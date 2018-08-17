Ousted FBI official Peter Strzok had his hand in everything that was wrong at Obama’s DOJ

Peter Strzok was fired, finally, last Friday and he’s already bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from unwitting Trump haters who think that as long as he opposes their bête noire in the White House, he’s worthy of their tax-cut windfall cash.
He’s taking his GoFundMe cash and hoping to fade into the sunset as the mainstream media obsess over Omarosa’s antics with nary a mention of his humiliating dismissal. ( Newsbusters)
After deluging viewers with a seemingly unending amount of stories about fired ex-Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the networks on Monday night and Tuesday morning skimped on the news that anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok had been fired. ABC, CBS and NBC allowed just 9 minutes and 6 seconds of coverage to the development. In contrast, the gossipy reporting on Omarosa (over the same period) garnered 31 minutes and 20 seconds of obsessive coverage. (When you include Friday to Tuesday morning’s programming, her total reaches an astounding 124 minutes.)
On Monday and Tuesday, CBS managed the least amount of coverage on Strzok, just 2 minutes and 5 seconds. NBC barely did better, totaling 2 minutes and 36 seconds. ABC almost doubled this, coming in with 4 minutes and 25 seconds.
But let’s not let that happen, shall we? Let’s not allow the anti_trump media to willfully ignore this blockbuster story.
Imagine this headline:
FBI agent who led Clinton email server and Trump/Russia probe fired for misconduct.
At any other time in our nation’s history, this story would lead every newscast and be a banner headline on every paper and website in America. So let’s not allow them to get away with their benign neglect of this blockbuster of a story.
Let’s remember exactly who Peter Strzok was and what he did at the FBI.
1: Strzok was able to modify FBI Director James Comey’s initial finding that Hillary Clinton had been “grossly negligent” in her handling of sensitive and classified government documents with the use of her private email server. Strzok’s Svengali-like manipulation of Comey (a man whose credibility can not and should not ever be questioned because Joe Scarborough has told us he’s impeccable… although it’s kind of strange to hear how this partisan underling manipulated Comey in such a blatant and perverse way) successfully changed the FBI’s findings on the Clinton email debacle to “extremely careless” thereby keeping the outrageous behavior free from criminal referral. Score one for the Thesaurus! Hillary, saved by the synonym machine!
2. Strzok participated in the interview of Hillary Clinton over her private email server. The interview, conducted days before Comey released his controversial findings in July 2016, was conducted without the benefit of any recording devices or a sworn oath.
3. Strzok also convinced Comey (a pillar of virtue and a man who’s competence and effectiveness you really shouldn’t ever question, I mean, just look at the great job he did) to soften the language in his findings over the likelihood Clinton’s private and unauthorized email server had been hacked by a foreign entity.
“In an early draft, Comey said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was changed later to say the scenario was merely ‘possible.’” Fox News reported this week.
4. Strzok also oversaw the questioning of then-National Security Director Michael Flynn over his contacts with Russian officials during the post-election transition process. Flynn’s answers to Strzok’s questions were later found to rise to the level of criminal deception leading Flynn to a guilty plea agreement with the Mueller investigation.
5. We’ve also learned that Strzok was a “key figure” with regard to the acceptance of and possible dissemination of the infamous Russian Dossier, a collection of unverified tales about Donald Trump that was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Strzok reportedly briefed the House Intelligence Committee on the dossier in December of 2016, just one month after the presidential election and in the middle of the transition process.
6. Fox News has also reported that Strzok has been accused of “obstructing” the House Intel Committee’s investigation. “Investigators were contacted by an informant suggesting that there was “documentary evidence” that Strzok was purportedly obstructing the House probe into the dossier,” James Osen and Jake Gibson earlier this month.
7. As a highly placed member of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation team, Strzok rubbed elbows and cooperated with other intelligence agency heads including John Brennan at CIA and Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper. Both Brennan and Clapper have shown themselves to be as virulently anti-Trump and partisan as Strzok displayed in his text messages.
