the border, which resulted in the separating of illegal immigrant children and their families. Hundreds of unaccompanied minors remain separated from their families today.

“I’m outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected, or who he has recently bullied on Twitter or television,” Ms. Clinton said, according to PA.

“For me, sometimes, I think I’m just so fundamentally my mother’s daughter that I’m far more outraged by the Trump administration ripping children away from their families at the border and not having reunified those children with their families now for months, than I am about anything he has ever done to my families,” she said. “In some ways I think this is the greatest sin of the moment in our country, and we very much are doing everything we can to stop this from happening.”

