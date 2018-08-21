‘Outraged’ Chelsea Clinton hints at eventual run for office

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton lamented Sunday that she finds herself “outraged every day” by President Trump’s actions in the White House.
Ms. Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, said during the Edinburgh international book festival in Scotland that she hadn’t completely ruled out running for public office if she suddenly felt the need to make a “positive impact” in politics.
“At [the] federal level, as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point,” the 38-year-old told the crowd, the Press Association reported.
“While I disagree with the president … I think my family … is being really well represented,” she said. “But if that were to change, if my city councillor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question [of whether to run for office].
“For me it’s a definite no now, but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?”
Ms. Clinton said she was most offended by Mr. Trump’s now-reversed “zero tolerance” policy at the border, which resulted in the separating of illegal immigrant children and their families. Hundreds of unaccompanied minors remain separated from their families today.
“I’m outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected, or who he has recently bullied on Twitter or television,” Ms. Clinton said, according to PA.
“For me, sometimes, I think I’m just so fundamentally my mother’s daughter that I’m far more outraged by the Trump administration ripping children away from their families at the border and not having reunified those children with their families now for months, than I am about anything he has ever done to my families,” she said. “In some ways I think this is the greatest sin of the moment in our country, and we very much are doing everything we can to stop this from happening.”
Wow!! Could she be any more clueless about the real world than she already is? As self-centered as Billy Bubba is, I’m sure he would take her aside and tell her not to run for any office and spare her the humiliation of being completely rejected.
Little Chelsea Clinton who became a millionaire in a short time thanks to the “Clinton Foundation” is outraged at Trump. Well, well what hypocrisy!! We are all outraged at all the $$$$ Papi Bill and Mammy Hillary pulled from the foundation, including Slick Willie’s half million dollar speeches, and Corrupt Hillary selling our Uranium to the Russians!! I suppose we’ll have to put up with Hillary 2.0 !! Have you all noticed how little money the Clinton Foundation has received from “donors” since Hillary lost?? What a surprise, out of power, no more “favors” for the donors!!
OK, she is “outraged”.
Congratulations, she has a “one-word resume.”
She is the best qualified among her peers.
She is right, the Clintons are “very well represented”. More accurately, we all know what The Clintons stand for.
A sex maniac, a grifter, and a coat tail sledder. Isn’t that about it?
Clinton Global Initiative. That makes my skin crawl.
Wow, just think of all the fresh new ideas that would come out of that campaign !! Nothing old or stale there !!
Chelsea is an idiot. She promotes the insanity that killing babies is a boon to the economy while ignoring the huge benefit that 61 million adults would be. Just using a decent computer and statistically adding the number of physicians, chemists, engineers, teachers, IT personnel, software designers, plumbers, electricians, linemen, etc. the economic benefit of 61 million people would be $72 trillion. So much for Chelsea’s leftist stupidly. When you are a product of her upbringing warped dementia is either inherited or learned.
Wow, Chelsea is so ugly! She is the spitting image of her biological father Webster Hubbell who Hillary stabbed multiple times beyond death with a knife.
Indoctrinated for years on the intricate traits of how to fleece anyone, anytime for money and power. The same old Clinton story – just a new cover. I’m sure momma will be her hate speech writer. I wait in anticipation to witness the next Clinton failure in the making!
I can’t wait to vote against her!
She is pissed because her mommy and daddy left too many of those who can hang the hole bunch of clintons and supporters. She is as scary as her mommy. BUT ! Can she lie as good as mommy and daddy ? Does she use young boys as daddy did with young girls. This whole thing is a JOKE. She will probably have peloser as a mate even a running mate. Let it go CHEL. don’t be a loser, raise Ducks, sell eggs.
Another silver spoon spoiled brat who was brought up around corruption, Where are the normal people, or does the media not report on them. Maybe, when we see the media having lunch we should start harassing them? Enough of these millionaires running our government to protect their money, not ours.
Why don’t you “run” to Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Syria? Run anwhere but here, we don’t need another Clinton.
Was she outraged when obama & bush 43 did the exact same thing?
Sorry Chelsea, unlike your mother, you hitched your wagon to a cipher, just like yourself. Once POTUS BJ and HIlary assume room temperature, the DNC crowd will drop you like a bad habit. Take that portfolio of ill gotten gains, move to LR and try to manage the Clinton Library and Massage Parlor.
what a useless bit of protoplasm
No more Bushes and definitely no more Clinton’s. Both families have done enough damage to our nation.
If she really wanted to make a “positive impact” on politics, she would stay out of it, completely and forever. The last thing our country needs is another Clinton!
If it is “outrage” she needs, she should consider the Vince Foster cover-up, the Sandy Berger theft of classified documents, the Uranium One sell-out, the Benghazi dismissal, etc. etc. etc.
Please please please let her run, she couldn’t even hold onto a job at NBC, she was that bad at even just reading copy. If you have ever heard her speak you know she is virtually incomprehensible.
If we had an Attorney General worth two bits, the Clinton Crime Family and their Foundation would already be under investigation. Let that worthless piece of humanity do her “Outrage” in jail. She and her mother can be cell mates.
“ripping children away from their families at the border” without regard that a number of them were ripped from human traffickers and drug runners. Chelsea is willing to dismiss that kind of criminal behavior toward children as long as she can be “outraged”. What a shallow thinker.