And let’s not forget, Clapper’s report on Russian involvement with the DNC hack and WikiLeak’s was the foundation of the fake “Seventeen Intelligence Agencies have concluded Russian hacking on behalf of Trump” talking point that emanated from the Obama Administration, was parroted by the Clinton campaign and became a mantra of the New York Times, AP, CNN and most mainstream media outlets until they corrected their own record earlier this year.
That’s what Peter Strzok did while he was a senior official at the FBI under the watchful eye of James Comey, Loretta Lynch, and Barack Obama. He may not have secretly recorded conversations of his colleagues and his bosses, but you’d think the mainstream media could find their way to spending a little more time covering this story in between their exhaustive analysis of Omarosa and her book tour.
Peter Strzok, an establishment criminal piece of garbage, who should be put in a garbage dump in North Korea. The problem is, this establishment Traitor will never be prosecuted, will he, Jeff incompetent establishment RINO Sessions?
And ALL of his money that the gofund me page raised, should be seized as ill gotten gains.
So where is the oh so very special prosecutor AG (in name only) Sessions, or has “the resistance” co-opted you as well?
It’s gotten to the point, i think he was co-opted from the get go.
Does anyone really know whether being fired is going to keep this jerk from getting his FBI pension? How much will Hillary get for her gig as Senator, Sec. of State, and twice failed Presidential candidate? Here’s a bigger one: BHO spent about $100 million jetting around, stirring up racial hate, and trying to make us a third world country. Why are we picking up any more of his tabs? Does Hillary or he still have their security clearances?
440volt, it is hard to say whether Sessions has been “co-opted” by the “resist” VERMIN, or if he is just too TIMID and COWARDLY to do his job!
Did you ever hear of Satan saying he was sorry? Don’t expect it from Strzok, Brennan, Hillary or any of the players in this Trump/Russian Collusion Hoax.
You really think good old Jeff will do anything to his friends of over 25 years. That is why he should be removed from office with no second chance. If he continues to block the law he should end up in jail.
Where is Janet Reno when you need her. She wasn’t afraid to do anything, including burned down the Branch Davidian Compound, and saying she had not choice.
Indeed. Reno was so frustrated by the peaceful (but religiously weird) Branch Davidians that she ordered them all to be murdered.
WACO = We Ain’t Coming Out.
Reno persecuted a religious minority, to their deaths, for political purposes in blatant violation of the First Amendment and any moral standards whatsoever.
Which is why i still can’t see how so many folk still hold her up as a paragon of what our head justice official should be..
Where is the IRS ??????????
Still full of swamp dwelling commies imo.
There is no need for a GoFundMe account.
Because of their compassion for any who fall in the battle for the socialist utopia, the Clinton Foundation will assure that Strzok will have a quite comfortable retirement. This plus the royalties from his inevitable book(s) will make him extraordinarily wealthy.
Strzok, even though he was fired, will never see justice for the evil he committed.
Can’t the IRS turn this prince into a pauper ?
They bloody well should
BUT since they’ve still to do a damn thing about the 6+ million, with fees and penalties, Sharpton owes them, i doubt for one second, they would ever do a darn thing to strock..
The article forgot to mention that both Peter Strzok and his father have connections to Iran and that peter was instrumental in helping obama with making the disastrous Iran deal happen ! Can you say traitors ? What did they get out of the deal that gave iran billions?
If this arrogant, seditious, TRAITOROUS little PUKE does not end up sitting in a PRISON CELL for a VERY long time, then there IS no longer ANY justice in America!
This smug, smarmy little SOB decided that HE knows much better than American voters what is “good” for them, and therefore he was not ONLY entitled to meddle in the election by trying to SABOTAGE one of the candidates, but since HE didn’t like the way the American people voted, then HE was ALSO “entitled” to overturn the results of that election! This is REASON enough to send his sorry, SEDITIOUS fanny to prison for about 40 years!