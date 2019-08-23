- Advertisement -
OUTRAGE after AOC calls Electoral College racist! CNN’s Cuomo says Trump too good looking?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm August 23, 2019
6

Criticism pours in following Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outrageous comments that the Electoral College is racist. CNN’s Chris Cuomo thinks something must be wrong, because President Trump is too good looking, and San Francisco goes full PC as the city introduces kinder, gentler terms for words “convicts” and “felons.”

Not only is President Trump racist, but apparently, the Electoral College is too at least according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Thankfully, many conservatives are speaking out at just how outrageous Ocasio-Cortez’s comments are.

Also, a federal circuit court of appeals dealt a blow to AOC and the far left with a ruling on the Electoral College, determining that states cannot force presidential electors to vote a certain way.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is certainly fixated on President Trump. Now, Cuomo thinks Trump must not care as much as previous presidents, because Trump continues to look the same. This is what CNN considers to be news?

San Francisco has gone completely off the deep end of political correctness. The city has issued a resolution instructing city departments to change a host of names like “convict” and “felon” to less “dehumanizing” terms. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Libertarian58
1:05 pm August 23, 2019 at 1:05 pm

The electoral college is there to prevent the tyranny of democracy, aka, the tyranny of the majority. Has nothing to do with race.

    Bryan Oliver
    1:12 pm August 23, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    CORRECT !
    Finally

    Bryan Oliver
    1:22 pm August 23, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    the rules of the electoral college, combined with the Supreme Court
    … both of these together allow us to run the nation by decree if necessary,
    so long as not one person’s rights are trampled in the process.
    and what a lot of Americans don’t know, is the Electoral College
    was ratified in the final draft of the Constitution in 1789 .

    It’s not some bill that was recently passed by Congress
    to further stifle the rights of the voters.

Pacifino
1:16 pm August 23, 2019 at 1:16 pm

The farming states, middle America, deserve some say. They should not, and will not be at the mercy of a radicalized west coast and two or three states in the NE. Millions of non working, non tax paying, welfare supported, apartment and subsidized housing occupants, can not be permitted to run and govern America. Just based on majority vote only.

    Bryan Oliver
    1:29 pm August 23, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    Majority vote must Not be Popular,
    or you Will have the problem that you just described.
    The votes must be broken down district by district, across the country.
    No control by Popular vote; it must Only be by electoral/majority vote.

Pacifino
1:23 pm August 23, 2019 at 1:23 pm

If cortex and her radicalized democrat supporters want to do away with the electoral college, then the half dozen states on the west coast and NY and couple of others can just declare themselves non United States and be like the Confederacy. The rest of the nation is not going to go along with her foolishness. These four fools will have a fight on their hands before they impose their domination over the majority of the states.

