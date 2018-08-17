Ousted FBI official Peter Strzok had his hand in everything that was wrong at Obama’s DOJ

Peter Strzok was fired, finally, last Friday and he’s already bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from unwitting Trump haters who think that as long as he opposes their bête noire in the White House, he’s worthy of their tax-cut windfall cash.

He’s taking his GoFundMe cash and hoping to fade into the sunset as the mainstream media obsess over Omarosa’s antics with nary a mention of his humiliating dismissal. ( Newsbusters)

After deluging viewers with a seemingly unending amount of stories about fired ex-Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the networks on Monday night and Tuesday morning skimped on the news that anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok had been fired. ABC, CBS and NBC allowed just 9 minutes and 6 seconds of coverage to the development. In contrast, the gossipy reporting on Omarosa (over the same period) garnered 31 minutes and 20 seconds of obsessive coverage. (When you include Friday to Tuesday morning’s programming, her total reaches an astounding 124 minutes.)

On Monday and Tuesday, CBS managed the least amount of coverage on Strzok, just 2 minutes and 5 seconds. NBC barely did better, totaling 2 minutes and 36 seconds. ABC almost doubled this, coming in with 4 minutes and 25 seconds.

But let’s not let that happen, shall we? Let’s not allow the anti_trump media to willfully ignore this blockbuster story.

Imagine this headline:

FBI agent who led Clinton email server and Trump/Russia probe fired for misconduct.

You Might Like







At any other time in our nation’s history, this story would lead every newscast and be a banner headline on every paper and website in America. So let’s not allow them to get away with their benign neglect of this blockbuster of a story.

Let’s remember exactly who Peter Strzok was and what he did at the FBI.

1: Strzok was able to modify FBI Director James Comey’s initial finding that Hillary Clinton had been “grossly negligent” in her handling of sensitive and classified government documents with the use of her private email server. Strzok’s Svengali-like manipulation of Comey (a man whose credibility can not and should not ever be questioned because Joe Scarborough has told us he’s impeccable… although it’s kind of strange to hear how this partisan underling manipulated Comey in such a blatant and perverse way) successfully changed the FBI’s findings on the Clinton email debacle to “extremely careless” thereby keeping the outrageous behavior free from criminal referral. Score one for the Thesaurus! Hillary, saved by the synonym machine!

2. Strzok participated in the interview of Hillary Clinton over her private email server. The interview, conducted days before Comey released his controversial findings in July 2016, was conducted without the benefit of any recording devices or a sworn oath.

3. Strzok also convinced Comey (a pillar of virtue and a man who’s competence and effectiveness you really shouldn’t ever question, I mean, just look at the great job he did) to soften the language in his findings over the likelihood Clinton’s private and unauthorized email server had been hacked by a foreign entity.

“In an early draft, Comey said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was changed later to say the scenario was merely ‘possible.’” Fox News reported this week.

4. Strzok also oversaw the questioning of then-National Security Director Michael Flynn over his contacts with Russian officials during the post-election transition process. Flynn’s answers to Strzok’s questions were later found to rise to the level of criminal deception leading Flynn to a guilty plea agreement with the Mueller investigation.

5. We’ve also learned that Strzok was a “key figure” with regard to the acceptance of and possible dissemination of the infamous Russian Dossier, a collection of unverified tales about Donald Trump that was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Strzok reportedly briefed the House Intelligence Committee on the dossier in December of 2016, just one month after the presidential election and in the middle of the transition process.

6. Fox News has also reported that Strzok has been accused of “obstructing” the House Intel Committee’s investigation. “Investigators were contacted by an informant suggesting that there was “documentary evidence” that Strzok was purportedly obstructing the House probe into the dossier,” James Osen and Jake Gibson earlier this month.

7. As a highly placed member of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation team, Strzok rubbed elbows and cooperated with other intelligence agency heads including John Brennan at CIA and Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper. Both Brennan and Clapper have shown themselves to be as virulently anti-Trump and partisan as Strzok displayed in his text messages.

And let’s not forget, Clapper’s report on Russian involvement with the DNC hack and WikiLeak’s was the foundation of the fake “Seventeen Intelligence Agencies have concluded Russian hacking on behalf of Trump” talking point that emanated from the Obama Administration, was parroted by the Clinton campaign and became a mantra of the New York Times, AP, CNN and most mainstream media outlets until they corrected their own record earlier this year.

That’s what Peter Strzok did while he was a senior official at the FBI under the watchful eye of James Comey, Loretta Lynch, and Barack Obama. He may not have secretly recorded conversations of his colleagues and his bosses, but you’d think the mainstream media could find their way to spending a little more time covering this story in between their exhaustive analysis of Omarosa and her book tour.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)