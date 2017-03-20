Outrage on Wheels

It made for great copy — irresistibly clickable and compulsively shareable. “Trump’s Budget Would Kill a Program That Feeds 2.4 Million Senior Citizens,” blared Time’s headline. “Trump Proposed Budget Eliminates Funds for Meals on Wheels,” claimed The Hill, in a piece that got 26,000 shares.
But it was false. And it wouldn’t have taken long for reporters to find and provide some needed context to the relationship between federal block grant programs, specifically Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), and the popular Meals on Wheels program.
I started on the organization’s own website. From Thursday’s conversation in the press, it was easy to assume that block grant programs — CDBG and similar block grants for community services and social services — are the main source of federal funding for Meals on Wheels. Not so.
FAKE NEWS! What else is new? Thank God that President Trump tweets, so the real news can get out!!!!!
More fake news as the Fakestream Media continues its death spiral.
A free press is essential to a true democracy, but when the press acts irresponsibly there should be a consequence. It should be clear that a large part of news is becoming the enemy of WE THE PEOPLE.
Unfortunately any attempt to punish them will be met with hows of ‘first amendment’ and ‘freedom of the press’….
BUT they do need to get a major spanking!
My snowflake niece, a college junior, is sure that Trump wants senior citizens to starve.
Sure sounds like she has been brainwashed by the liberal propaganda.. Here’s hoping you and the other members of your family can knock some sense into her..
Originally, Meals on Wheels was a faith based ministry. Locally, the Lutheran churches were the
inovators but it was the facilities of the Methodist church in our community that provided the necessary kitchen facilities. Then the government became involved and what had been a Christian outreach, though non-denominational, became a red tape nightmare. Once out of the hands of the compasionate it became an entitlement program.
I know people who deliver the meals and what was once local, a radius of a few miles from that Methodist church, those meals now come from a consolidated facility miles away.
Likewise, our Lutheran church hosted a senior luncheon but government intrusion decided to consolidate several sights into one which was inconvienient to local seniors.
Liberals think that government is the answer, they merely take a good thing and defile it. A return to the original concept might not be a bad idea except for government bureaucrats!
Meals on Wheels used to my mom and grandma going around in the crummy with seven kids in the back and delivering our food to the needy. That was 65 years ago.
Things have changed.
The story these lousy media LIARS are NOT telling is that ever since the budget proposal cutting funding for this program was announced, BILLIONS of dollars in PRIVATE contributions have been POURING IN to support Meals on Wheels. This is what is SUPPOSED to happen! This is a PRIVATE charity, and needs to be supported by CHARITABLE DONATIONS! It is NOT the job of the Federal government to undertake funding EVER Y worthwhile charity! If there is a legitimate NEED, the decent and compassionate American people will meet that need. But people, when we are $20 TRILLION DOLLARS in debt, the GOVERNMENT cannot keep trying to DO IT ALL, especially since they are LESS efficient, and the charities in question will receive LESS money when it is first diverted through the money-sucking Federal filter!
Which is exactly what the liberal lame stream media wants teabag. THEY want people to see trump as being the big bad wolf, NOT THAT the bloated government is the big bad, and we need to go BACK to charities doing this stuff.
Another thing i just thought of. With so many millions being on welfare, EBT, etc, WHY DO we even NEED meals on wheels anymore in the first place?? Are there really that many people out there who would starve to death cause no other government aid program gives them money, that we need yet MORE tax payer dosh to come up with MORE aid for them to feed them??
The main stream press and media worked very hard to earn the the distrust of US citizens. They now suffer the consequences and will do so for a long, long time.